Leaders should highlight the benefits of 2-year vocational education
My youngest son is a junior in high school and is in the midst of that difficult decision about what happens after he graduates next year. He has many great options before him, but there is clearly an assumption amongst most of those at his school and many of the people we know: If he wants to be successful, he needs to choose the path of a four-year college degree.
That assumption — so common in Minnesota today — is simply wrong.
For too long, success for our kids has been defined only as attending a four-year university after high school. While going to a four-year college is certainly a great plan for some kids, it’s not what’s best for others. This path should not be the only definition of success and there should never be a stigma surrounding those choosing vocational or technical training, apprenticeship programs or military service.
A tremendous need for skilled workers
In fact, we should be celebrating and congratulating those kids who are not bowing to societal pressure and are making a decision that is best for them and is serving a great need in our state.
We have a tremendous need for skilled workers in Minnesota — a helpful reality when the purpose is to earn a living. Usually these degrees are earned in two years as opposed to four or six, so earning an income starts sooner, graduates avoid the crushing student loan debt that currently haunts millions, the starting salaries for skilled trades are often much higher than for four-year college graduates, and finding a job is almost immediate.
So what can we do about it?
As a small-government conservative, I don’t believe the answer is a new spending program, although there is much that state government can do to connect our colleges, vocational schools and high schools with the business community to make certain our kids are learning the skills that will lead to successful careers. And I believe we should direct more student aid dollars to kids to use in the marketplace of higher education rather than to institutions to dole out as they see fit.
More important, however, a governor should use the bully pulpit to change this misguided attitude in Minnesota that a four-year degree is the best path to success for all of our kids. I will partner with vocational and technical schools across the state, hold events on their campuses and highlight the many amazing success stories of individual students.
Important to students and our communities
At the core of this issue is an economic reality: As Americans and Minnesotans, we do need to make things again, and we need leaders who are focused on making that happen. Having a governor committed to removing this inaccurate assumption about our kids and highlighting the many great options available to high school graduates will help our young people, help our communities, and ensure that Minnesotans will have the skills to succeed and strengthen our state.
The heartbeat of our economy must continue to be skilled trades, manufacturing, mining and farming. And, contrary to what others may think, that heartbeat is a human one — not a machine or a robot. As governor, I will ensure our kids and our communities know that success is defined by hard work and the pride that comes with it — regardless of what kind of work you do or where you went to school.
Jeff Johnson, a Hennepin County commissioner, is a candidate for governor.
Amen!!!
Somehow we have convinced 15-18 year old kids that working with your hands is bad. We have eliminated the trades from being taught in High School where young folks, who don’t want or can’t afford college, are exposed to a different life path. Young people can make a great living being an electrician, welder, plumber and any number of good honest jobs. Taking a shower after you come home from work, as opposed to before, is just fine also!!
Working with Hands
I think very highly of people who work in the trades, as they're the ones keeping society going.
That being said, if I had a child in high school with all the options ahead of them I'd recommend working towards a career where your body doesn't give out before Medicare and Social Security kick in. This advice would prove especially prescient if we continue the right-wing march we've been on for a generation and change. Being in a trade is a great deal if you can retire with a pension and insurance in your fifties, but the same people who preach against educational investments and push trade school also advocate for gutting unions, raising the retirement age, and making it increasingly difficult to provide one's family with affordable healthcare. In that backdrop, is it any surprise that parents desperately implore their children to do all they can to make it to the kinds of white-collar professions that sit as outliers in modern times as careers with some semblance of job security and a living wage?
Agreed
Having people continue to train and work in the trades is important and should not be downplayed on its own merits. But those people must also be paid a living wage that will not only sustain them during their working years, but also enable them to anticipate a reasonable retirement - whether funded by savings, pension, some combination, or some other means.
Project Build Minnesota
I couldn't agree more. This is precisely why BATC-Housing First Minnesota has joined collaboratively with several other construction-related associations to create Project Build Minnesota. Our goal is to give young people exposure to and awareness of the tremendous career opportunities in the construction field (website at www.projectbuildmn.com).
Approximately 70% of Minnesota's high school seniors head to college, and some 30% drop out within the first year. More drop out in the second year. Only half of those who attend post-secondary education actually obtain their degree. Now these young people have student debt, perhaps lack a pathway toward productivity in society and may be stigmatized.
College is a wonderful path for many. But equally as important is the pride we can take in building things, creating community and providing a home to Minnesotans. Being an artisan and craftsman is a noble endeavor. Let's honor that by enhancing the opportunities for Minnesota's youth to learn about construction careers.
Put your money where.....
Drive around the metro area and visit our technical colleges: N and S Hennepin, White Bear Lake, Dakota County, Mpls and St Paul and you see one thing in common: most are 1970 to 1980 vintage projects when we truly invested in technical education. And while the buildings have held up well the programs are often not as well supported. I was a technical educator in the late 70's. Our rural district had 8 teachers in manufacturing, construction, transportation and communication classes for grades 7-12. There is one position remaining.
TPAW / Johnson GOP frugality did these programs in. When either tells us about how much they care for our future they really mean their future in a cushy, prestigious, high paying state job.