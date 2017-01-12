Community Voices features opinion pieces from a wide variety of authors and perspectives. (Submission Guidelines)
Trump’s hateful anti-Muslim rhetoric harms us all
It’s no secret that President Donald Trump harbors a serious prejudice against Muslims. He has made that abundantly clear time and again, from his repeated efforts to promote a Muslim “travel ban,” in his voicing support to “strongly consider” closing down mosques, from his false claim that there is “no real assimilation” of even second- and third-generation Muslim immigrants, to his stating, “I think Islam hates us.” Trump’s latest expression of vile anti-Muslim sentiment comes, predictably, via his twitter account.
On Wednesday morning Trump retweeted three inflammatory videos from a bigoted, far-right leader of the Britain First Party, effectively stoking an already smoldering anti-Muslim atmosphere in both the UK and the United States. Setting aside the fact that at least one of the videos appears to be falsely represented, British leaders, to their credit, immediately recognized the toxic nature of Trump’s propaganda. Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May’s office unequivocally condemned Trump’s resending of the videos, saying “Britain First seeks to divide communities by their use of hateful narratives that peddle lies and stoke tensions. They cause anxiety to law-abiding people. British people overwhelmingly reject the prejudiced rhetoric of the far right which is the antithesis of the values this country represents, decency, tolerance and respect.”
The British have every reason to see Trump’s promotion of blind bigotry as hostile to their national interests. Recall that when London suffered terrorist violence at the hands of Islamist extremists in June, Trump’s immediate response was to tweet attacks on the city’s mayor, no doubt because the popular mayor happens to be Muslim.
Trump’s most recent retweets have more broadly evoked revulsion across the world. A Los Angeles Times editorial cogently summed up the danger that the President’s latest social media messages represent, noting that they escalate “Trump’s demonization of Muslims,” and have “given aid and comfort to anti-Muslim bigots.”
It must be said that it takes but a few minutes for anyone with a computer and internet connection to come up with videos that show acts of violence perpetrated by any particular religious or ethnic group against another. If your goal is to stir up rage and hatred toward, say, Latinos, African-Americans, Buddhists, Christians, whites, or Muslims, all you need to do is Google videos of “group ‘x’ attacking group ‘y’” and voila, shocking and grotesque videos of all manner of assaults appear on your screen. Conveniently for someone like Trump, there are extremist right-wing bloggers that continuously collect and tweet out anti-Muslim videos, requiring but a tiny, lazy effort to further spread such hate propaganda.
Nevertheless, in direct contrast to the minimal effort required to broadcast such propaganda by the holder of the most powerful office in the world, the impact of these expressions of hate is huge. There’s no doubt that it is Muslims themselves who suffer first and foremost from the promotion of anti-Muslim hatred. The U.S. generally, and Minnesota specifically, are witnessing the growth of anti-Muslim attitudes, and a concomitant rise in acts of violence against followers of the Islamic faith. But in additional to Muslim victims of bigotry and violence, American democracy itself is diminished and harmed when we are encouraged to grow suspicious of and even despise our neighbors. Trump’s horrid misrepresentation of Muslims is deeply corrosive to the values that bond our communities together and allow us all to pursue the same values of “decency, tolerance and respect” that the British prime minister evoked.
When our neighbors' places of worship and education are being violently attacked, as with the recent bombing of a mosque in Bloomington, we need to understand that these are not just attacks on Muslims, terrible as that itself is. They represent an attack on the core values of our society, and as such are a clear and present danger to our highest ideals as a society.
There is no reason to think that President Trump will rein in his destructive urge to undermine core elements of American society’s values, no matter the damage it causes. Therefore, now truly is the time for all people of good will to come to the aid of their country and stand up publicly against the corrosive hatred that would turn us against one another in ignorance and fear.
Brendan LaRocque, Ph.D., has taught about the history of Islam and Muslim societies at colleges including Macalester, Saint Olaf, Augsburg, Carleton, and Saint John and Saint Benedict.
Comments (1)
In True Islam, there is no such thing as a Muslim terrorist.
Having lived among the East African Diaspora Community, and Muslim Community at Riverside Plaza Apartment Complex, since the early 1990's, and having attended both Macalester College and University of Minnesota, and a boarding school in Europe with lots of experiences with true Muslims since as far back at 1969, I decided to read the entire Quran in March 2017.
The Quran speaks of peace, sincerity, widespread brotherhood among all people, and being godly. In Chapter 22, it talks about going to war only if it is to defend against pillagers and other hateful parties who attack a community because the community is Muslim.
Quite aside from the national news and the ignorant and hateful speech of a U.S. president who has only a bachelor's degree in finance, and very little, if any, studies in the humanities, social sciences, or care for our nation's eminent Constitution of the United States of America,and integrous leadership in his local and national, and international communities, the Quran teaches Muslims to be kind to their prisoners, their women; and they accept the teachings of Moses and Jesus Christ as eminently important in their belief system. The Quran does not induce participants to cut of the heads of prisoners, attack hospitals -- let alone Muslim led hospitals,
As well, Muslims accept Jesus Christ as the Messiah, and the immaculately conceived son of Mary. They revere Old and New Testament teachings and many messengers and prophets in those religions as being highly significant in their development.
Muslims are strict monotheists, and, as such, do not believe in Jesus as the son of God. Yet, in supplemental Islamic teachings not published as part of the Quran, they accept the Jewish and Christian faiths God, as God/Allah, as being one in the same, and only singular in nature. They think of te teachings of the Jewish and Christian faiths as being predecessors to the advent of The Prophet Muhammad's teachings.
In Chapter Eight, there is a long history of religious wars going after Jews, Christians and Hindus, but the explanation for that earlier teaching is that those who considered themselves Jewish and Christian had fallen away from godliness; during that early period, they went to war against Hindus, as they as polytheists. Later teachings promote brotherhood and peace, regardless of what current or subsequent nations thought to be Muslim have done to others.
It is important to note that groups known as al-Qaeda, ISIS, Taliban, al-Shabaab, and others who incorrectly identify and brand themselves as Muslim, use offensive violence are not considered -- by my neighbors, classmates, and friends from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, and Afghanistan, and Ethiopia and Somalia -- as true Muslims but as "fallen Muslims," who do not represent the true and most relevant teachings of the Quran.
My dad is now a retired real estate law, corporate law, and business law attorney who has served as a state and federal prosecutor. During his years, he has brought me to business and real estate closings, and to the homes of influential Muslim leaders before I started college. I have long been interested in developing friendships with many people throughout the world given the opportunities I have experienced.
I hope everyone reading this post and the attending and original article, will open their minds to the truth about Islam, which is an inherently peaceful teaching, despite what historically anti-Muslim press and political figures have offered as either ignorant understanding or blatant disinformation.
Barry N. Peterson, B.A., History