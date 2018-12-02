Community Voices features opinion pieces from a wide variety of authors and perspectives. (Submission Guidelines)
The coming Republican state of Minnesota?
Minnesota Rep. Rick Nolan’s surprise decision not to seek re-election underscores how this state is at a political tipping point. This most Democratic of states in 2018 could finally turn Republican, following the path of Wisconsin and other Midwestern states. What happens in Minnesota this year could also decide which party controls the U.S. House and Senate.
Minnesota is thought of as the liberal state of Hubert Humphrey, Eugene McCarthy, Walter Mondale, Paul Wellstone, and Al Franken. It is the most reliable Democrat state when it comes to the presidency; the last time it voted Republican was for Nixon in 1972. Tim Pawlenty in 2006 was the last Republican to win a statewide election in Minnesota.
Signs of a shift
Yet there are many signs that the state is turning Republican. Since 1999, the Minnesota House of Representatives has been controlled by Republicans 14 out of 20 years. Since 2010 party control of the Minnesota Senate has flipped three times. Since 1999 a Democrat has controlled the governorship only eight years out of 20. When Democrat Mark Dayton won the governorship in 2010 he was the first of his party to win that office in Minnesota since 1986.
In 2016 Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump by 45,000 votes – the closest presidential race in the state since 1984 favorite son Mondale barely eked out a victory over Ronald Reagan. That year Minnesota was the only state in country to vote Democratic. Clinton's close victory should not have been a surprise – exit polls put Minnesota at 37 percent to 35 percent in terms of Democratic/Republican affiliation, similar to the 36 percent to 33 percent split nationally.
From 2008 through the 2012 and then into the 2016 presidential elections, the actual number of votes and the percentage of votes received by the Democratic candidate declined. In 2008 Barack Obama received 1,573,454 votes compared to John McCain’s 1,275,409 – a difference of 298,045. In 2012 the gap between Obama and Mitt Romney narrowed to 225,942. Then in 2016 it was 44,765 between Clinton and Trump – a steady narrowing of the gap between the Democratic and Republican candidate. In 2008, of the 87 counties in Minnesota, Obama won 42. In 2012 Obama won 28, and in 2016 Clinton only won nine counties. In comparison, in the 2014 gubernatorial election, Dayton won 34 counties.
DFL base seems to be eroding
As with nationally, the Democrats' base appears to be eroding, contracting to simply urban areas. The reasons are multifaceted. There is the Democratic appeal to educated urban liberals, often more affluent, who may look down on or disdain as stupid their rural and suburban counterparts, or those who are working class because they do not share their same interests or lifestyle preferences. There is also the failure of both parties to pay attention to the class and economic concerns of white working-class America. They abandoned class for identity politics.
Democrats seem also to have a one-size-fits-all campaign strategy that works well with urban populations but which is not tailored to the suburbs and rural areas. Democrats have also embraced a “demographics with destiny” argument that often assumes that history in on their side and that eventually voters will return to their senses and vote for them. Finally, Republicans have well exploited the economic and cultural fears of rural, suburban, working class America, offering a narrative that resonates with those who feel ignored. All this is true nationally, and is being played out in Minnesota as well.
Center of the national action
Minnesota may be ground zero for national politics this year. There is an open race for governor and two U.S. senators up for election. While Amy Klobuchar is favored to win, Tina Smith – who replaced Al Franken after he resigned – faces a tough election and is no shoo-in. Nationally there are only about 25 swing House seats in the country, but four of them are in Minnesota. Two of them – Minnesota’s First and Eighth – are currently held by Democrats Tim Waltz and Rick Nolan and neither are running for re-election. These are open seats that have flipped party control over the years and are leaning Republican; both went for Trump in 2016. There are two other House seats — the Second and Third, respectively held by Jason Lewis and Erik Paulsen — that are rated competitive by the Cook Report as competitive, but still leaning Republican. The fate of the partisan control of Congress might rest with who wins Senate and House races in Minnesota.
Finally, at the start of the year the Minnesota Senate and House were, respectively, 34-33 and 77-57 Republican. A court fight over whether a Republican state senator must give up her seat when she became Lieutenant Governor to replace Tina Smith (who held that job) may decide in the next few weeks partisan control of it. Short of a wave election Republicans will maintain state House control.
If Republicans were to win the open gubernatorial seat this November, they would perfect their control of Minnesota much like what happened in Wisconsin when Scott Walker won. Such a prospect would then set up all the conditions for major policy change in Minnesota, along with a real possibility that in 2020 it would finally flip Republican in the presidential election.
David Schultz is a Hamline University professor of political science. His latest book is “Presidential Swing States: Why Only Ten Matter.” He blogs at Schultz's Take.
Comments (17)
I must say, I'm not used to
I must say, I'm not used to such uplifting commentary from Minnpost. Thanks!
Just the facts, Maam...
Of course, the influence of one D Trump was not mentioned. He will be hung on the heads of Paulsen and Lewis in 2018. R Representatives in states similar to MN: CA, NJ, NY split their support for the tax cut 50% for 50% against. It was simply the "get the blue states" tax reform package. That Paulsen and Lewis and Emmer voted against their state's interest because Paul Ryan told them to will not fair well with the voters.
Klobuchar, one of MN's top all time vote getters will drag Tina Smith to victory and TPAW 2.0 will go down like a glass of E85 with MN voters. (As you may recall, J Dutcher's E85 comments is all that gave TPAW his second term.)
Well, enjoy it...
because that's all it is...commentary.
Republican Minnesota
There was a time, a few decades ago, when I would probably have thought of Republican control of this – or any – state was a good thing. That was before Ronald Reagan and the takeover of the GOP by what was called a generation ago – and which still seems an accurate label – the “radical right.”
The well-financed forces of reaction that have taken control of the modern Republican Party may, as Schultz suggests, turn Minnesota from a mildly progressive state into another knee-jerk reactionary one like Wisconsin, but we won’t be better off as a result, particularly if the example we follow is that of our neighbor to the east. The Walker administration has done damage to the Wisconsin economy and environment that, if not exactly permanent in the dictionary sense of the term, is certainly long-term, and from which it will take Bob LaFollette’s descendants a decade to recover, if not more.
The growing expense, environmentally and socially, not to mention the tax dollars involved, of bribing FoxConn to locate its plant in the state may well turn out to be money very badly spent. Meanwhile, the Wisconsin DNR has been decimated, state parks and natural resources neglected, and social programs that Republicans of a century ago would have championed have been transformed by the modern-day iteration of the party into the usual right wing punishment of people of color, women, and anyone else disliked by this century’s reactionary white males. Like the current administration in Washington, the Wisconsin legislature and executive branches are rewriting the rules to serve a plutocracy, not a democracy.
The prospect of a Minnesota version of Scott Walker or Paul Ryan should frighten anyone whose ethnic heritage (Jennifer Carhahan’s delusions notwithstanding) or sense of justice doesn’t fit well with the contemporary Republican Party, or whose income is not well into six figures to the right of the decimal point. Based on what I’ve seen and heard from current Republican candidates and office-holders, nationally and in Minnesota, the current GOP isn’t much interested in governing, and has mostly shown ineptitude in that regard. What today’s Republicans appear to want is to **rule**, which is not at all the same thing as governing in a society that purports to be representative and inclusive.
Fear the GOP
When all else fails, shout out fear. After all, Wisconsin is burning, the Republicans are the only ones that receive tons of money, and conservatives are only those with six figure incomes.
This rhetoric is what is wrong with the left and is why they have lost over 1000 elected positions in recent times. Wisconsin is not burning, the Dems get money from all over the place - unions, Soros, on and on and on, and there are a ton of liberals with uber high incomes telling the middle and lower incomes to pay more to the government.
Keep talking this way. The hubris of the left gives you people like Trump. Instead of reaching out, liberals dig their heels in and make it identity politics. The Dem party has no ideas on issues, only demagoguery. That is the easiest path to losing more elections.
Thank you
…for providing a nice illustration of what I was talking about.
Pretty hard to
make the argument Walker has damaged the Wisconsin economy. Virtually every stat is much improved from his predecessor, a minor miracle considering the economy for decades has been based on manufacturing and agriculture. Not exactly the "it" industries nationally or internationally.
Average citizens finally are finding relief from horribly high property taxes compared to the norm nationally.No longer are gov employees ripping from the wallet of their next door neighbor. Taxes have been cut, budgets balanced and while you like to use the extremist left scare words, bribe, decimated, blah blah, he actually has brought a common sense balance to state services compared to the extreme that governed the State (Even Repub governors) for decades.
Sort of misleading...
>make the argument Walker has damaged the Wisconsin economy. Virtually every stat is much improved from his predecessor, a minor miracle considering the economy for decades has been based on manufacturing and agriculture. Not exactly the "it" industries nationally or internationally
Wisconsin has rebounded slower than all of its neighbors. It's annual average job growth rate has been below the national average since 2010. The 2017 annual data isn't out yet, but in 2016 - with the economy really starting to catch some steam, Wisconsin was 33rd in job growth according to the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In fact, Wisconsin's 2016 job growth was 66% lower than it was in 2015.
The much touted Foxconn deal is a huge corporate giveaway, not breaking even until 25 years from now, and then only marginally starting to make money according to the Walker administrations own estimates - estimates which are rosy and optimistic.
Voters rated jobs as one of the most important issues to them in the 2016 election, and Scott Walker personally promised to add 250 thousand new jobs (which he hasn't delivered on), so I think it's fair to focus on this as a metric of success. What are these "virtually every stat is much improved" you speak of? Would be curious to take a look at them.
you only
collective the negative and and are so typically out of context. Yes, slower than its neighbors for many reasons out of a governors control.What he could control, tax and regulatory policy, he changed and it took time to take affect. But if you gave him all the blame, and Dayton all the credit years ago, then you have to admit Walker gets the credit now. Consistency in your "opinion" matters.Dayton didn't exactly invent the Minnesota economic base, but betting you gave him all the credit..
http://thefederalist.com/2017/05/30/yes-scott-walker-back-wisconsins-eco...
Thanks Christopher-the proof
Of this disaster govenor in WI is obvious but always denied without any proof by right wing fools. While you will not receive any proof to support their nonsense, the people of WI will wake up and dismiss Walker just like this state dumped Pawlenty and his ilk the last 10 years- with a far better economy than clowns next door
you have zero
facts, reason or supporting documentation, just vitriol and divisive language. Thank you for proving out the cruxt of this article, alt left looks down on and does not connect with non urbanites.
From his position on the
From his position on the right side of our political spectrum, Schultz wrongly implies that he knows the Democratic "strategy" for the 2018 elections in Minnesota. He doesn't. Because they don't know it, yet. Workin' on it, because they are not the Party of No.
There is growing consensus, nationally as well as within Minnesota, that two things will heavily benefit Democratic candidates for office in 2018: high voter turnout and campaign emphasis on how the Republican Party has shown its propensity for ignoring and devastating the well-being of people who are not the wealthy. Including tons of folks who voted for Republicans in 2016.The deal: don't talk about Donald Trump anymore. Talk about what the Republicans under Ryan and McConnell have done to the average American's life and hopes and opportunities.
And: get voters engaged, so they come out to vote. Most Minnesotans still hold Democratic values.
Oh, Please, Pubs
"Identity politics, extremist scare words, demagoguery, hubris," are owned by the left? Not going to deny that these can be connected to the left at times, but it is absolutely laughable when the right accuses its opponents of these faults. "Muslims, immigrants, government schools, Soros, and, of course, Hillary" are used in exactly the same way, and, I might argue, much more frequently by the right. Just saw a Gallup Poll where over 30% of the right now has a favorable view of Putin. What reason on God's green earth would cause this except identity politics ? If he interfered in our election and helped get the Buffoon in Chief elected, Putin can't be all bad. If, after Hillary's emails threatened our security, we have White House aides without security clearance that's okay. If Stormy got $130,000 to keep quiet, well that's okay. If we express concern for the husband who gave his wife a black eye and not mention the wife, well, that's okay. If we lie constantly, that's okay. But the Dems are the ones most guilty of identity politics. Unbelievable!
A DFL platform that doesn’t involve
giving more of your money to the State, in a multitude of taxes, would help. When you have prominent Democrats calling it Armageddon that you get to keep more of your own money, there is a disconnect. People want jobs not Govt handouts. Years ago the DFL stood for the working man, now it seems as Mr. Shultz suggests, they look down working folks.
Republicans could care a less about
Poor working people. They simply want to suck up to the rich and the corporations and get re-elected by voters who don’t get it.
Democrats are not going to win
If all that is offered is more centrist, Republican light positions. It is time to take a position that is significantly different from the Republicans, to show that there is a difference between the two parties. A Progressive Democratic Party May still lose, but a Centrist Democratic Party that tries to walk a middle line has already lost and will likely continue to lose in the future.
In these times ...
the “trends” the writer speaks of may not satisfy the definition of the term. The difference in numbers in elections venues in this state may have dimininished between the parties but it is a clearly could have gone either way result. The dramatic increase in independents is the talking point that should be examined. Many more voters are not identifying with either party. Watch what happens to all those independents who went GOP this past year. Shrinkage is already occurring. If as was said regarding the Dems convincingly reinventing themselves by returning to Progressive roots voters will shift dramatically. But they better do something quickly. If that does not happen voter turn out will drop which some say part of the GOP war on fact-the destruction of confidence in government and election and democracy. The guys who have written How Democracies Die are onto to something. Checkout Teri Gross’s show for insight and listen for the two unspoken agreements my words they emphasize that are not working so well these days. Here is the link....https://www.wnyc.org/story/how-democracies-die-authors-say-trump-is-a-symptom-of-deeper-problems