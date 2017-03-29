Community Voices features opinion pieces from a wide variety of authors and perspectives. (Submission Guidelines)
Shouldn't Minnesotans invest our limited public dollars on efficient transportation options?
Recently on these pages, a few of my colleagues penned a missive, “It's time for holdouts in the Legislature to accept rail transit.” I take issue with their facts and version of reality and would like to clear up a few things for your readers — perhaps bringing some actual discussion to why so many legislators have serious concerns over the Southwest Light Rail project.
First, let’s establish some facts. While the Minnesota Legislature has provided limited funds for planning, the State of Minnesota has never held a single vote as to whether this is a good project to proceed with. Considering over $900 million of Minnesota tax dollars are going to be spent building this 12-mile extension to the Green Line, most citizens believe that the Legislature should have some say in the building of one of the most expensive public works projects in Minnesota’s history. The possible dissolving of the Counties Transit Improvement Board (CTIB) is further evidence of what is being done to avoid your elected Legislature at all costs.
Hardly 'small circles'
Sen. Ron Latz and his co-authors portray the concerns as coming from “small circles at the Minnesota Legislature.” Recently, a letter was signed by 84 of the 201 (41.2 percent). This is hardly a “small circle,” and is clearly indicative of the major concerns that legislators have on this project.
They go on to tout the “excellent cost-benefit ratio” of the project. Because the project has never had a hearing (beyond a few minutes’ discussion at the end of an informational-only hearing), not a shred of this has actually been debated in St. Paul. The fact is that light rail transit provides less than a dollar in returned investment per dollar spent, versus the 2-4 dollars that MnDOT finds on road or bridges we build.
What my colleagues do not want to discuss is how expensive this inefficient mode of transportation is. When you include the amortized cost of construction, our current two open lines cost us $6.05 per ride in public subsidy. Riders pay less than a dollar per ride on top of that, although around 10 percent of riders routinely skip paying fares annually. The public subsidy for bus ridership, which moves 10 times more people, is less than half of that amount. And costs for the current lines are increasing at over triple the rate of CPI or inflation.
Seeking efficient options
So what is the solution? First, don’t you think that one of the largest public works projects, that will impact every Minnesotan’s wallet, should have some level of scrutiny from your Legislature? More important, should we not invest our limited public dollars on efficient options, not a boutique option that caters to a select few? Bus Rapid Transit is a highly effective option that has wide support, including from me.
Let’s invest in transit options that work for Minnesota, and not be forced into what others “think” we should have.
Sen. David Osmek, R-Mound, represents District 33 in the Minnesota Senate.
Comments (7)
GOP watusi
I'd be more inclined to think "Big D"'s support for BRT was legitimate if he backed spending more money for it when LRT wasn't involved in the conversation. It's the same ol' dance the GOP does on lots of issues.
Bring up LRT, the GOP says "let's build BRT instead!".
Bring up BRT, the GOP says "roads and bridges!".
Right?
If Osmek actually supported BRT over LRT, he would have signed on to author SF 3585 last year to fund the Orange Line BRT.
Trying again....
Last year's bill to prohibit law enforcement agencies from "profiling" the Harley bikers and establishing related training programs must not have passed since Senator Osmek is authoring it again.
Scrutiny
Where was this scrutiny when the Vikings stadium bill, including local sales taxes that overrode the City Charter of the sole city in Minnesota who would be on the hook for over $675 million in taxes and finance costs, was pushed through the legislature by two rural legislators?
Where was this scrutiny when the legislature authorized the new $230 million bridge over a likely-to-close-anyways iron ore pit between Eveleth and Virginia? This new Hwy 53 bridge was needed only to preserve "access and visibility" to a small strip of businesses on the south end of Virginia, but relocating Hwy 53 to the west of the mines via upgrading existing state/county public rights of way would have cost less than half.
Where was this scrutiny when legislators decided to fund the most expensive highway project in state history, the Stillwater Bridge to Nowhere? This bridge, corporate welfare to land speculators in Western Wisconsin, will serve under 10,000 vehicles per day. If a toll was required to cover the construction and maintenance of this bridge, it would be approximately $10 each way.
Those are projects where the legislature has wasted money on corporate welfare and needless infrastructure through some combination of state funds or imposing local taxes against the will of the residents of those localities.
But instead, a legislator has faux concerns about a project that doesn't touch his district, when the state isn't even on the hook to construct the line. He goes against the will of the voters of Minnesota, who passed an amendment to the Constitution of our state that dedicates 40% of MVST revenues to alternative modes of transportation. And finally, he claims to be from the party of local control but instead pushes for the state restricting Hennepin County friom spending its own money on its own local priorities.
Buggy Whips
I'm surprised the Republicans in the legislature aren't supporting subsidies for buggy whip factories. Forward-thinking they are not. If we're going to add amortized construction costs to the cost of a ride on light rail, let's add amortized construction costs (and subsidies to oil companies, and on an on) to the cost of each ride in a vehicle when we make a comparison. They always forget to do that. This is just another way for Republicans to maintain the rural/urban friction that has been so successful in electing Republicans outstate. They need to make sure the rural voters keep their noses out of joint because they think someone is getting something they don't deserve. These tactics might serve Republicans' political agenda (power), but it certainly doesn't serve the best interests of the state.
It's hard to believe this
It's hard to believe this project is still under debate by the Republicans. They should have spoken up in 2009 when planning started instead of just trying to be roadblocks at every turn. Hennepin County was not going to wait around and hear the same old tired arguments against rail that have time and time been proven untrue. I think it just kills the GOP that the county could actually work around them for funding. So much for local government, I guess that only applies when they do what Republicans want and not follow the will of the people.
Light rail is a reliable cost effective form of transportation that the metro greatly needs now, and will be a huge asset in the future. This project will contribute to Minnesota being a competitive and attractive place to live by reducing congestion, increasing density, and increasing mobility of people.
The DFL "Local Conrol" Argument is False
DFL SWLRT proponents apparently have not been following or perhaps do not grasp their own political tactics.
The SWLRT process has been the very opposite of local control.
Hennepin County and the Met Council have repeatedly resorted to the superior power of the Governor's office to override opposition from the City of Minneapolis and its Park Board.
Hennepin County was incompetent both in terms of basic engineering and simple political reality when it promised to reroute the freight train to St. Louis Park in exchange for Minneapolis agreeing to SWLRT in Kenilworth Corridor - not the City's desired route. Hennepin County's incompetence would be called malpractice in any other professional setting. No matter, like Trump, there will never be acknowledgement of error. There will be blaming and ad hominem.
The only way to resolve the conflict and opposition to Hennepin County's planning failure and the Met Council's endorsement of it was with the decisive assistance of the Governor's state level political force. The Governor also summarily shut down the local Minneapolis Park Board's duty and legal right under federal law to protect local urban Park assets.