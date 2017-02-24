Community Voices features opinion pieces from a wide variety of authors and perspectives. (Submission Guidelines)
In defense of the executive branch
On Feb. 20, 2017, the Department of Homeland Security released a series of documents providing guidance on how the Trump administration plans to address its promises of increased immigration enforcement. Specifically, the documents detail expanded enforcement priorities for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), reinstating such policies as the 287(g) program, rolled back in 2014. Having worked for ICE for six years, I know what comes next. In the upcoming weeks and months, photos of ICE arrests will be front-page news, and individuals’ deportation stories will provoke strong emotions. Many people will see those photos and think, “Look at those jackbooted thugs, kicking in doors and rounding up families – who do they think they are?” Before this all begins, I’d like to take a moment to tell you a little about the people in the headlines.
These bulletproof vest-clad giants are guys like my friend Mike, who spent countless days away from his family to investigate war crimes in Bosnia, ultimately deporting a war criminal living here under unlawfully obtained status. They’re deportation officers rushing out to execute a warrant, but stopping to shove dollars into the lobby’s pop machine to buy a root beer for a kid waiting on his parents in court. They’re the guys who lined up to shave their heads when one of our own was battling cancer. They’re the men and women who put on their boots every morning — even the morning after we buried one of our own, not once, but twice in the span of two years. When you open the newspaper, you will see raid jackets, Ray-Bans and crying families. I’ll see that too, but I’ll also see some of the strongest and most loyal individuals I’ve ever known.
There are a lot of misconceptions about why people seek out careers in law enforcement. Many people think it’s because we all want to carry guns and kick in doors. That couldn’t be further from the truth. I started a career at ICE after having spent several years abroad. I wanted to use my foreign-language skills to help undocumented immigrants through the deportation process – a very confusing and stressful situation often compounded by a language barrier. During my time there, I met some “bad hombres” – pedophiles, rapists and violent felons. Sometimes I met single mothers trying to build a better life for their children. In the latter case, I would study their background, their family history, the story of how they arrived here. I would look for anything that would qualify a hardworking parent for legal status in the U.S. and then make a referral to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Sometimes I was able to help, and other times I wasn’t, but I never once forgot the delicate humanity of everyone I encountered.
Though I left ICE three years ago, I still work in national security and I’ve never once felt torn between a desire to help people and the pursuit of justice. We need to shed this idea that half the population chooses law enforcement over compassion, while the other half wants to let their bleeding hearts put our national security at risk. For the past 10 years, I’ve been both a proud bleeding heart and an ardent enforcer of the law. My friends represent a mix of brilliant immigration attorneys, as well as dedicated ICE officers. I support the ACLU. I’ve drafted Warrants of Deportation and shed tears of joy at a naturalization ceremony, often in the same day. No one side has the moral high ground here; we’re all devoted to upholding the law, even if we’re working on different sides of the issue.
ICE may be the first federal agency to provoke public ire as the new administration churns out executive orders, but it won’t be the last. During the next few years, I urge people on both sides of the aisle to remember that civil servants are trying to do the best we can with the orders we’re given. Like you, we want what is best for our country. Immigrants undoubtedly make our country better, but so do the individuals enforcing our immigration laws.
Leah Phifer, of Isanti, is a graduate of the Humphrey School of Public Affairs. She has been working for the federal government since 2008 and continues her national security career at the Department of Justice.
Comments (8)
Tell me again . . . .
Tell me again how "sensitive" these ICE agents are:
"ICE Agents Take Undocumented Mom With Brain Tumor From Hospital To Detention Center"
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/undocumented-woman-with-brain-tumor-...
Spend a little...
Time along our Northern border and see ICE in action. Or should I say inaction. Walk into the I Falls custom's house and see 10 plus Kevlar wearing, hand gun toting clerk typists busily pecking away with no time to disengage and greet the citizen waiting at the counter. Read the reports of regular citizens being followed from their workplace to their homes on a steady basis: When asked why the response was "just practicing our surveillance techniques". Personally, I had an ICE agent scream by me with lights flashing well over the speed limit. When I reached the next gas station he was filling up and calmly cleaning out his back seat. And, as soon as he got back on the road? Yes, the lights came back on and he sped off over the speed limit. After the ICE agent who killed a beloved Northshore Dr. while speeding in bad weather, one would think more universal caution would be applied. Our Northern border is grossly over staffed and over budgeted. Here are the entities one may encounter on a border waters lake:
1. ICE
2. US Border Patrol
3. MN County Sheriff
4. MN DNR Enforcement
5. US Park Rangers
6. US Coast Guard
7. Canadian Provincial Police
8. Canadian MNR
9. Canadian Immigration
10. Canadian Customs Enforcement
12. Royal Canadian Mounted Police
And that is just the folks in boats. Add in the helicopters, airplanes and drones for the full list.
The US folks should be lined up and told to count off by ten and then numbers one thru nine given their transfer orders to El Paso. And number ten? Use a little common sense and be safe out there.
Well
Maybe we get it, but are just tired of doing what we consider stupid/ignorant things?
Anyone got an ROI (return on investment) for ICE type spending? Isn't that what running the Government like a business today is suppose to do?
Sorry, not in total, but in general this looks like a bully beating up on the poor, desperate and vulnerable overall, suspect most of these "illegals" came from desperate situations, so lets put them in another desperate situation. Not sure anyone is talking the ICE folks directly, other than they are the tool by which the bullies (feels powerful) by terrorizing desperate and vulnerable people! This creation of enemies, from whole cloth, fascist behavior, is easily recognizable and a well worn path known through history.
ice humans
First question - Did they vote for Donald Trump? He didn't campaign as a humanitarian. Maybe it's just the overtime.
They laughed, they cried
and they exterminated 6 million Jews. Let us not forget their humanity, They were just following orders.
Some had serious health issues but they still managed to help their neighbors in need while they rounded up Japanese-Americans and took them to internment camps as was their duty. Let us not forget their humanity.
Etc. ad infinitum.
Just following orders was and still is their job. Thank you, Leah, for writing this article. It is human to favor one's own social attachments before, and sometimes without any regard to, those of others.
A flawed comparison to say the least
https://www.ice.gov/news/releases/former-nazi-death-camp-guard-john-demj...
http://articles.latimes.com/2011/oct/23/local/la-me-ice-war-crimes-20111019
The comparison was to the slippery slope.
To the way Germans made up excuses for the heinous things the Nazis did in the years prior to and during World War II. Not to ICE's investigation of a 90-plus-year-old former concentration camp guard who was found living here peacefully all those guilty long years, and finally deported to die abroad.
And I'm sorry to point out to the author that there are NOT that many pedophiles, rapists, and "violent felons" among the immigrant communities that ICE and border agents are now rounding up, or were. That's a crock, and everyone knows that. A large population will have some felons, but overall the illegal immigrants from Latin America, at least, are a pretty peaceful bunch. Workers, not criminals.
But you wouldn't know that from what's been happening most recently: Border guard thugs and angry Trump voters are taking out their venom on innocent immigrants whom they simply come across. They charge the immigrant with some crime just for the hell of it, arbitrarily, because it's easier to deport them immediately than to figure out what their status is and where their family is and give them a chance to explain their reasons for coming here. The agents are now abusing pretty widely., inventing felons where they don't find them. They're acting like a paramilitary, and we don't have to like them for their actions.
These paramilitary border agents and ICE are just the first wave of Trump's incipient police state. Next, it seems, will be all people who use marijuana, which is still outlawed nationally.
And then, the "liberal activists" who are disrupting GOP Town Halls over the country and protesting GOP plans on Obamacare and Medicare/Medicaid, non-vetting of Trump's incredibly unqualified Cabinet appointees, unfair tax "reforms" and removal of consumer-protective regulations in all agencies of the federal government. Trump had his own security forces to throw protesters out of his pre-election rallies. We'll see that happening more. He has an "I have the power" mentality, and he'll use it.
Heartened
As someone who's a conservative and not much a Trump fan it is nice to know that some Democrats are not of the cloth rending hair on fire variety. Not everyone on the other side is a communist or Nazi. When it comes to ICE, these are the same immigration laws that have been on the books for years and largely uniformly enforced by Democrat and Republican administrations. If people don't like the laws we have there is a legislative process for changing them. We would do well to remember that for a long time the U.S. was governed by reasoned debate and the building of consensus. Politics has always been somewhat rough and tumble but if more people would reasonably debate the issues rather than protest and call names, we may be able to return to the days where we could at least talk to each other.