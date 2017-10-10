Community Voices features opinion pieces from a wide variety of authors and perspectives. (Submission Guidelines)
Where are the limits to the Second Amendment — and where should they be?
Text of the Second Amendment to the Constitution: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
What are arms? When the Second Amendment was written it was to establish the right of the people to bear them. What were arms during this time? Single shot muskets. And maybe a few pistols. The Second Amendment was to guard against a power — foreign or domestic — overtaking the country. The country could be protected through a well regulated militia, which meant citizens who could be mustered to fight. Images of patriots rushing from their homes, muskets in hand to engage the enemy, are conjured. The well regulated militia part of the amendment is not one that gun-rights advocates underscore.
Also note the “being necessary to the security of a free State” part. From this we can conclude that the Founding Fathers thought that a well regulated militia, and giving people the right to bear arms, were in service to the security of the free state. We must ask, 226 years later, if our current gun laws, or lack of them, promote this security.
A lone wolf stockpiles dozens of high capacity rifles, crates of ammunition, and a bump stock that allows him to fire off multiple rounds machine-gun style, and fires into a crowd in Las Vegas, killing 58 and wounding over 500. Under current law, he had a right to stockpile as many weapons as desired, and buy a device that allowed him to turn a semi-automatic rifle into a machine gun. Under Nevada law he had a right to open carry them if he desired. If we define arms as any possible firearm, and anyone’s ability to possess unlimited quantities of them — including bump stocks, hundred-round clips, and other enhancements — then what are the limits? Or are there none? Does allowing people free access to any and all firearms with no limits live up to the spirit of promoting the security of a free state as expressed in the Second Amendment?
Some contend that the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is with a good guy with a gun. Somehow I don’t think this would have worked if you were in the crowd in Las Vegas. However, if the right to bear arms includes the right to carry a bazooka — and who says it doesn’t? — then if someone brought his bazooka to the concert perhaps he could have taken out the shooter by firing into his hotel room. I know. Innocents would have been killed, but every conflict has collateral damage.
I am a gun owner, a .22 my father bought for me when I was 11. We hunted rabbits. I am also a veteran, and a former National Guardsman. If during my service I was called to duty, I expected that the unit would furnish me with arms, and that I would not be expected to bring my .22. I was trained on an M-16. Now, if I wanted, I could go out and buy as many assault rifles as I could afford. But rather than stockpile all that firepower, maybe I’d be better off in my home arsenal with a bazooka. Time is of the essence before they pass some stupid law that would inhibit me from buying one. Ah, you say, there are already laws on the books that prohibit private citizens from owning a bazooka. Really? That must mean that there are some limits, and that a well regulated people can set them.
Randall Bachman is a retired health care administrator, a veteran, and a patriot who lives in Afton.
WANT TO ADD YOUR VOICE?
If you're interested in joining the discussion, add your voice to the Comment section below — or consider writing a letter or a longer-form Community Voices commentary. (For more information about Community Voices, see our Submission Guidelines.)
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
47 comments
-
39 comments
-
37 comments
-
24 comments
-
20 comments
Comments (9)
Leftists have always aimed to
Leftists have always aimed to disarm the public, and in fact it is first on the agenda whenever a totalitarian government takes power.
Here in America, it is no different. The left is itching to confiscate weapons, but because we do not have a totalitarian in power, not only have they been stymied, their agenda has been dealt a fatal wound with a pair of SCOTUS decisions that defined a militia as "the people" and defined weapons that may be borne as "those in common use".
When the Constitution was signed, the 2nd amendment referred to muskets and pistols, we are always reminded...however, always left unsaid is they were the state of the art in military arms in the 18th century.
Undeterred, no discussion with a leftist can be had without bringing up their thoroughly destroyed militia complaint, and of course "where's my bazooka", or tank, or nuclear bomb. It's an excersize in futility to explain the facts, no one wants to hear them.
The 2nd amendment is not a right without limits, on that we all agree. But the SCOTUS has weighed in; modular rifles are in common use, they are not going anywhere and a militia refers to me and you.
Of course there will be attempts to chew around the edges; limited magazine capacities and such, but everyone knows the aim is not safety, but control, and outside leftist strongholds they go no where.
If the left were really concerned about gun violence, we might have read alarming stories of Chicago reaching it's 500th casualty for 2017, and we have 3 months to go...but that might lead to uncomfortable questions that don't serve the left's agenda, so....crickets.
So let me leave you with this one, rock solid fact.
The only way Americans will ever be disarmed will be after the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution is repealed. Anything else is just more pie in the sky.
So, get to work and good luck with that.
So where is the "well
So where is the "well regulated Militia" in your world-view?
A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.
Dude, I said it twice. A well
Dude, I said it twice. A well regulated militia is me and you; the people. So say I and so says the SCOTUS.
How wonderful omniscience must be.
How wonderful omniscience must be, to be able to know at all time what all men and women think, feel, and hope to accomplish. It seems to have gone astray, however, since I have no desire whatsoever to take away your arms or persuade anyone to do so by resorting to argumentum ad absurdum.
All I ask is that unarmed civilians be given a chance, not even a fighting chance but a chance to avoid slaughter. I propose we do that not by focusing on the labels attached to weapons (e.g., assault rifles) but by discussing the functional features which permit easy concealment, mass slaughter, and the murder of law enforcement personnel. These might include folding stocks, barrels of less than a specified length, magazines of unnecessary capacity (think 100 or 300 rounds), weapons capable of massive rates of fire and devices which can convert rapid fire semi-automatic weapons to the functional equivalent of fully automatic weapons.
I'm also concerned with the number of family members and children killed by the use of unsecured or constantly loaded and readily accessible weapons.
Addressing these concerns in any fashion will not eliminate mass murder, spousal homicide, or the tragic deaths of children who play with loaded weapons. We can reduce the number of victims in mass shootings, by giving targets additional time to drop to the ground, round a corner, or even, as some would have it, return fire. Trigger locks or safes can give family members the instant needed to think twice about reaching into a nightstand for a weapon to use against a spouse or other family member, or give the family member time to flee. They also can prevent children from killing themselves or others.
No law will ever be obeyed by all. No proposal will prevent all gun deaths. That doesn't mean that we should not try to reduce the toll or that we cannot reduce the toll without seizing and destroying every firearm.
No one should fear the effort.
This "leftist"
is a long time owner and shooter of multiple weapons. I must have missed that meeting.
Nicely written, Mr. Bachman!
I think that as the decades fly by and civilizations progress, it would seem to me that common sense should rule. You are so right - how could our Founding Fathers have foreseen such a mass shooting such as the tragedy that unfolded in Las Vegas recently, and not so recently, the tragedy that occurred at Sandy Hook Elementary?
I'm not sure how to close "Pandora's box", but I do know something needs to be done. What and how, I am unclear on, but I hope that our legislators can see more clearly and find a way to allow U. S. citizens to still be able to bear arms, but not necessarily weapons of mass destruction. A return to good old-fashioned values seems to be in order. In the Bible we read where Israel won great victories under the Lord's command in stories from the Old Testament - and they had no guns at all. I know many will find my last statement foolish, but we are a nation under God - or at least we used to be. Most folks do not acknowledge God anymore, and thus, millions of the population grow more and more paranoid, and seek their own collection of fire arms so that they can sleep soundly at night.
Personal gun ownership: recently decided and limited
The Second Amendment was intended to allow states to maintain their own militias as a hedge against a tyrannical Federal Government. These weren’t National Guard units, because the Federal Government did not control them. And they no longer exist.
Over the next 200+ years, the Supreme Court had several opportunities to expand the interpretation of the Second Amendment to include personal ownership of firearms, but they declined to do so until 2008, just 9 years ago, when they ruled on the Constitutionality of a Washington DC ban on handguns. They ruled the ban unconstitutional by the usual 5-4 party line vote. (Anybody who thinks that the Supreme Court is apolitical needs to read more.) So it was a very narrow majority of just a single vote.
Even then, arch-conservative Justice Antonin Scalia wrote for the majority:
“We also recognize another important limitation on the right to keep and carry arms. Miller (an earlier case) said, as we have explained, that the sorts of weapons protected were those “in common use at the time”. We think that limitation is fairly supported by the historical tradition of prohibiting the carrying of ‘dangerous and unusual weapons.’ ”
I would certainly characterize an assault rifle modified to act like a machine gun as a “dangerous and unusual weapon”.
http://bigthink.com/risk-reason-and-reality/the-supreme-court-ruling-on-...
Is it a matter of Insurance to cover damage?
It is not that money would have any value to the people recently killed by gunfire but it might limit the ability to purchase so many guns. When buying a car, one has to show proof of insurance. We don't restrict how many you can have or what kind you can have but insurance has a lot of impact on what you can afford. When I was 16, a Corvette cost about $4000 but insurance for a 16 year old was also about $4000 per year. Most of us young guys could not afford it. A friend who had one sold it to an "older Guy" in his 40s who only had to pay $1200 per year. Why was my friends insurance so high? Because the statistics showed that this kind of car in the hands of a young male driver was more likely to cause trouble. Not my friend who drove his within the limits, but the insurance pool said it was guys like him who crashed them and caused damage. The older guy was less of a risk because people in his pool were better drivers statistically. Why not require insurance on guns for liability? Certain people who had violations would automatically pay for their past errors and those in certain pools where risk occurs would pay higher rates also for each gun. If you live in a neighborhood where there is a high level of crime, you may want a gun but it also is at greater risk of theft and it probably stands a better chance of being used. You still want the gun but it costs you more for insurance. Young Men would pay more, actually all men would pay more. Women have higher levels of mental issues but you don't see women killing that many people, statistically speaking, so they would pay less.. Men, Young Men, Inner City Men, these are all well established patterns. Men in the country where Hunting is a a bigger reason to own guns would pay less. But just like the Corvette, certain guns would have higher premiums. A .22 caliber revolver can hurt 6 people, a .45 with a clip can do more damage and will cost more to insure. An AK or AR 15 will have higher rates then a single barrelled shot gun with out a clip. We control so much with money, why not with guns? No one could afford the insurance on 10 Automatic weapons. Plus if there was insurance at least a victim may get some help in paying for medical bills. Yes I get criminals drive cars with out insurance but we still have laws stating you have to have it and you can be arrested if you don't.
The right of Americans to
The right of Americans to live and work without constant threat of someone shooting them must be considered by all Second Amendment purists who buy the recent NRA line that "the government is coming to get your guns." It's not.
That's the right of all the rest of us that gun enthusiasts ignore. Always. We must reassert our right to life and peace.
We can, therefore, eliminate the exaggerations the NRA has put into the discussion (to get more people fearfully buying guns), and we can begin to rationally eat away at the edges of gun controls:
on the size of magazines, the prohibition of ownership of semi-autormatic weapons and removing the grandfather clauses that permit historical ownership of automatic rifles, strictly limiting who can go around in public secretly or openly carrying a loaded gun, and a whole number of other restrictions that DO NOT limit the sportsman from owning a hunting rifle or even a hand gun (maybe: I'm not convinced that anyone needs a handgun).
I wish that the fear-ridden gun enthusiasts would realize how their fear is terrorizing all the rest of us, actually massacring tens of thousands of us. Please take a big breath and calm down, so we can talk about this.