Can unions and Democrats beat the oligarchs?
In mid-February Minnesota’s union community held a two-day “start the 2018 elections” conference. Well organized. Seminars on finding candidates, getting the message out, etc., etc. Capped by a forum with the four current DFL candidates for governor of Minnesota who were well received and able to periodically excite the hundreds in the audience. There was a genuine feeling of empowerment. “If there’s enough effort, enough money, enough smarts, labor can help win 2018 for Democrats,” seemed to be the feeling.
Labor’s interest in the 2018 election is, to put it mildly, justified. Unions have already seen a drastic deterioration of their power, especially in the private sector, where managements are able to fight unionization with ease and with the support of conservative national and state governments. In 1983 16.8 percent of private sector wage and salary employees were in unions; in 2015 it was down to 6.7 percent.
The percentage of public sector employees in unions remained, during the same three-decade period, about 35 percent. But the very idea of public sector unions is now under attack. Republicans in Minnesota talk openly and gleefully of matching Wisconsin’s public employee union busting under Gov. Scott Walker. All that Republicans have to do in Minnesota is win the governorship and keep control of the House and the Senate and they can put unions into permanent nonentity status.
Action at the Supreme Court
On Monday of this week the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the “bust public employee unions” case Janus v American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Council 31. Swing vote Anthony Kennedy sounded like he was ready to join the four dependable conservatives in seriously hobbling public employee unions all over the country, waiting for state legislatures to finish the job.
So can unions, and their allies in the DFL party, win in Minnesota in 2018?
It’s going to be tough. Labor union impact on elections is traditionally an organizational, not just a monetary activity. Unions agree on whom to support and then methodically convince members, families and neighbors. There’s some money involved, but it’s the people outreach that’s important. Till 2000, Minnesota had effective limits on campaign spending, so people power in campaigns was important. Then the federal courts blew the lid off campaign spending controls. Money got to be more important.
Enter the oligarchs, both Russian and American. Russian oligarchs, with no one to stop them, will keep on meddling. American oligarchs (Koch brothers, Sheldon Adelson, et al.) have been dominating U.S. elections for some time. Until now, Minnesota hasn’t had much oligarchic action because our state wasn’t “in play.” Now we’re the leading national political battleground, with more congressional seats in question than in any other state (four), an appointed Democratic senator (Tina Smith) on the ballot for the first time, and an expected Republican candidate for governor (Tim Pawlenty) whose candidacy will be freighted with presidential talk from the beginning. (As to calling Americans like the Kochs and Adelson oligarchs, they seem to fit the dictionary definition: “a very rich business leader with a great deal of political influence.” Whether the U.S. is becoming or has become an oligarchy is a subject for a longer discussion.)
Pawlenty and the presidency
Will former Minnesota governor Tim Pawlenty run for president if he’s elected again as Minnesota’s governor? Does water run downhill? Pawlenty ran for president through most of his eight years of gubernatorial service. For the last nearly six years, Pawlenty has been near the heart of the political money beast, running the lobbying/political arm of the nation’s very largest financial institutions. Now he’s ready to become the establishment Republicans’ anti-Trump, poised to be the presidential candidate conservatives don’t have to apologize for.
Can unions and their DFL allies prevail while swimming against the overwhelming current of the oligarchs’ money river, dedicated mostly to Republicans? If you’re a hardcore realist, you’ll say, “No way.” If you’re an optimist like me you’ll wonder if voters might stop trusting the flood of ads and brochures money can buy, especially when the messages could be coming straight from Moscow. Could campaign messages from friends and neighbors re-take the value they once had?
Maybe. But we’re going to have to return to a practice we used to have in Minnesota: trustfully talking politics with each other. That won’t be easy.
Wy Spano has been involved in Minnesota political life for over 40 years, as a newsletter editor, commentator, lobbyist, grad school teacher, and citizen activist.
'trustfully'
"...to return to a practice we used to have in Minnesota: trustfully talking politics with each other. That won’t be easy..."
To watch the legislative sessions and committee hearings over the MNLARS problems is to see an adversarial and determined quest, not to understand the problems, but to find 'blamees' and demand their immediate firing ( and an apology from the governor himself for hurting licence customers).
When that has ever worked as a problem-solving method is unclear, but in the public sector it is a recipe for continuing the willful amnesia of destroying institutional memory and hanging the whole mess around the governor's neck.* Firing is a TV solution- 'getting even'.
(*presumably so a Republican governor can be elected.)
After many hours of hearings the actual problems or even the hardware and software itself has never been the topic of questions or even made public. How the heck can we hold or contribute to a 'trustful' discussion of MN problems in governance if all we can do is look for somebody to destroy in vengeance?
This attack style is sickening and ruins positive efforts to fix the system. Leaders should lead.
Russians at our door
The blame is really getting out there. The Republicans do get money from powerful people, so do DFLers. And let's not forget that almost all money donated by unions in Minnesota go to DFLers.
Are things really that desperate in the circle of the Left that we have to extend fear of Russians in Minnesota? If you are an 'optimist,' then focus what you are optimistic of the platform of the DFL. If you are an 'optimist,' tout the good things unions deliver (which continues to be less and less attractive to the working class).
The effort of fear in this makes me wonder if Minnpost has a funny pages section.
The day of public unions are almost over...make it quick.
The days of the "non-democratic" public unions and their bullying techniques hopefully will be ending soon - or at least some measure of freedom will allow some balance to the mix .
The time of public unions "buying and paying" for elected politicians and holding the public hostage are almost over based on current trends.. "Bargaining" with their own politicians will soon collapse over its own weight of excess and corruption as true freedom is allowed to counteract these public unions.
Regarding union education, the old model of union, trickle down education, should be over soon as advancements in technology, education competition, and education choice are allowed. Of course there will be bitter clingers to the old ways and old power structures, and the old political payoffs that have deprived quality education for many.
The old fashion model of public unions and their power should be brought to a more moderate position or they will collapse under their own excess.
Who can name the
5 freedoms guaranteed in the First Amendment?
Speech
Religion
Press
petitioning of the government
...and just ONE MORE...
FREEDOM OF ASSEMBLY.
So if I understand correctly, people do have a constitutional right to associate with other like-minded people to form a group that will strengthen their power- you know, like the NRA, or even some other association that for example will negotiate on their behalf, like a UNION.
One of you who despise unions, tell me please, do you think unions are hurting YOU?
I think this is just one more Republican sacred cow- hatred of unions they cannot control.
(disclosure- I'm not a union member nor do I benefit or get hurt by others' union activities.)
Why do people want to take something from others when it would be otherwise one of our essential freedoms?.
furthermore...
Other associations, which exert much more influence and control over average Americans are the ones using the aforementioned 1st Amendment "right to petition their government".
Among these are the AMA, PHARMA, the banking lobby, ALEC, the insurance lobby and more--
These are associations designed to leverage the power of corporations and profit seeking individuals to actually make the laws that govern those of us that belong to a church and maybe a township board. They make tax law, banking law, state government legislative agenda and more...
So why the hate on unions? They are small potatoes except for their members and their contract negotiators.