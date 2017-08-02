Community Voices features opinion pieces from a wide variety of authors and perspectives. (Submission Guidelines)
Statewide preemption: The most dangerous bill you’ve never heard of
Last Thursday, Feb. 2, a basement hearing room of the State Office Building was packed. The overflow room was overflowing, so a third room had to be opened (and was soon filled too). Starting at 4:09 p.m. the hearing ran till almost 9 p.m. as one testifier after another weighed in on House File 600, an innocuous-sounding restriction on local government authority.
What was this new proposal? And why the passion? The bill was a "statewide preemption" proposal designed to strip local governments of their authority to improve state or federal workplace standards. Why the urgency? Because on July 1 of this year, over 150,000 people in Minneapolis and Saint Paul are due to start receiving earned sick and safe time, a paid benefit that would allow them to take time off when sick or dealing with domestic violence. To stop this, the state’s most powerful industry lobbyists lined up to argue to repeal now and restrict forever local control.
New bill, old strategy
In Minnesota, this is a relatively new proposal, but it’s a very old strategy. First introduced in 2015, preemption was heard once and then resuscitated during special session negotiations in 2016. But its origins go back much further. Preemption laws are the latest version of a pernicious strategy: changing the rules as soon as they actually start to work for people of color, women, immigrants or the working poor.
Minnesota’s cities are permitted to act to promote the general welfare or protect the health of the people in their city limits, unless state or federal law preempts those powers. Neither the Minnesota Legislature nor the U.S. Congress have enacted a sick time standard or forbidden cities to do it themselves. In fact, 31 U.S. cities (and 2 counties), including Minneapolis and St. Paul, have enacted their own sick time ordinances. Every legal challenge to this basic municipal powers (in states without preemption laws) has failed.
American history is filled with powerful moments of democratic innovation. It’s also full of cringe-inducing overreactions. Again and again, people of color, women, immigrants, and poor Americans innovate new forms of political power. Unions are formed, new political parties are organized, the franchise is expanded, new organizing tactics are deployed. The sit-down strike. The mass boycott. Contentious objection. Letter writing campaigns. Occupations. Flash mobs. Tweetstorms. And all variations of shall-not-be-moved-ness. It’s part politics, part theater, and pure invention. It’s an engine of American history.
The most recent of these chapters is being written in our cities and is being led by women, people of color, immigrants, and the working poor. And like many previous chapters, the powers-that-be are trying to change the rules once they are used to threaten the status quo.
The great-great grandfather of this strategy is, of course, the Jim Crow system. As recently freed slaves started to gain power in the Reconstruction era, the rules were changed. Poll taxes, poll tests, property requirements and myriad other new rules disenfranchised and disempowered African-Americans for generations.
The Taft-Hartley Act
After the New Deal era, as the union movement expanded its organizing in the South, Republicans made common cause with Dixiecrats to pass the Taft-Hartley Act. This law rolled back the already compromised Wagner Act by allowing states to outlaw union shops and prohibit sympathy strikes and secondary boycotts.
As blacks, Latinos, and Native Americans led the U.S. kicking and screaming through the civil rights era, the rules were tightened again. The successes of child advocacy, welfare rights, and public-interest law organizations were answered by changes to tax laws that restricted their ability to exercise certain forms of political power, like influencing the legislative process.
More significantly, since the mid-1970s the mass incarceration system has ballooned — disproportionately robbing men of color not just of their freedom, but also of their access to jobs and the right to vote.
Since 2000, as the electoral power of people of color became more clear, it’s no coincidence that voter restriction laws, like Minnesota’s proposed 2012 state constitutional amendment, took off. They’ve proliferated even more rapidly since 2008 when the “Obama Coalition” of people of color, women, young people, unions, and progressives won a national election.
A spreading reaction to victories
In the last 10 years, regular people have been winning big victories in cities: in particular, sick time and minimum wage improvements. What’s been the reaction? Preemption laws. Where did they start? The South and the states run by ambitious, right-wing governors. Georgia in 2004. Wisconsin in 2011. Louisiana in 2012. Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee in 2013. Alabama and Oklahoma in 2014. Michigan, Missouri, and Oregon in 2015. And North Carolina and Arizona in 2016.
Statewide preemption is a shameful attempt by powerful corporate interests to stop regular people from enacting popular laws using legitimate democratic processes. It is a reactionary, oppressive measure: end of story. We owe it to ourselves, our cities, and our future to make sure this chapter of Minnesota’s history, the one we are writing, does not include even a footnote on preemption.
Chris Conry is the strategic campaigns director at TakeAction Minnesota.
Greater MN GOP must really hate the cities
When MN GOP legislators take time out of their day to write legislation that does not impact their constituents and instead only prevents residents (and workers employed in) Minneapolis and Saint Paul from sick leave, you really have to wonder if they have sound reasoning beyond hating the twin cities and their liberal residents.
I recall reading an article elsewhere that mentioned a bill introduced by a GOP rep from Farmington who wanted to require cyclists in urban areas to attend a class in order to be granted a permit to bike in bike lanes. I thought the GOP was the party of less regulation, of letting people take responsibility for themselves, the party of local control. I guess I was wrong.
We had several fights against premption...
...while working to get a statewide smoking ban passed. We got all groups working for healthy indoor workplaces to agree that under no circumstances would we accept a statewide bill that stripped away counties and cities right to bass stronger measures, if they wished.
On the threat of providing
On the threat of providing better working conditions for hourly wage earners, the GOP is taking instructions fro the Deep Pocketed folks in big business.
It is business that has failed at any voluntary attempts to better the lives of their lowest-paid workers: it is business that has failed to initiate any state-wide legal improvements to workers' lives by establishing a state-wide paid sick leave, a state-wide prohibition of businesses stealing their workers' wages, a state-wide prohibition of abusive worker scheduling practices, or state-wide improvements to a 21st-century minimum wage level.
The Rent and Price Increase Preemption Act
Imagine the howling, outrage, hot calls to representatives, the Governor, the media, the attorneys, the whole wide world IF the state legislature was on the verge of passing a law (on to a like-minded Governor) that would make it illegal for any rental property owner, or business that sold products to Minnesotans, to raise rents or the price of the products they sold without first getting the state legislature's approval.
"We can NOT allow renters and consumers to continue to be FORCED to try to keep track of, or try to make heads or tails of, the totally out of control patchwork of rents and prices that are plaguing our state!" proponents of the Rent and Price Preemption Act would say. "In order to protect renter's and consumer's economic well-being, growth and their ability to continue to create productivity gains, this bill MUST become law. I urge you to vote YES!"
And, speaking of the way in which, "since the mid-1970s the mass incarceration system has ballooned -- disproportionately robbing men of color not just of their freedom, but also of their access to jobs and the right to vote," imagine the increase in the Howl and Gnashing of Teeth level if a "friendly amendment" was tacked onto the Rent and Price Increase Preemption Act that said any rental property owner, business owner or chairperson of a corporation charged with being in violation of this law SHALL be charged with Felony Theft and, if convicted, SHALL pay restitution equal to the amount of overcharge determined by the State Auditor's Office, or $10,000, whichever is greater, and SHALL be sentenced to incarceration in a Minnesota Correctional Facility for no less than one year without consideration of, or allowance made for, prior time-served; and there SHALL be no consideration of parole before the first year of sentence is served.
Sound absurd? Leave out the (too much to hope for) Felony conviction part of the equation, hold House File 600 up to the mirror of reality and that's about the size of what Republicans and their primary donors are in the process of trying to jam down the throats of almost ALL 5.5 MILLION Minnesotans in order to benefit the comparatively tiny handful of members (fewer than 500,000) of Minnesota's "business community."
A great deal of sound and fury
So, how about some substance?
Lay out the advantages and disadvantages of local power over wages and working conditions.
I oppose legislation on such things as paid time off, work scheduling, and most other terms of employment other than a minimum wage, not because I'm a corporate shill but because I think workers are better served by organizing and bargaining than relying on politicians to serve their interests.
What government gives, government can revoke. What it establishes as a political compromise will create the norm and rarely change.
Don't fool yourself into thinking this is the easy route. You're selling yourselves short.