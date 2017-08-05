Community Voices features opinion pieces from a wide variety of authors and perspectives. (Submission Guidelines)
Trump, lies, and tax cuts: Why they will not help the economy
Among the most enduring political-economic myths is the claim that tax cuts on the wealthy stimulate the economy and will benefit all of society, including the middle and lower classes. This is the central claim of supply-side economics, and this is the logic behind the Trump tax cuts. One might as well believe in the tooth fairy, Bigfoot, and the Loch Ness monster.
The truth about taxes – especially income taxes on individuals and corporations – is that there is no correlation between tax rates and economic growth. There is also no evidence that taxes serve as potent tools to encourage business relocation decisions. History has repeatedly proven both of these claims wrong, yet both ideas fail to die, enduring as a chicanery that continues to waste public money, benefiting only the rich.
Two issues place the role of taxes in the economy back on the agenda. The first is the Trump tax plan; the second is the scramble across the country to use tax incentives to lure Amazon to locate its corporate headquarters to a specific state and community, such as Minnesota.
Multiple frauds and myths
Turning first to the Trump tax plan, there are multiple frauds and myths here. First, the plan calls for an elimination of the estate and the alternative minimum tax as well as increasing the standard deduction. The three are described as helping the middle class. In reality, none of them will do anything for the middle class or poor. Right now few individuals pay estate taxes. As of 2016, there is no estate tax if the estate is valued at less than $5.45 million. There are not too many poor or middle class people I know who are worth more than $5.45 million.
Second, the alternative minimum tax only applies to the likes of billionaires like Donald Trump or major corporations who are able to use creative tax formula to avoid regular incomes taxes. The alternative minimum tax was meant to impose taxes on the rich, and no poor or middle class pay it. Finally, for most middle class families, the doubling of the standard deduction will not be used because either they make too much or, in the case of the poor, make too little to qualify. The trump tax cuts will do little to help most middle class Americans.
If any tax cuts would help the middle class and the poor, it would be cutting the payroll taxes, which are regressive. For example, change the Social Security taxes from a flat tax into a progressive one, or lift the income cap on the maximum taxable income for Social Security. These options would actually put more money into the hands of the poor or middle class. The same would be true of increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit.
But the bigger fraud is the belief that taxes are efficient and effective tools to stimulate the economy and encourage business investment decisions. Do high taxes really hurt the economy as much as they believe and will lowering them have much of an impact on stimulating it? Anecdotal stories and illustrations confirm the tax fallacy. High tax states such as Minnesota have generally fared better in terms of economic growth, unemployment, median family incomes and location of Fortune 500 companies than low tax ones such as Mississippi and Alabama. If taxes were the only factor, Mississippi would be thriving, Minnesota in the tank.
Look at what taxes buy
At best, there is little correlation between taxes, income, and unemployment rates, but in many situations high taxes, and with that, government expenditures on education, workforce training, and infrastructure, correlate positively with income and low unemployment and business retention. One needs to look not just at one side of the equation — taxes — but the other side too — what taxes buy — to see what value businesses get out of them in terms of educated workforces and infrastructure investments. Most debates fail to do this.
Using statistics gathered by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, one can also examine how economic growth is related to tax rates. One can compare annual economic growth as measured by the percent change in the gross domestic product (GDP), percent based on current dollars, comparing it to the highest federal individual marginal tax rate and the top corporate tax rate since 1930. Effectively, look at the tax on the wealthy and corporations. If taxes are a factor affecting economic growth, one should see an inverse relationship between growth of the U.S. economy and higher tax rates. The GDP should grow more quickly when top individual and corporate tax rates are lower. If taxes are a major factor deterring economic growth, lines on a graph should go in opposite directions: As tax rates go up the GDP should go down.
No such pattern emerges between high taxes and GDP growth over 80 years. During the Depression era of the 1930s corporate and individual taxes rates increased, but in 1934 through 1937 the GDP grew by 17%, 11%, and 14% annually. Top corporate tax rates climbed to over 50% through the 1960s, again with no discernible pattern associated with decreased economic growth. The same is true with top tax rates on the richest, which were as 91% into the 1960s. Conversely, since the 1980s after Kemp-Roth, and then after 2001 with the Bush era tax cuts, there is no real indication that the economy grew more rapidly than in eras with significantly higher tax rates on the wealthy and corporations. Looking at time periods when tax rates were at their highest, GDP often grew more robustly than when taxes were cut. Visually, the graph simply fails to demonstrate that tax rates negatively impact economic growth.
Checking the statistics
Pictures are worth a thousand words, but statistics are priceless. Statistically, if a tax hurts economic growth, the correction with it is -1. If they positively facilitate growth the relationship is 1, and if they have no impact the figure is 0. The correlation between GDP and top individual taxes is 0.29, between GDP and top corporate taxes is 0.32, and among the three it is 0.14. Statistically, there is a slight positive impact on either top individual or corporate taxes or economic growth, but overall almost no connection between tax rates on the wealthy and corporations and economic growth in the United States.
But what about taxes as job killers? Again, running similar statistical tests, there is little connection. Using Bureau of Labor Statistics data on unemployment rates since 1940, the correlation among top individual and corporate taxes and the annual unemployment rate is -0.02 — essentially no connection at all.
Now some will claim that the 1963 Kennedy tax cuts are an example of how changing tax rates will stimulate the economy. Contrary to the folk legends, there is little evidence they helped the economy. And even if tax cuts do stimulate the economy, the U.S. economy is currently doing well, with near 3% GDP growth. The cuts will do little to help the economy, especially if concentrated in the hands of the wealthy or corporations. If anything, targeted cuts to help those currently unemployed, or incentives to invest to increase worker productivity would be more helpful.
Cuts in taxes without cuts in spending inflate the national debt, and that may not be beneficial. Conversely, cuts in taxes along with cuts in government spending will depress the economy.
The Amazon bidding war
Finally, think about the bidding war by states to lure the new Amazon headquarters to their communities. Again, there is little evidence that tax incentives are a major determinant of business location decisions. Businesses, when looking to locate, look to the quality of the workforce, access to markets and suppliers, infrastructure, and other amenities (such as the arts) as far more important factors influencing location decisions than tax cuts. Literally hundreds of studies and interviews with businesses confirm this. Businesses ask for tax cuts for one reason — because they can — and governments are foolish enough to oblige.
The belief that tax cuts make much of an economic difference is a lie that is hard to kill off. Trump's tax plan, along with the Amazon bidding war, are just the latest examples of policy ideas that do no more than enrich the wealthy at the expense of the rest of us.
David Schultz is a Hamline University professor of political science. His latest book is “Presidential Swing States: Why Only Ten Matter.” He blogs at Schultz's Take, where a version of this piece first appeared.
Happy to see
…professor Schultz call "supply side" economics what it is: a lie. That fits right in with the governmental style of both the Current Occupant of the Oval Office, and top Republican leaders in both the House and Senate. Mr. Ryan and Mr. McConnell are both quite accomplished liars, at least in the policy field of economics. Their campaign donors generally applaud their lies, while the people they keep saying they're helping generally see no benefit at all.
typical tax and spend logic...(lies?)
It seems Mr. Schultz is arguing that a "huge" tax increase on the rich is great for the poor and the middle class and the economy.
How much more income does the government need to confiscate so the poor and the middle tax to be better off?
Is Mr. Schultz saying that the Government has an revenue problem?
More people need to be taken off the tax rolls so the "rich" can carry even a greater share of the load?
"If anything, targeted cuts to help those currently unemployed..... would be more helpful." The unemployed or the poor do not pay taxes. Mr. Schultz is simply talking about good old fashion redistribution.
The plan put forth by the author would make socialist Bernie burst with joy.
Read It Again
It's pretty clear what Schultz, whether or not one agrees with it. Tax cuts on the wealthy don't juice the economy, and never have.
As you have not disputed that notion, it would seem you do not disagree with it.
Did We Read the Same Article?
I read this article--carefully, without advance assumptions about what some liberal intellectual was going to say--and didn't see anything that advocated a tax increase. Can you point me to that language?
"The unemployed or the poor do not pay taxes." Almost 2/3 of people below the poverty line (63%) are working at least part-time (this is, by the way, almost the same percentage of poor people who are eligible to work, meaning not retired, going to school, or disabled). The working poor pay payroll and Social Security taxes.
"The plan put forth by the author would make socialist Bernie burst with joy." Again, what plan? He says tax cuts are not necessarily the bringers of economic growth. I saw no "plan."
Business
My theory is that people want to live in nice places. If giving that half billion dollars to the Vikings at all, it's that purchasing their presence will make our community a more exciting, a more interesting place to live.
We can talk about fairness at length, but the fact is taxes, like your paying your electricity bill, acts as a drag on the economy. In each case, it's money you don't spend at Target. But in evaluating any expenditure, it's a question if whether you get value in return. I don't like taxes, but I do like things like roads, health care, schools and social security, etc. My own sense is that the value of those things exceeds what I pay for them in taxes. Maybe a market approach would be better, but I don't see any of those things offered on ebay.
What bubble does this guy live in?
Schultz states his premise as "The truth about taxes – especially income taxes on individuals and corporations – is that there is no correlation between tax rates and economic growth. There is also no evidence that taxes serve as potent tools to encourage business relocation decisions."
Where has Schultz been? Maybe talk to Omar Ishrak, the CEO of Medtronic, about how tax policies impact location of Medtronic's new facilities.? Why have so many auto makers located facilities in the South rather than in Michigan? Talk to the people of Puerto Rico and ask them what happened to the medical industry companies that were located in Puerto Rico (and the related jobs) when the tax incentives went away.
Maybe Schultz should get out of the class room and see the world.
Today's Auto Industry
Has chosen to locate in the south primarily due to access to cheap non-union labor and the anti-American socialist attitude of southern red states that open the public treasury in complete contradiction of their coveted free market principles.
What's that got to do with tax rates?
Just Happy
that David is finally out of the alt left closet.
How about Scott Walker reviving the Wisconsin economy from a decade of nothingness? Tax limits/cuts for manufacturers and agriculture helped lower the unemployment rate from 8% to 3.4 (as low as 3.1 this year). Businesses are flowing in from Illinois at an unprecedented rate. Over 4,000 new jobs this year already.
http://thefederalist.com/2017/05/30/yes-scott-walker-back-wisconsins-eco...
Yeah, But . . .
Our Pal Scott said he was going to create 250,000 private sector jobs in four years. Six years later, the state is still short 64,000 new jobs.
How about that Foxconn deal? If all of the projections pan out, the state should break even on it sometime in 2042. Of course, it's worth it to have a company with such a stellar employment record (did they get a tax break on suicide prevention nets? That could be valuable to them).
"Over 4,000 new jobs this year already." Cool! In nearly 10 months, he replaced the 4,000 jobs the state lost in December of 2016!
The WI Economy
Has lagged other states. And given Right To Freeload and the elimination of prevailing wages on public construction projects, consumer demand will suffer as working folks incomes stagnate.
Walker took over when the economy was still suffering the Bush Recession. Of course there would be new jobs created as the economy improved. But Walker's economy is under performing.
Walker
Walker's model is a race to the bottom - attracting low-wage jobs by cutting taxes and regulations. There's a reason Wisconsin was once again last in business start-ups. He's basically eating the seed corn in cutting education to do this. Its a long-term losing strategy.
See the World!
Start with Kansas, where slashing state taxes to the bone and cutting spending has lead to private bliss and public wealth.
Continue to Mississippi, where low taxes have made the state 50th in personal and household income.
Maybe, while he's out and about, he can review the stellar performance of the US economy in the aftermath of the Bush tax cuts.
"Talk to the people of Puerto Rico and ask them what happened to the medical industry companies that were located in Puerto Rico (and the related jobs) when the tax incentives went away." I don't know how to tell you this, but the pharmaceutical and medical device industries remain a mainstay of the Puerto Rican economy (employing around 100,000 people and generating close to $14 billion for the local economy). Just this morning, the failing liberal fake new outlet New York Times reported that the aftermath of Hurricane Maria has many in the industry and government concerned that there could be shortages of some 40 drugs, made by 10 different companies.
Second opinion
The problem with this article (for True conservative believers) is that it's got strong clear facts in it. That's a problem because there's no one way to refute them except to not look at them and do the usual conservative thing: Keep pretending they aren't real and that they don't matter because . . . because . . . Well, you know.
And then, of course, keep right on saying the kind of things those who disagree with the author have said here (and say all the time).
For those who see David Schultz as just another liberal dope and would like a second, guaranteed non-liberal, opinion, take a look at what a guy named Bruce Bartlett had to say about these proposed tax cuts a couple weeks ago.
If you're not familiar with him, he's a bona fide Reagan conservative. As far as that goes, he worked for Ronald Reagan and was one of the people who put together the original supply-side, trickle-down tax plan Reagan sold to America just before the economy started the 30+ year downward slide it's been on ever since (for everyone but one of the richest groups of people on Earth).
"I helped create the GOP tax myth. Trump is wrong: Tax cuts don’t equal growth"
That's the article's headline. And, among other interesting things, he says this:
"By the time Ronald Reagan was president, Republican tax gospel went something like this:
-- The tax system has an enormously powerful effect on economic growth and employment.
-- High taxes and tax rates were largely responsible for stagflation in the 1970s.
-- Reagan’s 1981 tax cut, which was based on a bill, co-sponsored by [Rep. Jack] Kemp and Sen. William Roth (R-Del.), that I helped design, unleashed the American economy and led to an abundance of growth.
"Based on this logic, tax cuts became the GOP’s go-to solution for nearly every economic problem. Extravagant claims are made for any proposed tax cut. Wednesday, President Trump argued that 'our country and our economy cannot take off' without the kind of tax reform he proposes. Last week, Republican economist Arthur Laffer said, 'If you cut that [corporate] tax rate to 15 percent, it will pay for itself many times over. … This will bring in probably $1.5 trillion net by itself.'
"That’s wishful thinking. So is most Republican rhetoric around tax cutting. In reality, there’s no evidence that a tax cut now would spur growth."
www.washingtonpost.com/news/posteverything/wp/2017/09/28/i-helped-create...