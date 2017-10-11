Community Voices features opinion pieces from a wide variety of authors and perspectives. (Submission Guidelines)
Wisconsin failed its students with Act 10; Supreme Court could bring the same policies to Minnesota
It happened on a Monday during my second year of teaching science in a Wisconsin public school. The Packers had just won the Super Bowl and my colleagues were rubbing it in when someone came up to me and said, “Have you heard about Act 10?”
Act 10 was the legislation that stripped away the collective bargaining rights of unions of public employees in Wisconsin. Gov. Scott Walker and the Wisconsin Legislature passed the law in the fall of 2011 – my third year of teaching. Everyone in education immediately felt it.
I had due process protection, or tenure, for two weeks. I went from a $0 co-pay on my insurance to having a $2,000 deductible, to having a $4,000 deductible. My administrators cut my prep time in half, so I had to rush to set up experiments. Sometimes we just skipped labs altogether. That’s no way to teach science.
The memories of my experiences under Act 10 in Wisconsin came flooding back when I heard the U.S. Supreme Court would hear the case called Janus v. AFSCME. The National Right to Work Foundation is asking the court to overturn decades of precedent and force unions of public employees to offer the benefits of a negotiated contract free of charge.
It happened in Iowa too
If the court agrees, I’m sure it will hurt unions everywhere. Weakened unions create the conditions for state legislatures to enact their own versions of Act 10. It happened in Iowa earlier this year. It took just 10 days. It could happen in Minnesota, too.
Back in Wisconsin, I remember our negotiated contract became a handbook. The politicians told us we were now “free agents.” They said, “Go negotiate your own compensation!” But when I asked my superintendent what he could do for me. He said, “Nothing.” The law said we could negotiate for only our base salaries – and no increase could surpass inflation.
The law and the big-money ad campaign that went with it completely decimated morale in my district. We felt we were being blamed for everyone else’s problems. When they take your dignity, teaching isn’t fun anymore. As teachers retired, the districts wouldn’t hire anyone to replace them. The duties and workload increased for the rest of us.
It all hurt students in the end. I don’t think anyone even tries to deny it anymore.
I was able to find work in Minnesota, but I was one of the lucky ones. Many of my colleagues had invested in a home in their community, had kids going to school in the district. It’s a big deal to uproot your family for a new job. I had the opportunity to leave and I did.
In Houston, Minnesota, a raise and hope
In 2012, I returned to the district in Houston, Minnesota, where I had spent a year before my time in Wisconsin. I immediately received an $11,000 raise, but it wasn’t really about the money. Sure, I had bills to pay just like everyone else, but it was about more than that. It was about hope.
A negotiated contract gives you control over some things in your work environment. It gives you a say in your benefits and class size. It comes with a degree of professional respect. Taking that away has a trickle-down effect on communities, schools and classrooms.
The middle class is in decline in Wisconsin. Median salaries are down 14 percent. Many veteran teachers have retired, midcareer teachers are fleeing the state and enrollment in teacher licensing programs is down almost 30 percent from 2010. I saw what happened to my own students.
While there’s not much an average Minnesotan can do about what happens at the U.S. Supreme Court, we do have some control over who becomes the next governor. We need to ask all the candidates what they think about what happened to unions of public employees in Wisconsin and Iowa. If the politicians won’t support the people who work for the public good, what good will come from supporting those politicians?
Marty Momsen teaches science in Houston public schools.
WANT TO ADD YOUR VOICE?
If you're interested in joining the discussion, add your voice to the Comment section below — or consider writing a letter or a longer-form Community Voices commentary. (For more information about Community Voices, see our Submission Guidelines.)
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
49 comments
-
48 comments
-
38 comments
-
26 comments
-
12 comments
Comments (3)
Join the millions who saw their health insurance
double and triple. Doesn’t feel very good does it? Long before Act 10, the educational system let the students down. We spend Billions of our tax dollars to educate our children and the results put us 35th in the world in effectiveness. This article did nothing to show me how Act 10 is hurting students anymore or less than than the last 40 years of the Department of Education has. We were no.1 in educating our children 40 years ago, what happened? Did Act 10 start 40 years ago?
Once the educational system puts preparing our children for life after 18 first, I may then worry about you being represented by a union or not!, Until then, I am way more concerned about our children than you or teachers who want to be unionized. Unfortunately, our hard earned tax dollars are being wasted by the Department of Education with the avalanche like fall in results for our children worldwide educationally. Get our children in the top 5 worldwide educationally, then ask for a raise. Failing and asking for a raise usually doesn’t work, at least in the private sector, it doesn’t!!!
State High School Graduation
State High School Graduation Rates for All Public School Students 2015
Minnesota: 81.9%
Wisconsin: 88.4%
State High School Graduation Rates for Low Income Students 2015
Minnesota: 67.2%
Wisconsin: 77.3%
http://www.governing.com/gov-data/high-school-graduation-rates-by-state....
The facts do not support this author's story.
Not Seeing How It's Faliing Students
This is more about emotion of a changing work environment than how students are being 'failed.' No one wants to see bad things happen to people but the unions seem to always put its membership and the mighty dollar ahead of everyone and everything else. Unions are the ones that have caused their decline by their constant antagonism and bully to get their way. This guy should be mad at the union leaders for leading them into a path where legislators finally met people that decided to fight back.