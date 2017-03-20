Community Voices features opinion pieces from a wide variety of authors and perspectives. (Submission Guidelines)
It's time for holdouts in the Legislature to accept rail transit
A misguided theme has disappointingly persisted in some small circles at the Minnesota Legislature: attacking metro regional transportation and vilifying widely supported transit projects. Southwest Light Rail, the extension of the Green Line, has been the focus of this unfair derision — demonized by a select few legislators who have ignored the line’s excellent cost-benefit ratio and extensive public review and approval process.
A select few Republican legislators have introduced legislation that jeopardizes almost $1 billion in federal matching funds. Particularly surprising is the unyielding opposition of metro legislator Sen. David Osmek, R-Mound. He argues that buses are sufficient. They are not. Regions that build bus systems underperform those that build rail in tandem with bus service across every important indicator of competitiveness and return on investment. The senator should quit wasting precious time attempting to “derail” this transit line — currently accepting bids for fall construction — and focus instead on building a sustainable transportation system, health-care affordability, and public education at all levels.
Another anti-transit bill, also authored by Osmek, prohibits the use of any public resources, including those from local governments, for transit lines without prior legislative approval. This removes local government control to use their own local resources for projects that their communities, regions, and businesses support. Osmek’s business-oriented constituents who live around Lake Minnetonka and elsewhere know that every major economic region in the world has a viable passenger rail system. They tell us that their ability to recruit top job candidates will be enhanced by a robust light rail system.
If they looked, these legislators would see strong support in the business community. There will be over $5 billion in new development along the line and 65,000 jobs within walking distance to the corridor. Those federal tax dollars will just go to another state should we fail to act. They would see existing commuter rail systems in Arizona, Utah, and Texas, where, although more conservative, they eclipse our own investment in regional rail transit systems.
This project has been targeted by a few Republican legislators looking for a straw man to blame for economic concerns in Greater Minnesota. They seem to have forgotten that, at two-thirds of the state’s GDP, metro economic success helps pay for statewide services and infrastructure. Playing chicken with significant federal funds that our taxpayers deserve, because of an illogical disdain for all rail transit, is not a win for Minnesotans.
Ron Latz, DFL-St. Louis Park; Scott Dibble, DFL-Minneapolis; and Steve Cwodzinski, DFL-Eden Prairie, serve in the Minnesota Senate.
Comments (11)
If Steel Is So Much Better
Why does the East Metro get rubber while the West gets steel?
Magic isn't real
I THINK you're asking "If rail transit is so much better why are there still buses in the East Metro?"
The answer, if I am correct, is because there is no such thing as magic. Rail transit has to be planned and rail routes funded, created, cleared, and built. Every single rail installation takes years, in part because of biased, ignorant opponents like the ones mentioned in the article. So if you think that Steel is So Much Better, then get behind efforts to build more rail. And if you don't then stop asking silly leading questions that make so sense.
Sorry
For my "silly leading" question. Who ever suggested that rail eliminates the need for buses?
Here in the east, we have one rail line, and it goes to MPLS. The other rapid transit lines out of St. Paul are all looking like they will be bus lines. Those routes are being "planned, funded, created, and cleared" as we speak, but no steel is in the forecast. As far as magic thinking, are you suggesting that the bus rapid transit lines planned for the east metro will somehow morph into rail?
If rail is the key to development in the west metro, as the authors of the article allege (and I agree with), why is it not the key to development in the east metro?
Perhaps a little less snark and little more dialogue?
Two words
Riverview Corridor
Time to install turnstyles to stop "free" rides
Any new transit stop or new trains should have a turnstyle that will requirement payment BEFORE you get on the train (just like our buses do now.) The idea that everyone pays for its' use is ridiculous. We have one of the few (if only) LRT systems in the U.S. that practices the "honor system" of paying before you ride...yet as everyone knows, hundreds of people don't pay and ride for free everyday.
Instead of worrying about losing subsidies, how about worrying about what to do stop the cheats who get the "free ride" because they can.
This Is Big Deal To Conservatives
One of the key values of conservatives is to prevent "undeserving" people from getting something for free. This is of far more import to Conservatives than to progressives, and progressives would do well to take note.
It's been shown that the infrastructure cost of installing and maintaining turnstiles (& other related hardware) does not merit the cost. Fare collections go up, but not to the extent that it covers the increased costs. This is basic conservative economics, understandable to any business operator. No matter to conservatives, because all they see is someone getting something for free, despite the real risk of getting a ticket from a transit cop.
When my old man was in the US navy, he paid a life insurance premium every month. Then some bean counter pointed out that the cost of giving every sailor the insurance was less than the cost of collecting monthly premiums form just some sailors. Did that mean some of the fellas got something for "free"?
This conservative value is also currently on display in the so-called House Freedom Caucus efforts to torpedo Ryancare. One of their big concerns is that there will be tax credits, which they consider someone getting something for free.
I don't consider this value wrong, though any value can be mis-applied or conflict with a greater value. But if we are ever to get opposing sides to understand each other again in this country, progressives should understand how important this is to conservatives.
Most LRT Systems Are Proof of Payment
Confused by your statement, I googled a few areas I knew had decent light rail systems, and I think you may be confusing modes... Light Rail is a type of rail that crosses at grade intersections and can have some small shared use infrastructure. Cities like Chicago, New York, and DC have only HEAVY rail or subways, LA and San Francisco have a mix of both. Most LRT systems have proof-of-payment fare collection systems.
Anyways, here are light rail systems by type of fare collection.;
Portland MAX - Proof-of-Payment
Seattle LINK - Proof-of-Payment
Houston METROrail - Proof-of-Payment
Saint Louis MetroLink - Proof-of-Payment
Norfolk TIDE - Proof-of-Payment
Phoenix ValleyMetro - Proof-of-Payment
Salt Lake City TRAX - Proof-of-Payment
Baltimore LightRail - Proof-of-Payment
Charlotte LYNX - Proof-of-Payment
Buffalo NY - Proof-of-Payment
Dallas - Proof-of-Payment
Denver - Proof-of-Payment
Hudson-Bergen LRT (NJ) - Proof-of-Payment
Newark - Proof-of-Payment
Sacramento - Proof-of-Payment
San Diego - Proof-of-Payment
San Fransico (MUNI) - Proof-of-Payment
Santa Clara - Proof-of-Payment
18 of 23 systems I saw were proof-of-payment, and of the other 5 only 1 clearly stated there were gates throughout the system.
Boston (?) - Looks like turnstiles some places, but not everywhere...
Philidelphia (?)
Cleveland - Turnstiles
Pittsburgh (?)
LA added fare collection gates to some of its network, not even every station, and the retrofit was over $150,000,000.
Transit
Osmek needs to be removed. What a short sighted backwards thinker. Light rail has been terrific and needs to be incorporated into regional planning. If anything the system is already late and in need of more routes.
This has been my beef all along
on the funding for rail. As stated above:
"There will be over $5 billion in new development along the line and 65,000 jobs within walking distance to the corridor."
If this statement is true, and I believe it is based on what has happened on other rail lines, the tax increments gain in property taxes would more than adequately cover the state's portion of the rail costs.
In my opinion, rail has become far more a development tool than a transportation tool. Routes have been meticulous chosen not to move people in the most efficient way but as a way to develop or redevelop vast areas.
And I am actually quite fine with that. But if it's truly development, than we should be using development financing tools (TIF, IRB, etc) to pay the publics costs not state money. But the communities and counties involved want nothing to do with that - they want the State to pay while they gather the windfall in taxes that come from the redevelopment.
Hence the standoff.
Article that goes nowhere
Was this written for a purpose? There is zero reason given on why light rail should be expanded. I guess there is one part on the $5 billion to be invested with many jobs. But what is that based upon? Existing rail lines have given nearly nothing except perpetual rider subsidies that taxpayers will continue to pay for, despite the mass number of them that will never ride them. From what has already been built, the return on the investment has been terrible.
And the DFL wonders why they have been losing seats.
Local government
Local control is a Republican mantra—until it inconveniently touches upon an issue that Republicans don't like, at which point dispense with local control rhetoric. It's hypocritical on its face, and Mr. Osmek obviously lacks much of the background knowledge to make an informed case against mass transit that uses rail instead of streets. His opposition is based on… what? Ideology? An "I hate cities" mind set? Reason doesn't appear to be part of it.
The Senators above are right on the mark about one thing: if we don't build it, some other metro area will get a billion dollars from the federal government to build their own system. In case this obvious point escapes Mr. Osmek and his ideological allies, that means that Minnesotans will be helping some other metro area to build a light rail line. Since the metro is the economic engine of the state, it's perverse to insist that the Twin Cities compete with other metro areas for economic development after adding an additional handicap in the form of inadequate transit.
We're about to find out just how inadequate Twin Cities transit is. Just watch the public annoyance level rise as MNDoT restricts I-94 from the Lowry Tunnel north to 694. More than 100,000 vehicles use that road every day, and both the highway itself, as well as relevant entry and exit ramps, will all be seeing significant work (and significant down time) over the next 6 months. It's an area, since Mr. Osmek has likely visited it rarely, if at all, that relies solely on cars and buses for transit, so disrupting those traffic lanes, when there's no alternative means of transit, is going to upset a LOT of people. I hope they all send angry messages to the transit obstructionists in the legislature.