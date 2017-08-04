Community Voices features opinion pieces from a wide variety of authors and perspectives. (Submission Guidelines)
Boycotting Israel for political purposes is unfair and creates a double standard
Individual states, including Minnesota, have been quick to pass legislation aimed to push back against the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) effort. To date, 21 states and New York, which enacted an Executive Order, have some form of anti-Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) legislation enshrined in law. In just about two years, since Illinois passed the first-in-the-nation anti-BDS legislation in May of 2015, numerous other states have followed suit. This has been one of the most successful efforts in recent legislative memory.
These bills call out BDS efforts directed at Israel for what they are — a form of economic hate warfare and discrimination aimed at the lone Jewish state in the world. Additionally, this successful legislative effort has prospered from the East Coast to the West Coast, from north to south, and in blue, red, and purple states. In a nation seemingly divided on everything, legislatures in New Jersey, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Colorado, Arizona, Texas, Florida, and many more have all forcefully, and with strong bipartisan support, decided that BDS is hate, and states will not tolerate or condone taxpayer dollars going to subsidize discrimination.
In February, Republican Minnesota State Rep. Ron Kresha said, “It's pretty widely accepted that discriminating against the Jewish people ... is not a practice the state of Minnesota should engage in.” His assessment was shared by Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who wrote in an op-ed, “My order ensures that no state agency or authority will engage in or promote any investment activity that would further the harmful and discriminatory BDS campaign.” And Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott added as he signed this bill, “As Israel’s No. 1 trading partner in the United States, Texas is proud to reaffirm its support for the people of Israel and we will continue to build on our historic partnership. ... Anti-Israel policies are anti-Texas policies, and we will not tolerate such actions against an important ally.”
Double standard should not be tolerated
What the comments made by Kresha, Cuomo, and Abbott all have in common is the understanding, correctly, that boycotting Israel for political purposes is unfair and creates a double standard, which the U.S. State Department has deemed anti-Semitism. I do not use this term lightly. There is legitimate criticism of Israel, her government, and her policies. However, the singling out of the lone Jewish nation-state for divestment and sanction under the guise of “opposing occupation,” while not addressing the hundreds of other territorial disputes around the world, is a form of double standard that should not and cannot be tolerated.
French President Emmanuel Macron echoed this exact sentiment recently when he stated, “We will never surrender to the messages of hate; we will not surrender to anti-Zionism because it is a reinvention of anti-Semitism.”
This follows U.N. Secretary General António Guterres, who recently said that “The denial of the right of the State of Israel to exist is one of the modern forms of anti-Semitism. “[Israel] should be treated like any other member state.”
If one takes the time to actually listen to the words of the leaders of the insidious BDS movement, it becomes even clearer. The clarion call “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” says everything you need to know. No more Israel. No more Jewish state. And those who say they are solely fighting the post-1967 “occupation” should ask themselves why BDS activists constantly target concerts and art exhibitions in Tel Aviv, far from the Green Line.
American state legislators and governors, Democrat and Republican alike, understand that BDS is a hateful movement focused on the destruction of Israel. Taking a stand against it must be applauded.
Bills show sound economic sense
In addition to the moral courage legislators and state governments are showing, it also makes sound economic sense for states. According to the latest figures from the American-Israeli Cooperative Enterprise (AICE), in 2016, trade between the U.S. and Israel totaled $35 billion. From across the nation, states trade in the millions and billions of dollars with Israel. Nevada, for example, conducted $97 million worth of trade with Israel; California exported $2 billion; New York $4.9 billion; and Minnesota, $105.6 million.
Hatemongers, who aim to harm the economy of the Jewish state, are also hurting the economy of the U.S. States recognize the importance of the innovative achievements of Israel and clearly see that translating into business for us over here.
Why has the effort to pass anti-BDS legislation been so successful? It comes down to two simple truths. First, discrimination is wrong and must never, under any circumstances, be tolerated. Second, BDS not only seeks to do damage to the Jewish state, but also would do grave harm to the U.S. Almost half of the states, in just over two years, have passed anti-BDS legislation. More will follow and now Congress is working on bipartisan legislation as well. America is a beacon for freedom and democracy and continues to lead the way with strong and sound judgment.
Jacob Millner, of Minnetonka, is the Midwest regional director and senior policy analyst for The Israel Project as well as a board member of the local Jewish Community Relations Council.
Comments (7)
Disgusting and offensive
I am not a fan of BDS. I agree with the author in that I believe Israel gets singled out for its border disputes and human rights abuses while many other worse cases are ignored. But this kind of legislating punishment for political speech is un-American.
https://www.aclu.org/blog/speak-freely/first-amendment-protects-right-bo...
Double standard
I just don't know that it makes sense not to pursue policies we think are right just to avoid creating the appearance of a double standard. Consistency shouldn't dictate policy.
Maybe not, but...
BDS may be the wrong approach, but seriously - what can be done to remediate the awful situation Palestinians are in? The way many of us see it is that Israel, a good friend, has a very bad habit that amounts to a codependency with the US in continuing to repress and contain these people. Yes, we know all of the arguments. But Israel - again, a good friend - is engaging in a destructive behavior that damages itself. Friends don't let friends continue down the path of self-destructive behavior. So rather than calling names and acting as an apologist for destructive short-term goals that will harm Israel in the long run, why not propose an effective alternative to the reason for BDS in the first place?
As soon as I encountered the term “hate warfare”
in the second paragraph of this piece, I knew that no honest discourse would follow. It is clear that the author has no intent to argue against one’s use of one’s own economic power, or one’s persuading groups of others to do the same, to achieve non-economic goals, because the author offers no argument. It is a rhetorical piece parading the success achieved in constraining individual liberty to the author’s political end, a success that is unsurprising given the unanimous establishment disinterest in the oppression of the Palestinian community.
In this unfortunate world of deeply imperfect humanity, there may be a positive correlation between anti-Zionists and anti-Semites (as well as a positive correlation between pro-Zionists and ant-Semites). But as an anti-Zionist Jew, I know that there is a profoundly clear distinction between anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism. The equation of the two is simply a (long-standing and very successful) tactic to deflect criticism of Israeli apartheid.
I would applaud MinnPost were it to host on its pages an honest debate, based on facts and good faith, about Israel’s treatment of its Palestinians and the appropriate means for individuals and institutions to seek to influence it. I don’t applaud MinnPost for publishing what is nothing more than tendentious strategic messaging.
On the ground
I had the opportunity to visit Israel a few years ago. A very impressive place. I also had an opportunity to observe close up a level of bigotry toward the Palestinian population that was totally unacceptable from our Israelie tour guides.
I observed well irrigated fields and areas that were dry as a bone, the difference religion. It was explained that Palestinians. did not have an interest in agriculture, but also mentioned that the water wasn't shared. On another case, the subject was work force. It was suggested that the natural order was Jews managed, while Arabs did manual labor. In yet another situation, we were told not to buy goods from Arab merchants. It was suggested that we would be cheated,
it seems as though these were questions not asked often, but I do have sn advanced degree in geography, so I notice things.
The feeling was a lot like apartheid South Africa, where historical feuds took a boycott to overcome. Or our relationship with Native Americans, whose land was taken followed by confinement to low value reservation land.
I understand the desire for a homeland and personal security of tge Jewish people, but do not feel that bigotry and oppression are something we should be required to support.
How does government think it can tell anyone that they cannot choose to bd public about not buying from someone who is out of line. Years ago, after reading about how Walmart does business, I resolved never to shop there which I share with other.
The settlements are theft, which I can never support. I am glad I went there and would consider returning if the situation improves. I also have no objection to the massive military and other support the US provided, paid for by all of our tax dollars. Howevet, telling people they are anti-Semitic if they choose not to spend their money there is wrong.
If you practice bigotry, do not accuse others of the same. Of course, I know that many Israelis are as critical of the status quo as I am, but Netanyahu is just doubling down, making things worse
overbroad
As a Jew, I reject using anti-semitisim as an argument-ender for Israel sanctions.
While there are undoubtedly some anti-Semites who exploit sanctions, many supporting BDS legitimately view Israel as an apartheid state. Whether it is, and what to do about it, should be the debate. On some level, sincere BDS supporters are the victim of ad hominem by Israel defenders.
Your link to the U.S State
Your link to the U.S State Department website explicitly states "criticism of Israel similar to that leveled against any other country cannot be regarded as anti-Semitic." If a critique of Israel parallels that of other BDS movements (U.S. Civil Rights movements in 50s & 60s, South African apartheid in 70s and 80s), the critique is fair game.