Universal pre-K would make Minnesota’s child-care shortage much worse
At first blush, public-school-based “Universal Pre-K (UPK)” for 4-year-olds sounds good. But when you look a little more deeply at the issue, the unintended consequences of UPK could be very harmful to thousands of children and families.
Many of the serious negative unintended consequences associated with UPK, which is called “Voluntary Pre-K” in Minnesota, have already been well documented. For instance, a 2- to 3-hour per day UPK program that closes in the summer months simply doesn’t work for parents with full-time jobs. For the children who need the most support in their learning, a nine-month, part-day UPK program also provides insufficient help. Moreover, waiting until age 4 to begin addressing an achievement gap that opens as early as age 1 does a disservice to our most vulnerable kids.
But one other problem with UPK has gotten almost no attention: Minnesota already has a very serious shortage of early care and education programs for children under age 5, and a fully implemented UPK program for 4-year-olds could inadvertently fuel a full-blown crisis.
A November 2017 online survey of 309 early-care and education providers in Minnesota should be a wake-up call to any Minnesotan concerned about the child-care shortage. The voluntary opt-in survey was sponsored by the nonprofit organization Close Gaps by 5.
The survey found that 92 percent of providers said that UPK would be financially harmful to their program. This financial impact could have a number of implications, all of which would be harmful for the young children those programs serve. The survey found that the financial impact could cause 70 percent of high quality providers to “invest less in maintaining the quality of my program,” 80 percent to “fire or lay off staff,” and 77 percent to “go out of business.”
Imagine the outcry if a law was enacted that caused 77 percent of elementary school principals to say they might have to close their doors and stop serving children. So where is the outcry about the plight of the infants and toddlers served by these programs?
This is undeniable reality: When 4-year olds are moved from child-care programs to a school-based pre-K program, it becomes financially difficult to impossible for many child care providers to continue providing high quality early care and education for infants and toddlers. Even if you don’t care about the impact of UPK on thousands of small programs, the impact on early care and education for Minnesota’s infants and toddlers should be concerning to all of us.
UPK proponents have assured us that state law allows school districts to share the funding they control with high quality programs in their community. But 91 percent of providers say they believe school district officials will be unlikely to share their funding with them. As it turns out, their skepticism is justified: To date, only 1 percent of school districts have shared any of the UPK funding they control with community-based child care providers.
Rather than what is effectively a schools-only UPK monopoly for 4-year olds, what Minnesota needs is a public policy that gives all types of early learning programs an equal opportunity to serve children.
Fortunately, we have such a policy. It’s called Early Learning Scholarships. These scholarships allow parents to choose from a variety of programs based in schools, centers, homes, churches and nonprofit organizations, as long as the program can prove it is using kindergarten-readiness best practices, as measured by the Parent Aware Ratings.
Thousands of low-income parents with such scholarships choose school-based programs, so scholarships are not anti-school. Scholarships simply put parents in charge of the program choice, instead of politicians. As a result, every type of high quality program has an equal opportunity, and every parent has a full range of options to find a program that fits their family’s unique needs.
Maybe 77 percent of early educators who aren’t based in schools won’t close their doors. Let’s hope not. But if even a quarter of them have to close their doors due to UPK, the early care and education sector will be decimated. Even if you don’t care about the plight of those small community-based programs, we all should be very worried about the thousands of Minnesota infants and toddlers whose parents wouldn’t be able to find early learning programs to prepare them for school and life.
Tamara Hansen operates Kiddie Korner Day Care in Pine River, and has 24 years of experience providing early care and education. Michelle Goodwin is the director of New Horizon Academy in downtown St. Paul, and has 18 years of experience providing early care and education. Both of these programs are Parent Aware-rated, indicating that they are using research-based best practices for preparing children for kindergarten.
Why?
"When 4-year olds are moved from child-care programs to a school-based pre-K program, it becomes financially difficult to impossible for many child care providers to continue providing high quality early care and education for infants and toddlers."
Why? Are they undercharging for infants and toddlers now?
I think all children should receive quality child care. We need to prioritize access to quality programs over the profit margins of providers. If we are having a problem now then adding quality programs for all 4-year olds helps the largest number of people.
One other thing bothers me with this article. If you follow this to the the logical conclusion we should end kindergarten to improve the quality of infant and toddler care. After all if having 4-year olds makes a difference, surely having 5-year olds would help even more. Why not end public schools entirely and outsource them to child care providers for the sake of the infants and toddlers?
Under my MN child care
Under my MN child care license I can take either two or three children under the age of two. The rest must be preschoolers or school agers. If providers lose preschoolers, they can't simply make up for it by taking on more infants and toddlers.
Another issue is that sending children off to preschool doesn't mean their child care spots would open up for others .... They would still need their child care spots for summer, days there are no school, and possibly before and after school hours. Because of this it would not help with the child care shortage.
I agree that all children should receive quality care. But I know that many child care providers are providing just that with the early learning programs.
Infant And Toddlers Rates Are Subsidized
Hi Dan,
You pointed out the same problem with this article that I also noticed. The author probably didn't have the space to focus on this question: are infant and toddler rates subsidized?
Yes. Absolutely. They are subsidized with preschool rates. Here are the facts:
In order to keep rates affordable for working families, programs essentially subsidize infant and toddler rates with preschool rates. Most of the money goes to pay staff. In Minnesota, child care center providers need to maintain a one to four staff to child ratio and a one to ten ratio for preschool age children (I'll leave out toddlers to make this short). If you charge the average rate in MN of $225 per week for preschoolers and the average rate of $295 for infants and you had 10 preschoolers and 4 infants, you'd end up bringing in $2,250 per week in the in the preschool group and only $1,180 per week in infants. If you wanted to bring in the same amount in infants per staff person you'd need to charge $562.50 per child!
Many centers have already closed in MN because it's very difficult to make the finances work already for nonprofits and for-profits a like. The University of Minnesota's child development department, for example, isn't even able to keep their own child care center open. Even more centers will close as children and staff leave for school districts. The harm is going to come very unexpectedly to those families with young children as their rates rise rapidly.
The professionals in the industry have been warning lawmakers for years about this problem. It's time they do something about it.
Goody
School vouchers for pre-school. These people never stop.
Disingenuous at best
Make no mistake, this is a child care industry screed. There's a dirty little secret that many of us who are parents have learned, child care is a captive market monopoly. Luckily for my family, we didn't have to learn this first hand until our youngest has reached preschool age, he'll be starting next fall. While our older child attended pre school (full day, three days a week, provided for charge by our school district) we were shocked to find that virtually all of his classmates were full time students, and utilized the school based before and after school care, which we had thought was prohibitive in its cost. The reason we discovered, was that many of these families were no longer to utilize in home care provders (as they would no longer care for their children part time) and that the child care centers in the area were orders of magnitude MORE expensive than the school program. Simply put, unless they were wealthy, or subsidized, they had NO other option. Fast forward 2 years, we find ourselves with a child in the first grade, and a 4 year old about to begin 5 day full time preschool in the fall. Our in home provider evicted our children in favor of more profitable toddlers (a direct repudation of the claims above) no others will take them, and the center we've been forced into (the literal cheapest in the area) is still at best comparable to the school option. The chains and larger centers are THOUSANDS more.
This nothing more than a plea to preserve the goose that lays the golden eggs, for profit "education" in the same vein as the recently discredited for profit higher education institutions, only more pernicious and ingrained into daily life as they exploit parents with no other options (and government aid systems) to enrich their investors. Any talk of benefit to ANY child, is just that, talk.
Translation - more $ for religious schools
"every parent has a full range of options to find a program that fits their family’s unique needs" and public funds can be used to subsidize organizations that don't even pay taxes in the first place.
Closing our doors
I am director of a 4 star Parent Aware preschool 3-5 year olds. It’s our 51st year in business and unfortunately, our last. Our local school district was awarded 1.4 million dollars to offer free Pre-K. We can’t compete with free. All of our scores from our CEED observation were higher than the averages. We have parents crying and begging us to stay open, but with such a tight budget, we can’t afford to keep our doors open. So yes, it is starting already.
And
All those kids over 51 years, who could not afford your prices, will FINALLY have access to what your clients are begging you for. I understand your position, but do YOU care about theirs.
We can look to research in
We can look to research in other states that have adopted universal access to preschool programs to see what the consequences are for the existing providers. The state of Georgia's universal access program offers vouchers to all families who can enroll their kids in pre-existing centers that serve four year olds, new non-school centers that enter the market in response to the vouchers, and school-based programs. What happened? Enrollment in the pre-existing non-school centers increased. See Bassok's 2014 article in the Journal of Urban Economics.