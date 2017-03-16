Community Voices features opinion pieces from a wide variety of authors and perspectives. (Submission Guidelines)
Staying the course: Dayton's brand of budgeting is structural balance — and it works
How do you get to eight straight positive budget forecasts?
Minnesota’s budget success didn’t happen by luck or chance. Instead, the answer is six years of sound fiscal management and leadership of Gov. Mark Dayton. His brand of budgeting is structural balance. And it has worked.
The February budget forecast revealed a surplus of $1.65 billion for the next two years, up $250 million from our projections in November. The forecast shows that Minnesota’s projected revenues continue to outpace spending, which is the definition of structural balance. In fact, our state economist’s projections show a structurally balanced budget for the next four years.
Thanks to hard-working Minnesotans, our state’s economy and employment are growing. Our income and wages are rising, our budget is balanced, and we continue to be recognized as a great place to live and thrive. US News World Report recently ranked Minnesota as one of the best states in the nation for opportunity, health care, and infrastructure.
Part of sound fiscal management is taking risks seriously – and this forecast comes with its share of significant risks. The U.S. is currently in the fourth longest economic expansions on record – and we know that expansions cannot last forever. Economic policy at the federal level also faces considerable uncertainty – from the repeal of the Affordable Care Act to changes in trade policy, to large budget cuts for federal agencies that translate to cuts to Minnesota. If we want to maintain the state’s strong financial health, we must ensure that Minnesota’s structurally balanced budget is positioned to weather changes.
As we approach the halfway point of the 2017 legislative session, we urge legislators to stay the course. Maintain Gov. Dayton’s sound fiscal management through fair and adequate revenue, structural balance, smart investments, and a sufficient rainy-day fund.
Fair and adequate revenue
We must remember that we have been here before. Minnesotans have seen firsthand how quickly balances can turn into deficits.
In 1999, state leaders saw the Minnesota’s large budget surplus as a chance cut income taxes across the board. Many thought we could afford the tax cuts, but budgeting is not just about the current year; it is about projecting for the future.
The 1999 income tax cuts were made just before the dot-com bubble burst in 2000. State spending soon outpaced revenues and the state’s surplus turned into deficits for the next nine out of 11 years.
When Dayton took office in 2011, he was handed that legacy. By attuning our taxes to our growing economy, he helped create revenues that are structurally balanced. From this experience, he understands that tax cuts this year must be targeted to those who need them most while carefully maintaining the structural balance in our budget going forward.
Smart investments
Under Dayton's leadership we have invested in Minnesotans – our greatest resource – with increased school funding and a targeted expansion of tax credits and deductions. It’s paying off:
- Our schools are closing the achievement gap, raising graduation rates, and expanding access to quality early learning programs.
- Our unemployment rate is 4.0 percent, lower than the national rate of 4.8 percent, thanks to our diverse and growing economy.
- We consistently place near the top of national business ranking thanks to our education system, quality of life, and productive workforce.
- Our state’s credit outlook has improved, with major ratings agencies citing our strong financial management, replenished reserves, and structurally balanced budget.
We must continue to make investments to ensure all Minnesota families and businesses prosper and grow – whatever the future brings.
Sufficient rainy day fund
Finally, Minnesota is recognized as a leader in developing and implementing its rainy day fund. Recently the Pew Charitable Trust praised Minnesota for our strong reserve policy that automatically sets money aside for unexpected deficits or other budget challenges caused by economic conditions. At almost $2 billion, we now have one of the largest cash and budget reserves on record and are approaching the recommended reserve target.
To keep Minnesota growing and secure, we need to stay the course with structurally balanced budgets and smart investments, and prepare our state for unexpected economic downturns.
Any tax or budget changes we make this year must not shortchange our students, families, or businesses. Let’s focus on long term economic strength by supporting the success of all Minnesotans.
Cynthia Bauerly is commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Revenue. Myron Frans is commissioner of Minnesota Management and Budget.
WANT TO ADD YOUR VOICE?
If you're interested in joining the discussion, add your voice to the Comment section below — or consider writing a letter or a longer-form Community Voices commentary. (For more information about Community Voices, email Susan Albright at salbright@minnpost.com.)
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
99 comments
-
European scholar on the Trump era: ‘It’s no longer clear whether America stands for democracy anymore’29 comments
-
16 comments
-
12 comments
-
12 comments
Comments (5)
My 2¢
Aside from reading like a campaign ad for the Governor, I'm inclined to argue that this piece provides plenty of support for what the authors refer to as a "balanced" fiscal approach. Financially, I'm personally conservative, and with the state in the financial basement when I arrived in 2009, it's been useful to watch how a "balanced" approach to both revenue and spending has worked at the state level. I'm very much on board with the argument that a tax cut isn't merited unless/until the current surplus proves itself to be a long-term phenomenon, and Mr. Dayton's emphasis on building up the state's "rainy-day" fund makes sense to an old guy who tries to practice that personally.
For example, I'd like the state to spend more — a LOT more — to support both Pre-K through 12, and also on higher education. That's what I read into the state constitution's education provision. But I'd prefer that the state not go out on a fiscal limb to do so unless there's good evidence that the initial expense of increasing state aid can be maintained over the long haul.
Mr. Frans - your answer please....
What was the Dayton budget during his first two years and what budget amount is Dayton proposing today?
Have the Democrats passed the largest tax increase ever in the State of MN?
Are you still advocating yet another huge increase in taxes on the poor and middle class?
Size Of Rainy Day Fund
"At almost $2 billion, we now have one of the largest cash and budget reserves on record..."
A record amount relative to what? State GDP? The total budget? Past reserves? And is that an inflation adjusted number?
I like the idea of kitchen table economics. I have reserve funds too, and when times are good, I try to add something to them, especially if there are some clouds on the horizon.
I guess that makes me a fiscal conservative.
Pelase adjust the budget forecast for inflation
Can we go back to having the forecast adjusted for inflation? The surplus always looks bigger than it actually is and if we go pack to a Pawlenty style governor, the deficits will looks smaller than they actually are.
Also - I don't care what Dayton has to cede to the Republicans - whatever big item is on their wish list but he needs to get that public option added to MNSure.
Campaign Literature?
I was unaware the Governor was running for re-election - is this the start of his support pieces?
I think there are some worthwhile points to make which the article overlooks. Firstly the Governor with DFL majorities in house and senate instituted large tax increases, primarily on companies and high income taxpayers. I believe the target was incremental $2.1B in revenue. Due to a buoyant recovering economy those tax increases actually brought in well over $3B.
When the DFL lost full control of house senate and governors office, they lost the ability to institute new spending for these budget surpluses which they have said on numerous occasions they would like to make - such as universal preschool. Likewise the Republicans without control have been unable to cut taxes to reduce or eliminate the surpluses, cause a deficit, borrow from the schools, etc...
The past few sessions have seen an embarrassment of political paralysis with both parties, the legislature and the governor trying to out-do each other in the degree to which they could prevent progress on most any issue. Budget bills have failed, bonding bills have failed, tax reform have failed, and the blame for this lack of progress can be laid at the feet of both parties, the legislators, and the governor. Anyone who chooses to put the blame on one of these parties exclusively is in denial or guilty of willful ignorance (or hopelessly partisan).
So what that means is that with this huge tax increase generating even more revenue than expected, and no consensus how to spend, or what taxes to reduce, we continue to run a surplus. This is not "structural balance", this is autopilot.