Sensible firearm safety: a legislative blueprint
The recent tragedy in Florida has once again resulted in public demand for legislative action in an effort to stop gun violence. In the spirit of offering solutions to the gun violence problem, I humbly submit the following legislative blueprint. I will note for the record that I am a gun owner in favor of action to prevent, to the extent possible under the Constitution, the irresponsible and violent misuse of firearms. My proposal draws upon ideas already under consideration in our country as well as laws and customs from other countries that have proven successful in limiting the violent use of firearms. This includes German Schützenverein, or Marksman's Clubs, as well as aspects of the Australian licensure system. It is as follows:
The Firearm Safety Act of 2018
1. Licensure required for all firearms kept at home. (For waivers to this policy, see section five below). These licenses would require, at a minimum, a full background check with convictions for violent crimes, weapons convictions, misdemeanors involving domestic violence or assault, or a history of mental illness as disqualifying. All weapons under the license would be registered with state or federal authorities for tracking purposes.
2. This license would require evidence that the holder has appropriate safeguards for the storage of weapons at home included under the license, to include safes, trigger locks, cabinets or other approved method.
3. As a prerequisite for licensure, the applicant would demonstrate completion of a firearms safety course that includes not only the safe operation of the weapon but also proper storage, suicide prevention strategies, and the prevention of domestic violence.
4. The holder of a license would need to provide, at the time of license application, evidence of liability insurance that covers the unlawful discharge of firearms under their ownership to include injury, death or damage to property. The licensed owner of any weapon would retain civil and criminal liability if that weapon is used unlawfully, whether by the owner or any other person.
5. No weapon would be banned outright under this licensure regime; however, different weapon classes would have different levels of scrutiny applied in order to hold a particular license endorsement. The logistics and levels would be subject to debate, but .22 rimfire lever/bolt action rifles would be easier to obtain than a handgun which would be easier than an AR 15 type weapon, etc. AR 15 type weapons would have to be delivered to a gun club after purchase and stored there permanently for recreational use on premises. This is similar to our classifications of driver’s licenses, where a class C license is easier to obtain than a Commercial License. In the event of zombie apocalypse, invasion by Redcoats or other foreign adversary, or generally agreed upon government tyranny, you can take home the AR 15. All licensure requirements are waived if the owner of any firearm of any type stores their weapons permanently at a licensed gun club. See below.
6. The establishment of federally recognized gun clubs is created under this act. These clubs are licensed to provide ranges for the use of firearms, are authorized to sell and store firearms, provide training for licensure under provisions above, and are allowed to own and maintain for the use of its membership weapons not generally allowed by current federal law. Tanks, rocket propelled grenades, fully automatic weapons? Why not. License requirements would be rather strict, but not to the extent that the clubs could not operate at a considerable profit.
7. All detachable magazines in excess of 10 rounds in capacity for weapons not kept at licensed gun clubs are banned.
8. There would be a general amnesty for firearms to be bought back by local, state or federal authorities at a fair price for gun owners who would not qualify, do not wish to store weapons at a gun club or do not wish to apply for a license. This would be paid for using federal/state taxes on sales of weapons and ammunition and a surcharge on gun club memberships and insurance liability policies.
9. Proof of licensure would be required for all sales of weapons unless directly transferred to or sold at a gun club per the gun club waiver outlined in section 6. Individual gun shops or private sellers would have no responsibility for running background checks as they would now be administered as part of the licensure process, but would be required to verify licensure via a state/federal database. All deal sheets would require the buyer’s state/federal license number, subject to audit and stiff felony charges for noncompliance.
To be sure, the devil is in the details, particularly as it relates to the specific requirements under each level of license endorsement. I offer this proposal as a starting point in an effort to provide meaningful legislation that addresses the gun violence epidemic while also allowing the use of any weapon currently allowed under federal law.
John P. Eidel is a concerned citizen, father of two and gun owner who lives in Minneapolis.
Comments (7)
Thoughtful
This strikes me, as its author intends, as a good starting point for devising a legislative policy to address the recent epidemic of mass shootings. It's considerably more helpful (and thoughtful) than the Op-Ed screed by Chris Powell in this morning's 'Strib, which hews closely to the paranoid right wing delusion that John Eidel associates (correctly, I think) with the zombie apocalypse.
A gun owner and shooter myself, I spent 30 years as a high school teacher and coach, and I've also been the first adult on the scene of a murdered student. It's a traumatic experience, and as a result, I empathize with homicide detectives and first responders who have to deal with the consequences of individual and mass shootings. Video of kids running from their school is heart-wrenching enough, but I note that TV stations studiously avoid showing the general public the actual results of an AR-16 shooting spree.
Throwing up our collective hands and doing nothing to address the problem because "it's in the Constitution" is both unhelpful and intellectually dishonest. Slavery used to be in the Constitution, as well, and no one except diehard racists believes we should still have it. It's worth pointing out that the Bill of RIghts, while commonly considered part of the document (I tend to do that myself) is not, in fact, part of the Constitution, but is a list of amendments made to the original document in order to get the 13 states to adopt it as a governmental framework. I don't expect any real action on that front while I'm still alive, but, as John Eidel suggests, there ought to be a legislative solution that doesn't prohibit gun ownership, or otherwise eliminate the 2nd Amendment, but that still finds a way to protect the public's health and safety in a world very different from the days of flintlock muzzle-loading rifles and pistols that, on a good day, might fire 2 rounds a minute.
I am all for sensible gun laws that can
help keep everyone safe. There is a certain amount of responsibility that comes with owning a gun. Learning how to use your gun, how to safely store your gun, how to teach your children about gun use and safety. An expanded background check is fine with me. Any or all of Mr. Eidel’s ideas should be discussed, debated and ultimately agreed they would or wouldn’t help with our safety. But I’m not sure that implementing all of the steps Mr. Eidel has laid out would stop anybody from doing harm to others.
I grew up with guns everywhere around my house and most of my friends houses, no one shot up their fellow students. For those of us who grew up in the country, there was a loaded 30/30 by the door to shoot coyote, wolf or any wild animal from harming our pets, no one shot their neighbor. In the 70’s you could bring your shotgun on a Northwest flight from Mpls to Pierre S. Dakota and put it in the bin above your seat, no one shot up the plane. Guns were everywhere up on the Range but nobody was shooting up random folks. What has happened to us as a Nation? Why are there more students shooting fellow students now than back when there was no background checks, you could buy ammo at gas stations and no one had a gun safe? Those questions need answering as much as we need Mr. Eidel’s ideas discussed. Somehow “the why” teenagers are shooting their fellow students has taken a back seat to “guns are bad” and anyone who tries to discuss the “why” is a NRA stooge.
With all due respect, Joe...who cares?
I graduated from high school in the mid 70's. Yes, back then we had a .22, an old Winchester 30/30 and a Remington .870 shotgun in our house. I have no objection to anyone owning any of those weapons today...in fact, I own a few myself. What I do object to is a waltz down memory lane, wistfully pining away for the some mythical "good old days" when nothing bad ever happened. It's a deflection from confronting the harsh reality that military grade weapons, made specifically to fire ammunition designed to inflict maximum damage on the bodies of any perceived enemy, are widely circulated an easily purchased. Couple that with extended magazine capacity, which allows a shooter to fire hundreds of rounds in minutes.
THAT is the problem, and no amount of exploration into the social mindset of 45 years ago is going to change it, much less have any relevance in 2018.
Perspective
First, keeping a loaded 30-30 around is foolish and negligent. Are you actually proud of that? Consider yourself and your family lucky. I say this as a former military, a hunter and a gun owner. You aren't better because nobody got shot up. You're just lucky.
Second, I see no reference to a loaded AR-15 with a high capacity magazine and a bump stock. That's quite different from a 30-30 and you know it.
Third, it's hardly just teenagers shooting their fellow students as in Florida. The Las Vegas shooter was not a teenager.
Assault weapons are for killing people, not varmints. That's the "why". We've given them the tools for mass murder.
Problematic
It looks to me like this would require that everyone who currently has a gun would have obtain a license for the guns they've had in their homes for decades or generations. I think THAT would meet overwhelming resistance.
This might a prohibitively complex regime. How much does this license cost? Why do I suddenly need a license for my grandad's double barrel shotgun? And by the way how are you going to get me take out that license for my grandad's shotgun? What's the penalty for not having a license? The multi-level requirements for different types of guns adds even more complexity. Basically this could be characterized a backdoor gun registration scheme. Is this a one-time license or does it have to be renewed every year? And of course just because one member of a family or a particular buyer has a license doesn't mean no one else has access to the gun.
I just think trying regulate what people already have in their homes like large capacity magazines, and what not, could be a nonstarter. I think in reality the guy with grandad's shotgun is just gonna say: "Get bent, I'm not getting license and I'm sure as not selling you my grandad's shotgun, it's gonna stay right where it is thank you very much". And I think the guy with an AR-15 they bought ten years ago is gonna say the same thing.
I actually think it would easier to implement a straight-up ban on the sale of assault weapons to everyone except a small number of authorized buyers. A ban is actually simple, it targets new sales rather than existing ownership, and leaves grandad's shotgun alone.
The mulit layer qualification scheme is also problematic. What exactly is the difference between a license for a revolver and one for an AR-15? What are we talking about? Additional background checks, psychological evaluations? Medical history? I think in practice by the time the lobbyists and Republican legislators got done with this there would actually little if any real difference between the various licenses, and I'm not suggesting they would be uniformly strict.
And of course the most obvious problem is the person who qualifies for a license today can get fired next month and become the next mass shooter. We still have no idea why that guy opened fire in Las Vegas but he certainly would have qualified for a license. A license is snapshot based requirement at given moment in time in someone's life. A guy that is Okie dokie in May is the guy who kills his wife in Sept. when she decides to divorce him.
I like the idea of gun club ownership and regulation and have suggested a similar idea myself. The truth is that these assault weapons are by and large impractical and dangerous for self defense or hunting, but let's face it... they're a hoot shoot. So let people shoot them in the relative safety of a range on gun club property.
I just think there's too many people with too many guns to retroactively apply a full licensing regime on all guns. We could target certain types of guns maybe, like assault rifles and handguns, but we'd still be building holes into our firewall because I think the majority of our shooters would/could have gotten a license or used a gun that someone else with license had gotten.
Documentation schemes just may not get us there. For instance the conceal and carry license requirement hasn't decreased gun violence in any measurable way, but it did create a cottage industry of licensure classes and instructors. That could be the primary result of this kind of license regime.
Licensing Is Fine But Not Enough
It seems that it would be much simpler to fix the real problem by prohibiting the sale and possession of a category of firearms commonly called "assault type rifles" and high velocity ammunition used in those firearms. Sporting weapons are not an issue here. The U.S. has long prohibited the sale of certain automatic weapons and "sawed-off" or short barreled shotguns and regulating the types of firearms and ammunition private citizens may possess does not violate any 2nd Amendment right.
Simple and to the point
As one who owns several long guns (formerly my father's) and who shot "expert" in the army with both rifle and carbine, I completely agree with Mr. Bernstein.