Community Voices features opinion pieces from a wide variety of authors and perspectives. (Submission Guidelines)
A plethora of early endorsements does not endear the new Democrats to the DFL
Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it. And more often than not, they are Democrats.
The 2016 presidential primary was unique in having a powerful insurgent candidate who was not a Democrat. Accusations were made that the Hillary Clinton campaign was too politically “inside.” Some of that was probably a lack of understanding of how the process works by Bernie Sanders’ newly minted political activists, but there was almost certainly some truth to it. Uncommitted delegates, usually known by the term “super delegates,” flocked to the establishment candidate, and most of the usual endorsers endorsed her as well, and endorsed her early.
It is not known if these endorsements influenced the outcome of the primary, but it is undoubtedly true that they left a bad taste in the mouths of many. The endorsements themselves were not the problem. The problem was the rush. Candidate Sanders didn’t have a chance. Some organizations produced their endorsements much earlier than they normally do. All those newly involved activists were compelled to engage in the political system, then they became frustrated by the inside baseball, and even to this day they are not fully on board because of this sort of behavior by established Democrats.
I personally avoided supporting either candidate until I was certain one would win the primary, then I waited a bit longer, and then fully supported Clinton. And I believe she would have made a great president. But my support for Hillary does not make me blind to the justifiable attitude of many millennials as well as long time party activists who saw their preferred candidate treated poorly.
And now, I’m afraid, we are seeing inside baseball again. The ink on Rep. Tim Walz’s declaration of candidacy for governor of Minnesota was still glossy wet when the endorsements started flying. From the outside, it looks a lot like the small group in charge picked Walz as the DFL’s candidate, and all that remains is dotting of the i’s and crossing of the t’s.
I’ve been to a lot of activist and political meetings over the last few months, including DFL events and Indivisible events, and every single person I’ve talked to about this race has either suggested Rebecca Otto as their choice, or put her in the top two. After the first strong rumors of Walz’s declaration came around, that opinion shifted to this, paraphrasing: “I really want Otto, or maybe Coleman. But now, did you hear, Walz is in the race? It’s over.”
When asked why it is over, the answer is usually, “Well, they’ve decided, haven’t they” or words to that effect.
No, “they” have not decided. Many of us feel that a sitting DFL member of Congress should keep his or her butt right where it is, given that we need to attain a Democratic majority in the House in the next midterm. This is not a political preference but rather an existential requirement. Walz’s seat is not going to stay Democratic if he leaves. He is making a terrible and regretful mistake.
Many people are annoyed that someone could just Walz into the governor’s race and be anointed without the process actually happening, and many are afraid — truly viscerally afraid — that a Democrat would Walz away from a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives at this crucial time.
One could argue that these early endorsements don’t matter. In fact, I’m pretty sure they won’t affect the caucus or primary process too much. But they damage the party and the process in other ways. These early endorsements are a signal. The insiders have decided. More important, yes, there are insiders, and they decide things. Oh, did you want to have a role in the process? No problem. Show up at the caucuses, we’ll let you know what we’ve decided.
Greg Laden is a science communicator, teacher, and political activist who blogs at Scienceblogs.com.
WANT TO ADD YOUR VOICE?
If you're interested in joining the discussion, add your voice to the Comment section below — or consider writing a letter or a longer-form Community Voices commentary. (For more information about Community Voices, see our Submission Guidelines.)
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
85 comments
-
16 comments
-
8 comments
-
6 comments
-
Mayoral forum reveals consensus on doing more for north Minneapolis — and skepticism that it will happen6 comments
Comments (6)
Too clever by half
Oh, Walz sounds like "waltz", which can be used in a pejorative sense (not once, but twice!). Give me a break. Mr. Laden sounds extremely bitter and cynical. Frankly, he also sounds scared: "Walz’s seat is not going to stay Democratic if he leaves. He is making a terrible and regretful mistake."
For those that remember all the way back to 2006, not many people gave Rep. Walz a chance to knock off a 12-year incumbent. I suspect folks like Mr. Laden were saying things like 'why put any resources into that race, Democrats can't win in rural Minnesota.' But Rep. Walz showed that focusing on solutions that bring people together instead of single-issue or wedge politics can overcome folks who blindly vote along party lines.
Maybe the reason for all the endorsements and support Rep. Walz is receiving across the state is because Minnesotans want a leader who has a history of building bridges and working with others. Maybe there really isn't a "they" boogeyman...
The hyperbole and conspiratorial innuendo in this piece is over the top.
Walz
I second those thoughts
Oh Yeah? Who?
Maybe I'm out of touch, but just who has endorsed Walz? Is there some secret memo I don't get?
From what I hear, given the GOP has the Senate locked up through 2020 and a good shot at retaining the House in 2018, the feeling is "Just win, baby." Everyone knows the GOP is keeping the crazy under wraps for now, if they get unified control in 2018, the gloves will come off. Collective bargaining rights, public employee unions, extreme partisan gerrymandering (the only science R's believe in), clean air, clean water, progressive income taxes, will all be under attack in short order. And it will take a generation or more to get those things back.
It is a great concern to have Walz and Nolan possibly abandoning two seats that would be very tough to hold. Keeping us from becoming a Wisconsin like Koch satellite may well be worth one of them running, but surely not both.
Which leads us to who can win in a state where Kurt Daudt has had a field day with the politics of division. And if someone thinks Otto or Coleman can succeed in that environment, wow, just wow. They hate Otto up in the Arrowhead. I'd like to see numbers on the last time (if any) a Democrat has run statewide and won while running poorly in the Arrowhead. Running evil big city liberals would be a dream for ALEC.
I say all this as a Wellstone-Sanders guy who was absolutely mystified why Dems were in such a rush to suck up to Clinton. Even guys like Mark Dayton.
Otto
Otto hurt herself badly in the Arrowhead with her vote against mining leases, but it's her taxpayer-funded lawsuit against rural counties using independent auditors that has spread that hate throughout outstate Minnesota. If Rebecca Otto is the DFL nominee, they will get crushed outstate and Minnesota will soon look like Scott Walker's Wisconsin.
I agree the DFL needs to stop making the same mistakes. But the mistake is nominating candidates that can't win outstate. Dayton bailed the DFL out by ignoring the endorsement process last time. But looking at who is running, jumping on Walz early seems extremely prudent.
And early endorsers can certainly switch. It happened for Obama in 2008. The fact it didn't happen for Sanders doesn't mean you shouldn't endorse early.
Pure nonsense
There is nothing new about early endorsements and certainly nothing wrong with them.
Sanders tried to make it an issue because the lack of support he received. But the reasons for that have little to do with insider politics or whatever strawman was being pushed. Clinton had a long history of raising money for and campaigning for other Democrats. Sanders doesn't. He makes a lot of nice speeches, but barely ever lifted a finger to help other Democrats win. One candidate put in the work. The other blew hot air.
Sanders also was not an outsider - he's been in congress for more than two decades. It's just that the people who work with him every day didn't think he would be a good candidate and president. They knew how badly Sanders would have been crushed in a general election. Don't mistake the whining by Sanders and his apologists for something politically meaningful.
Governor's Mansion > US House Seat
While I agree with the author that early endorsements are bad for the party. I would say that the DFL would much, much, much rather have the Governor's Mansion, the highest position in the state government, over a US House seat that is just 1 of 435. A DFL governor has the chance to make meaningful impact on the state of MN. A representative for MN-01 in the US House of Reps will likely have very little overall impact on the United States as a whole.