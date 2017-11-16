Community Voices features opinion pieces from a wide variety of authors and perspectives. (Submission Guidelines)
Indivisible in Trump's America
A year ago Donald Trump won the presidential election, and I felt crushed. It seemed hard to believe — my fellow Americans had voted into power a failed real estate mogul and reality show star who rose to political prominence by pushing a racist lie about the previous president. The despair I felt went far beyond the right and left of politics — I was scared of this authoritarian regime and felt helpless to stop it.
In December 2016 I discovered the Indivisible Guide — then just a simple Google document. This guide, which has grown into a national movement, provided ideas and a plan for getting involved locally to halt the Trump agenda. Their proposal — a resistance to Trump built on the values of inclusion, tolerance, and fairness — called on the best of progressive politics, and did so without a political party, which I found refreshing after the toxic 2016 election. I had never been involved in politics, but Donald Trump was my wake up call. It was time to be an active citizen.
Indivisible reminded me of the basis for our democracy — that government represents me. My congressperson represents me and approximately 700,000 other constituents. All Americans are afforded this representation. Our representatives in Congress are proud to take us on tours when we visit, and are meant to be our voice in Washington, D.C. In fact, the legislative body is meant to serve as a check and balance on the executive branch, to prevent the sorts of abuses of power we are seeing from the Oval Office. In response to the chaos of the Trump administration, Indivisible gave me something I could do that made a difference — I could call my congressman. I could get my neighbors together and visit his office. We can ask our representative to defend the freedom of the press, to act to prevent corruption from taking root in our executive branch.
When I put out a notice online about our first meeting on Jan. 11 I thought perhaps there would be a dozen people. Instead there were 43 people packed into our tiny meeting space. Our next meeting grew to 125, and the next topped 150. We've visited our congressman's office many times, carrying cards, articles and two different petitions — our first petition requesting public and regular town hall meetings had 1,868 signatures and was barely acknowledged by the congressman's staff. We've held demonstrations, heard from speakers who've talked about issues facing our nation, and have created a real sense of community in suburban Minnesota. Our team includes those who recently identified as Republican, Democrats (from Bernie supporters to Hillary fans), Independents and others who'd previously been disaffected and uninvolved in politics. We're united by our opposition to the Trump authoritarian agenda, and seek to hold our own congressional representative accountable for how he addresses this administration's abuses.
After the last election I read about my representative in depth. I learned he claimed to have not voted for Trump. Could he be the sort of leader to stand up to the firing of the head of the FBI, to force Trump to release his taxes, to remove nuclear capabilities from Trump's sole control? Even without changing his party-line votes, he could take action on these sorts of authoritarian issues. I have since learned that he is not that person. My impression of him is that he doesn't really seem to want to discuss substantive issues, although from his social media posts it seems he does so with business leaders. Even after we've been rebuffed, I'm still surprised — why do so many public representatives not want to discuss current events with constituents, openly, in public?
It's an honor to be an American citizen, but it turns out it takes work beyond just casting your vote. I urge everyone to call their representatives, both when you agree with their votes and when you disagree. Without constituent input, politicians only hear from their donors — judging by the output of the current congress they have heard what the moneyed donors want. If we value our democracy, people must pay attention, and reach out to their representatives. Your voice matters.
Dr. Jena Martin is a resident of Minnetonka, constituent of Rep. Erik Paulsen, wife, mom to two tween girls, and co-founder and co-chair of IndivisibleMN03.
WANT TO ADD YOUR VOICE?
If you're interested in joining the discussion, add your voice to the Comment section below — or consider writing a letter or a longer-form Community Voices commentary. (For more information about Community Voices, see our Submission Guidelines.)
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
60 comments
-
18 comments
-
18 comments
-
‘We’ve learned how to survive’: Amid allegations, women describe a toxic culture at the Minnesota Capitol16 comments
-
15 comments
Comments (5)
Want to make a difference?
Do all that Jena suggests, and take a look at The Citizen Solution, a book written by Harry C. Boyte, Humphrey Institute. I purchased my copy at the reception desk at the Capitol. Lots of good ideas for citizen movements close to home.
Prevent corruption from taking root in our executive branch
Interesting comment from someone who probably voted for the one who pulled the strings on her side in the last presidential election and who probably voted for the last president who had the poorest transparency and greatly increased our country's division on identity politics more than we have ever seen.
Kudos to her for taking action. But bias is a funny thing. It is clear from her article that she wants progressive politics and seems to think only one side of the aisle are bad actors. You may get people together, but they are only based upon one way of thinking and will not unite those with other views.
Trump
Ms. Martin no doubt means well, but she would do well to become better informed before she posts any future commentaries like this one. Every President is the head of the executive branch and has the constitutional authority to fire the head of the FBI or of any other executive department or agency. That principle was upheld in a 1926 U.S. Supreme Court ruling (Myers vs. United States). Trump's dismissal of James Comey may or may not have been wise, but it was entirely legal. And like every President, Trump as Commander-in-Chief has final authority over the use of nuclear weapons. As a practical matter, he doesn't have sole, unbridled authority to order a nuclear attack without clear military necessity; if he ordered such an attack on, say, Ottawa, the Secretary of Defense would defy his order as would senior military commanders, and Trump would quickly be impeached and removed from office.
Trump can be called many things, and my most frequent description of him doing the campaign was "willfully uninformed buffoon." But he is a very successful real estate developer when his career is viewed over the long term. Like every major player in that field, he has had projects that failed, but overall he increased his personal net worth far beyond the amount he inherited from his father. Trump also didn't rise "... to political prominence by pushing a racist lie about the previous president." Trump was well-known long before he ran for President, and he had talked for many years about running for that office. That point is actually related to my biggest criticism of Trump: why did someone who thought seriously about running for office not make the effort to become well-informed on serious issues? Trump gives every indication of just winging it most days - he had many years to get up to speed had he so desired.
As far as Trump being uniquely authoritarian, it's important to keep in mind that the U.S. Supreme Court struck down many of President Obama's executive orders, lots of them by unanimous 9-0 decisions. Trump's language is often beneath dignity of a President, but in quantitative terms he has (so far) been less authoritarian than Obama and his "pen and a phone" practices that most of the Left approved of for unprincipled reasons.
Friendly advice that applies to all of us: it's best to ground our opinions in a meaningful understanding of serious American history and how our structure of government actually works, and forego the ideologically-based accusations of authoritarianism that are only used against politicians whom we disagree with.
No
Trump was a terrible businesman. If he had put his inheritance into average-performing mutual funds, he would be worth far more than he claims to be. And no one knows what that really is, because he wont disclose it. Successful businessmen are not barred from getting loans anywhere but Russia
Dr. Martin has not only
Dr. Martin has not only posted this eloquent comment on activism from her legitimate position as a citizen on the left of whatever Trump and the current supine GOP represent. She also has organized other citizens to protest offensive behavior from our current president, following the encouraging suggestions from a bunch of Congressional staff who relayed what the Tea Party had done to take over the Republican party, in the on-line Indivisible guide (which I read).
Sorry to tell those who object when Democrats organize to try to have some effect on what Trump is doing to America, that we have a right to speak up, plan and attend public meetings, demand that our Trump-supporting Congressional reps hold public town halls for their constituents (It is only the GOP reps--Paulsen, Lewis, Emmer--who are hiding and shirking that duty), and loudly protest the awful stuff our Congress is flailing about trying to enact. We will speak up and we will vote.
A few points: While the President has the right to fire the head of the FBI, he commits an impeachable crime when he does it to obstruct justice, as he seems to have done when he fired James Comey to stop him from investigating Trump's campaign's ties to Russia influence on the 2016 election. Interesting, how right-wingers tend to omit that part of the problem.
Donald Trump having nuclear weapons available to him at whim (and this is a guy chock-a-block with whims of this or that moment) is categorically a different thing than Barack Obama or George W. Bush or any other President in the nuclear age having that access. Trump is unstable, volatile, intemperate, and has shown no ability to imagine consequences of anything he does or says. Having at hand a retired general whom he controls may calm Trump supporters, but not me or tens of millions of other Americans. Congress can limit Trump, as they have already with other matters.
Finally: Please look up the term "authoritarian," so you can understand that what Trump advocates as an authoritarian figure goes way beyond issuing executive orders that undo everything his apparent nemesis did (Trump is obsessed with Obama and Hillary Clinton, really can't move on from them, poor soul). He has shown himself to believe that he is above the law, personally and as president, like any tin-pot dictator. He has made lots of noise about limiting the freedom of the press, because he doesn't like what investigative journalism is digging up. He insists that his political rivals be punished--not just Hillary Clinton, but also those who dared to have a Women's March the day after he was inaugurated (You know that he's asked for that punishment of march leaders, right?) He slobbers with pleasure in the presence of other authoritarians like Putin or the young bin Salman in Saudi Arabia or Duterte, the killer in the Philippines. Trump gives away to Russian officials secrets that were part of the President's daily security briefings. He ignores the Constitution and makes noises that show he believes that Congress is just composed of a bunch of his company's middle managers who must do his bidding. He ignores institutional norms, and regards all relationships as personal ties and fealty to him (that's what Comey resisted: the clientelism of Trump the autocrat, the Don of America asking that Comey kiss his hand).
And: Donald Trump did not just inherit many millions. His father gifted him with a few million so he could start out in business. And, in that business Donald Trump has lied, cheated contractors, not paid his contracted bills, dared people to sue him for payment, and discriminated. He also has gone bankrupt multiple times and lost billions for the banks who lent him money. He also has done lots of business with Russian oligarchs, as had Jared Kushner. What's to admire, for Pete's sake?
Mr. Webster might give us the benefit of agreeing that Democrats and increasing numbers of Independents and Republicans profoundly disagree with this president and the GOP, and acknowledge that we have begun to fight back: note what happened in Virginia earlier this month, or elsewhere that activists like Dr. Martin have taken firm steps.