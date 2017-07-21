Community Voices features opinion pieces from a wide variety of authors and perspectives. (Submission Guidelines)
Democrats must stop playing defense on health care
The Democrats' defensive strategy on health care leaves them tailing behind public opinion. To lead now means going on the offensive for single-payer national health insurance as envisioned in House Bill 676, the Expanded and Improved Medicare for All Act. A majority of Americans are on board, yet just two Democratic senators, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.
Just defeating the GOP legislation is not a solution. Working to patch the shortcomings of Obamacare is a short-term thinking. The current stalemate presents an opportunity to launch an offensive. I suggest some version of the following political strategy.
The first step is to acknowledge that any solution that relies on the private insurance market, Obamacare included, will not lower costs or cover everyone. Americans just rejected two GOP plans promising the market will do so. It won’t. The massive bureaucracy of the private insurance market and its lavish expenditures on advertising will under any private system continue to waste billions of dollars. On the other hand, Medicare has a 52-year track record that demonstrates single-payer works at a fraction of private insurers overhead.
Announce a goal
Next, announce a goal of fully implemented national health insurance within 5 years of passage. Legislation that will provide comprehensive, medical, dental and eye care for all. No hassles, no worries, better care and for less cost to the nation. Encourage Democratic candidates to commit to single payer in 2018 elections and beyond. Candidates who decline should be challenged and retired.
Immediately author separate legislation that would lower Medicare eligibility to age 55 within one year of passage. A one page bill will do. A slight majority of voters over 55 voted for Trump. Implementing such an easily administered program will garner support for single-payer, raise expectations and prove it works.
Propose a two-year extension of ACA provisions, including Medicaid and Medicare administrative rules to buy time for discussion and debate the next steps. No cuts. Polls indicate his idea should receive broad public support. Cover funding shortfalls by a temporary increase in taxes on the wealthy.
Assure workers in the private health care insurance industry they will be taken care of as the nation transitions to single-payer. They will not be made jobless. Those not needed for single-payer administration will be retrained and given stipends and free educational benefits modeled after the spirit of the GI bills. No one will be left behind.
No more half-measures
Introduce legislation to implement the Bernie Sanders campaign’s social benefit program — free post-secondary education, 12 weeks of paid parental or medical leave and a minimum of 10 days of paid vacation and seven sick days. Sanders acknowledged these are far below that of peer nations, but would be a start. American workers have the least social benefits among industrial nations. It is time to catch up. This tactic will raise the ante at the bargaining table with corporations and the wealthy that oppose single-payer health care. The underlying message – we are serious. No more half-measures on health care.
And lastly, propose that single payer be implemented in steps to allow time to transition insurers out of business and put systems and policies in place. The public’s experience with the rollout of ACA means some confidence building measures are in order.
Articulate a transition plan
Articulate a clear transition scenario. For example, Medicare will be structured and prepared to administer single payer within five years of passage. At year three, the Medicare system would cover those 50 to 55 to ensure systems and policies are working. At year five, single-payer goes into effect. All in, all pay a fair share, no worries, no hassle, quality health care. Health-care coverage starts when you are born.
Many Trump voters believed he was going to get everyone health care. Clearly, Trump and the GOP will not. If Democrats want to win over these voters, get them health care. White working-class voters who voted for Trump will overwhelmingly support such an approach. Union members are on board. Offense will capture the public’s attention. It will engage Sanders' supporters and youth to get behind a real solution to the nation’s health-care crisis.
Organizing to stop the GOP legislation is defense and offers nothing to solve the crisis. Make a commitment to single-payer health care. This is the historic opportunity to lead. Playing defense is a losing game. It is time, past time, to go on the offensive.
Wayne Nealis is a writer and long-time single payer activist and former union activist living in Minneapolis.
Comments (5)
Some problems here
You can introduce all the legislation you want, but it's going to be 4 years (at a minimum) before it's even possible to pass any of this. If Trump makes a couple more Supreme Court appointments, we are probably looking at least 20 years before this is possible because single-payer won't pass constitutional muster with that kind of court. I'd like to have single payer right now too, but tens of millions will lose coverage if the current, admittedly flawed system goes away.
You also underestimate the support for single payer. People like it until they find out how much it costs. That is why it was overwhelmingly defeated in Colorado. Bernie Sanders doesn't like to talk about it, but it was tried and failed in Vermont. It's why the poorly-written California bill is worthless - you will need to amend the constitution to raise taxes to pay for it, and that will never pass.
Nonsense
Medicare and Medicaid are existing programs, they've already survived court challenges. The authority to levy taxes to pay for government service is clearly established and even THIS supreme court is unlikely to challenge that fact.
The most likely scenario with Trump is that he'll resign within the next two years, or shortly thereafter when Republicans get stomped in the midterms. Even if Trump lasts 4 years, no way he runs again. If Pence ends up in the office, he'll have the same problem after the midterms, and while he'll never sign MFA, Democrats can have it ready to go as soon as a Democrat takes office in 2020.
We've been waiting for four decades, what's another 4 years?
The problem is as it has always been, obstructionist neoliberal Democrats, NOT Republicans. The only question is whether or not Democrats will finally abandon their bizarre fantasies about "centrism" and become a liberal party again. MFA is perfectly doable, and feasible, and it's the best option on every level... but it's a liberal initiative, and we know that the Democratic Party tends to reject liberal initiatives as a matter of course.
Nope
Judges often follow past precedent, but are no means bound by it. Gorsuch's early work suggests he is far and away the most conservative member of the court and doesn't seem to be bound by facts, much less precedent. Replace Kennedy, or even worse, Ginsberg and/or Breyer, and you are going to see a lot of things you thought were settled get unsettled. A new govenment expansion like single payer doesn't have a prayer.
The fantasy is pretending this country is not fundamentally conservative and instead secretly socialist and that the dreaded neoliberals are holding us back.
Heck yeah.
Way way way past time Democrats come up with an agenda that looks beyond the status quo and the mediocrity and stagnation of "centrism". And not just with healthcare.
Wonderful idea, Dead On Arrival.
First, to threaten massive social welfare benefits as part of proposing Medicare For All (MFA), will destroy the campaign right out of the gate.
The author's idea that this is a bargaining tactic - i.e., you right-wingers better accept MFA or else we'll turn America into a social welfare state - is suicidal. Maybe a tactic like this might have some traction in a union negotiation (see author's background), but it will TOTALLY confuse the public, who are already having trouble separating fact from fiction. It's a completely different matter to persuade the public than it is to talk tough in a union negotiation.
Rather, the most important thing is to assemble the TRUE argument that MFA will cost the whole society LESS, whereas, as can be seen by another commenter here, it is widely believed even by neo-liberals that MFA will cost MORE than the current system. It ain't true.
However, it must be made clearly and simply evident that the current system costs all of us MORE by including ALL costs, such as the ultimate costs of deferred care, emergency room visits, lost lives, massive profits and whopping salaries of the private insurance industry, and on and on. In other words, show clearly, and with effective political language, the TRUE COSTS of both systems.
MFA is a no-brainer, but the public is confused because the true facts are obfuscated.