Worse than Watergate: The stakes are higher today
When President Donald J. Trump fired FBI director James Comey last week, the emerging scandal around his presidency immediately brought Watergate to mind.
Numerous commentators noted the similarities to a series of events during Richard Nixon’s 1973 effort to cover up Watergate. Nixon decided to fire the special prosecutor — Archibald Cox — investigating the Democratic National Committee break-in. U.S. Attorney General Elliot Richardson and U.S. Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus refused to follow Nixon’s order. Instead, they resigned.
Finally, U.S. Solicitor General Robert Bork agreed to fire Cox, who at the time was attempting to obtain secret White House tape recordings. Aghast at this blatant violation of procedure and the public trust, other appointees across the Nixon administration resigned in protest. The whole incident — known as the Saturday Night Massacre — proved to be a turning point in the Watergate scandal.
Beginning of the end for Nixon
Nixon’s abuse of executive power over that crucial weekend in October 1973 signaled the beginning of the end of his presidency. His bald-faced effort to halt the investigation stemming from the Watergate burglary backfired. Many in the press and in Congress declared the act as an attempt by the President to position himself beyond the law. As a result, the political winds shifted. Many of Nixon’s fellow Republicans decided that their own political futures might be cut short by the president’s unprecedented actions. Nine months later, facing articles of impeachment, Nixon resigned.
It’s easy to see why comparisons between the firing of Comey and the Saturday Night Massacre hold great appeal. Both moments involved controversial presidents in divisive times. Both moments offered drama. Both moments offered departures from accepted practice. Both moments increased suspicion that executive wrongdoing occurred. Both moments shook the political establishment to the core.
But emphasizing the similarities between the two events feeds many people’s wish to see this moment as a turning point, as the beginning of the end for Trump. It may not be. The vocal protest of Comey’s firing largely — though not entirely — fell along familiar partisan lines. By nearly any measure, the Republican Party is not yet ready to turn on their president. Neither are many Americans who voted for Trump. Nor is there yet a special prosecutor — legally independent from any political interference by any party — investigating the Trump administration.
Profound questions about foreign influence
To be sure, Comey’s firing might yet backfire. But the most important thing the comparison between the Comey firing and Watergate tells us is that the stakes are much higher today. The Watergate scandal emerged from an attempt by the president to cover up his administration’s connections to a botched partisan burglary. Nixon’s attempt to cover up the wrongdoing proved to be worse than the original crime.
In contrast, the emerging scandal surrounding Trump raises profound questions about foreign influence in our executive branch. Paid foreign agents not only helped elect a president, but operated in the highest levels of government. Michael Flynn’s stint as the president’s national security adviser — despite repeated warnings by the nation’s top law enforcement and intelligence officials about the ways in which he had been compromised — suggests the presence of a grave threat to the republic itself. Recent allegations that President Trump shared highly classified information with top Russian officials raise the stakes even higher.
When combined with the Trump administration’s recent moves to engage in nothing less than widespread voter suppression, one wonders if our nation’s legislative branch — either through committee-led investigations or a sweeping 2018 election realignment that brings Democrats to power in Congress — can do much about it. In a hyperpartisan moment shot through with short-term thinking, it is hard to imagine what it might take for Republicans to abandon Trump.
History's echoes are no guide
History never repeats itself. Do not mistake history’s echoes for a guide as to what will happen.
This is not a constitutional crisis. It is a crisis of republican government. We cannot depend on Congress, or investigative journalists, to save us. Only vigilance, patriotism, and dedication to the nation’s democratic aspirations by “we the people” will ensure that the United States, as we know it, survives.
Michael J. Lansing is an associate professor and chair of the Department of History at Augsburg College.
Well, "yes" and "no".
Trump's malfeasance is like an iceberg, one suspects that the Comey affair is but the visible tip, and more will be revealed, and as THAT happens it's possible Republican's will jump ship.
The real differences between the Trump and Nixon presidencies are: 1). Unlike Trump, Nixon was NOT a complete and total incompetent. 2). Unlike Nixon, Trump entered the White House as the most unpopular and distrusted president in US history. And 3). Unlike Nixon era Republicans, Trump era Republicans have little or no integrity, and tend to be intellectual dullards.
That 3rd difference is going to keep Trump in office more than likely until the next midterms when Republican's might lose congressional majorities. Unlike the Nixon era Republicans Trump era Republicans vote straight down party lines no matter how ridiculous the vote is. And unlike Nixon Republicans Trump Republicans rely almost exclusively on magical thinking, so their ability to recognize and evaluate the political dangers Trump represents is questionable. For these reasons Republican will likely support Trump as long as the have a majority to do so, whereas Republican support for Nixon eventually collapsed to the point where impeachment was inevitable, prompting Nixon's resignation.
I think it's far more likely that Trump will resign of his own accord, simply because he's so completely out of his depth and unable to stabilize his government. As he's recently discovered, being president of the US is a difficult and demanding job, and someone who's spent his whole life avoiding difficult and demanding jobs is simply not up to the task at the the age of 70. This is just not how a guy like Trump wants to spend 4 years of his life.
As far as vigilance is concerned, I have to disagree with the author quite strongly. If vigilance is our only salvation we're screwed because American's are the least vigilant people on earth. Any discussion with any Trump voter will quickly reveal that fact, and with the otherwise lowest vote turnouts in the developed world even occasional elections will not be our salvation. From climate change to vaccines Americans are so easily mislead and misinformed it's almost absurd to expect that "vigilance" will play any significant role in preserving our democracy.
In fact, oddly enough, our nations constitutional crises have always been resolved by our institutions rather than popular demand. The courts or Congress have always checked the executive one way or another while a bemused population watches from a distance. Sure, people have opinions, but beyond elections there's really nothing people can do once someone is elected, it's up the courts and Congress. The problem with Congress is that Republicans currently have a majority, and Republicans don't know how even believe in representing their constituents, in fact Republicans typically attack their constituents in a variety of ways (consider the recent health care votes for instance). Nor do Republicans seem to understand Constitutions be they State or Federal.
Paul, if you have ever wondered why regular folks don't
see eye to eye with Lefty Elites all you have to do is read your "Trump era Republicans have little or no integrity and tend to be intellectual dullards". Geez no wonder the Left doesn't want a dialogue, folks who disagree with them have no integrity and are stupid... I may be wrong but that doesn't sound like a good way to bring folks together... It will be interesting if any of the folks who lean left think this is a bit over the top. I guess when you think "Republicans can't understand constitutions be they State or Federal " it is hard to have common ground!!
Actually...
I don't represent the liberal elite, and frankly I'm not looking for common ground with toxic ideology, we have to move beyond that, join this rabble or not, it's up to you.
In terms of regular folks, the fact is that if you drill down into almost any issue you will find a greater number of American's agreeing with liberal agendas than otherwise. Conservatives like to declare themselves to be majorities of different kinds, and they've been doing that for decades, but it's always been a delusion, they've been wedge issuing themselves into a minority for decades. Trump is NOT a popular president.
"Russiagate"
Crisis of republican government is right. A big part of the crisis is that the public is left completely in the dark about matters that should be completely out in the open. Like President trump's taxes for instance.
Is "Russiagate" about the possible involvement of the Trump campaign in Russian interference in the 2016 election including the hacking of DNC and Clinton campaign e-mails? Or does it involve deeper connections between Trump and the Russian government? Or does it involve Trump's possible involvement with organized crime (both in the US and Russian)? Or some combination of the foregoing?
There are more questions than answers the crisis for republican government is only going to deepen unless the present "Republican government" in power starts to acknowledge that they hold the keys to resolving it.
Perhaps the most
Perhaps the most disheartening aspect of our current crisis in Constitutional government (it's not just the republic; it's the United States of America as a nation of laws under the Constitution) is the total abdication of responsibility by the Republican Congress for the mess that Donald Trump is constantly creating and exacerbating.
Vigilance by the public is necessary, of course. But when the vigilant public's concerns are met by Congressional silence from the Republican majority--which determines what gets done and what does not get done--we devolve into a situation where the only protections the nation has are the courts (which Trump is filling with right-wing ideologues) and the press.
Trump, of course, and without Republican censure, has begun to recommend the jailing of journalists who publish news that Trump doesn't like. He denigrates major and respected news organizations and prioritizes the alternative "right" press. He excludes the U.S. press from important meetings (note: the Russian new agency Tass had someone present at the entire meeting last week between Trump and the Russian ambassador and foreign minister; the U.S. press was barred from entry to the meeting). Republicans insist that who the "leakers" of White House secrets are is more important than what information is leaked, and more important than the President himself revealing highly classified information to the Russians--they assert that, because he's President, any sudden "declassification" Trump makes of our secret intelligence is just a matter of course. Republicans are excusing Trump's outrages at every turn, vilifying any American who concludes that we are, indeed, in a crisis with this president.
If Congress, led by Republicans, declines to exercise its role as a check to Presidential hubris and dictatorial actions, we're lost.
The templet continues...
Mr. Lansing,
I enjoyed your article and the rehash of history. However the following statements you made you have obviously abandoned your historical training in favor of modern day "journalism."
" Paid foreign agents not only helped elect a president...."
"When combined with the Trump administration’s recent moves to engage in nothing less than widespread voter suppression..."
Haven't you heard?
All one needs to convict a Republican is anonymous secondary or tertiary sources. The FBI doesn't even need to examine the DNC servers for evidence of Russian phishing. Just take the word of the private company hired by the DNC.