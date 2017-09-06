Community Voices features opinion pieces from a wide variety of authors and perspectives. (Submission Guidelines)
Swastikas in Minnesota: Without fuss, we lose
Minnesotans ridicule Confederate monuments and KKK rallies. I’ve heard “backward” used when Southern racism makes news. Yet, Crystal Lake Golf Club awoke to a swastika the other day. In February, a University of Minnesota student left a swastika in a residence hall. Prejudice lies beneath the surface here. Worse, we avoid “fuss.” We want things to remain nice, even when they aren’t. We shouldn’t.
A “Minnesota Stand-Off” is two people waiting on either side of an open door, each politely waiting for the other to make the first move. We overlook snubs or insults, call them misunderstandings. We prefer mollifying an upset person over challenging them, portraying complaints as indicative of no problem larger than passing anger. I’ve analyzed this culture as quite adaptive. In our current situation, however, “Minnesota Nice” becomes dangerous.
“Nice” overlooks “not-nice” things, in two ways. As community problems arise, we insist the community is a good one. When someone behaves harmfully, we insist they are a good person. We focus on things we feel good about, ignoring what we don’t feel good about. We believe our and others’ identities (who a person is, places we love) are good. They likely are. So we avoid focusing on bad things that happen. A perfect route through snips at family picnics. Catastrophe for social problems.
Examples
Two responses capture this perfectly. Of the U of M incident, the student’s old teacher said, “He does not have a hateful bone in his body.” Her commentary was titled “Matt Gruber isn’t a Nazi, he’s just a moron.” Note her focus: Who he is, not what he did. His identity? Forgivable idiot, not dangerous bigot. So, the ensuing conversation is about whether or not he’s an idiot. Not about swastikas.
At the golf course, someone told the press, “You know, this is a great place, and we don’t want to make a big fuss over it, really.” Their fear? “Fuss” threatens nice places. The swastikas? Not a threat, since “kids” likely made them. And the kids, well, they’re just idiots, not bigots, right?
Search your personal experience and find many such incidents. We ignore problems to avoid fuss. We focus on who a person is (which we believe is good), not on what they did or what happened (which we know is bad). A father neglects his children? Don’t call CPS. He’s a nice guy. We’ve known him and his family a long time. The business owner who rolls his eyes, silently joking with us when foreign customers enter? That’s just his way. Why make a fuss about it?
Because without fuss, we lose. What is lost? We surrender the hope of a truly “nice” Minnesota for a convenient lie.
Asking ourselves questions
Instead, dig deep. How do we really feel about what happened? Do we care enough to keep it from happening again? Get past “He’s a good guy, he just needs our patience”; and “All places have their little problems, but this is a good place.” Try “How do we deal with damage already caused?” and “Can we keep damage from happening?” The first two are statements, intended to end a discussion. The last two are questions, which keep difficult conversations going.
“Minnesota nice” remains adaptive when things are, well, nice. There are swastikas on our golf courses and in our schools. People assault Minnesotans because of their religion. Bombs go off in our houses of worship. Make things nice by talking about and resolving the not-nice things. Ask Do we care? In a time when Americans beat and shoot each other because they are different, How should Minnesota respond? Start with your family and friends, and finish at the Legislature.
Jose Leonardo Santos is an associate professor of social science in the College of Arts and Sciences at Metropolitan State University.
Comments (8)
I agree with the author's
I agree with the author's sentiments.
But I wonder if he extends his concern to people that spray paint hammer & sickles on walls, wear T-shirts with images of Che Guevera or Chairman Mao on them, or wave the flag of the Soviet Union, or the Black and Red banner of Beuneventure Durruti's Anarchists.
Hate and division is born at both ends of the political spectrum. It seems unproductive to address it at one end, but make nice at the other.
false equivilence
You are comparing racist graffiti committed as an act of vandalism to a t-shirt with a freedom fighter's picture on it? Seems to me that in the USA hate and division started over there at the slavery/racist/xenophobic end of the spectrum and any hate that follows is mostly in justifiable response.
"A freedom fighter's
"A freedom fighter's picture"?
Do you know what Che Guverra did? Do you think Cuba is a free country?
There in lies the problem we are faced with in America today, I think. We can't agree on the most basic of moral constructs.
This author has brought fresh
This author has brought fresh air to our "Minnesota Nice" discussion of racist actions, where people emphasis the person's identity rather than what they have done.
As a white woman with fifty years of Minnesota residence, I want to emphasize here that all the so-called "Minnesota Nice" excuses made for swastika painters and other neo-Nazi vandalizers and would-be terrorizers would never be tolerated in Minnesota if the persons involved were people of color. They're white. Only whites who fear a lose of hegemony would do this kind of thing.
Let's not let Curtis turn this discussion into a false debate about economic theories (capitalism versus communism or socialism). We're talking white people versus all the rest of America, with lots of hatred and threats of violence thrown at non-whites by white terrorists. Racism. And terror based on it.
Hello Constance, my concern
Hello Constance,
my concern has nothing to do with economics whatsoever. I'm referencing the estimated 60 million people that Stalin killed, and the hundreds of millions of Chinese people forced into slave labor by Chairman Mao, and the millions made prisoners and tens of thousands killed through and by Che Guevera & his cohorts.
Indeed, let us not veer off into any false debates.
I'm sorry you find it so easy to pit white Americans against "the rest of America". Im sure living with that kind of animosity cannot be easy. May you find peace.
Disjointed and muddled!
Mr. Senker:
Allow me to make the following animosity-free statements ....
While you disavow any concern with economics "whatsoever", you have nonetheless ventured into an area of political economy which espouses communist philosophy and practice. You denounce communism in the Soviet Union, China, and Cuba. You've brought up areas of concern such as "slavery" and human rights. That is all well and good.
But the thread of the original post is concerned with the aggressive (militant or violent) right-wing groups that are inflaming passions on all sides, and Minnesota and its people are not paying serious heed.
You seem offended by any criticism of the status quo. And your reaction is to lash out at communists in foreign lands (and maybe here). However, the glaring fact is that you have ignored the elephant in the room: neo-nazis and "white" supremacists who are running amok in this country now!
We should denounce all vandalism and violence as a rule. But in this case, the aggression seems to be tilted toward one group more than the other.
Thank you.
As Curtis well knows, it
As Curtis well knows, it isn't me who's pitting whites against the rest of America.
It's the neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and erstwhile KKK who are doing it. The animosity starts with them, and I refuse to equate my reistance to that hatred as another hatred.
I am in peace, even if my country isn't.
I am shocked by his teachers comments
I agree with the author Jose Santos completely! If a person of color had done the equivalent act, that person would be vilified, but here we have this anti-semite, Matt Gruber, posting swastika's and his German teacher from high school, Katherine Mugge, defends him, calling him a moron, but not a Nazi.
There is virtually no excuse for Matt Gruber's actions, especially for a young man who studied German and German Culture for five years. He clearly understands that the Swastika is a symbol of hate and is meant to inspire fear in Jews.
Ms. Mugge should not be allowed to teach if she defends neo-Nazi actions.