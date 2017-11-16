Community Voices features opinion pieces from a wide variety of authors and perspectives. (Submission Guidelines)
A work requirement for Medicaid recipients? It doesn't make sense
On March 12, three members of the Minnesota House of Representatives introduced a bill that would — for the first time ever — impose work requirements on adults who receive Medicaid, the public insurance program for low-income populations. Health policy experts agree that adding work requirements to Medicaid would increase uninsurance rates. Imposing work requirements does not make sense for Minnesota, and both liberals and conservatives should oppose the idea.
The Affordable Care Act allows states to expand their Medicaid programs to cover all adults whose incomes are below 138 percent of the federal poverty line ($12,140 for a single person, $25,100 for a family of four), with the federal government paying most of the costs. This Medicaid expansion has been a key driver of record-low uninsurance rates in Minnesota and nationally. Medicaid covers nearly 1.1 million Minnesotans, approximately 40 percent of whom are non-disabled, non-elderly adults who would be affected by the proposed work requirements. Extensive research shows that Medicaid expansions protect households from financial ruin, improve access to health care, and improve mental health for low-income adult populations. Notably, recent Medicaid expansions caused little-to-no reduction in people’s employment.
A recent article in the Journal of the American Medical Association argues that Medicaid work requirements are a solution to a nonexistent problem. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 60 percent of the non-disabled, non-elderly adult Medicaid population already works either full- or part-time. Only 6 percent of this population is not working and not in a situation that would exempt them from work requirements (being in school, caregiving, or having serious health problems that prevent work), and that 6 percent includes those who are already actively looking for work.
Undermining the safety net
Another concern is that work requirements would undermine Medicaid’s role as a safety-net insurance program. The House bill calls for monthly verification that work requirements or exemptions are being met. Surely, these administrative requirements would cause qualified individuals to fall through the cracks and lose coverage, which is not how safety nets should work. Furthermore, we should promote employment in a way that matches people’s skills with jobs. The bill states that someone must “accept any bona fide offer of suitable employment” to maintain Medicaid coverage. This may lead people to land in jobs that are poor matches for them, their families, and possibly their employers. That is not what pro-employment policy should look like.
Liberals will oppose Medicaid work requirements for a variety of reasons related to a general philosophy that government bears responsibility for providing insurance to low-income populations. But why should conservatives oppose work requirements for Medicaid? For one, enforcing and administering work requirements would be quite costly for the Department of Human Services (DHS). This would entail monitoring all adults for work requirements and adjudicating cases of whether or not someone meets an exemption, not to mention the numerous inevitable appeals. It would hugely increase the department’s bureaucracy. Considering that relatively few people would be directly affected by the proposed work requirement, these bureaucratic costs may not be worth it.
Conservatives may also balk at the way this bill would empower DHS bureaucrats who would make judgment calls about each individual’s ability to work, whether individuals meet a “good cause exemption,” what activities count as “community service,” and more. This scenario should not appeal to conservatives who oppose paternalistic and bloated government bureaucracies. Contrast that with the current scenario, where DHS plays a more limited role. If your income is below the threshold then you are eligible, and you can decide whether to enroll in Medicaid. That’s far simpler than adding work requirements to Medicaid.
Medicaid is efficient and enjoys bipartisan support
To be sure, the bill’s authors may simply want to shrink the Medicaid program. I disagree with that goal. Medicaid has broad bipartisan support and effectively delivers health care and financial protection to our most vulnerable citizens. Increasing employment and overall well-being for low-income adults covered by Medicaid is a noble bipartisan goal, and we could suggest reasonable policy approaches to achieve it from across the political spectrum. Imposing work requirements for Medicaid is not one of them.
Medicaid is a health insurance program, not an employment-promotion program. We should continue to ensure that Medicaid delivers quality health care to low-income households as efficiently as possible, rather than introduce new and expensive red tape to address a problem that may not even exist.
Ezra Golberstein, Ph.D., is an associate professor of health policy at the University of Minnesota.
Comments (7)
Ignore That Man Behind the Curtain
A Medicaid work requirement, like drug testing of other public assistance programs, is all about the politics of division, and creating a smoke screen. "Ignore the huge permanent tax break for the wealthy behind the curtain, look at how I'm spending a dollar to save you a dime."
It's so easy to comfort the comfortable and afflict the afflicted. Much easier to pick on society's lowest. So tempting, even for a Christian like me.
Rights vs. Responsibilities
There are a couple key questions that should have been addressed. Where do your responsibilities start? Example: The argument was made about fitting people to their skill set. How about folks taking personal responsibility for themselves and their families? Many of us haven't worked in our "dream" jobs for much of our lives, why? Because it didn't pay the bills and provide for the family, we took some pretty nasty jobs, way below or outside our skill set, we took responsibility for our own outcomes. Arguments are made that someone needs to take care of the kids, there are lots of our neighbors, and self included that had dual income families and took care of our kids, yes its a struggle, but, we took responsibility. So the big question, when are folks responsible for their outcome? Or is it, that I am responsible for mine and theirs, and they have a right for me to be responsible for theirs? The 2nd part of the conversation that should be addressed, if folks live an unhealthy life style, they will be a burden on the medical system, i.e. they have a right to live they way they chose, but evidently they have no responsibility to not be an additional burden on the system, but everyone else has a responsibility to pay for their unhealthy life style consequences?
The Constitution disagrees. For this reason alone, Medicaid should be restricted as much as humanly possible.
No one I know says Americans that are disabled, through no fault of their own, should not have the support of other Americans. But non-citizens, and Americans who lead feckless lives enjoy no such accomodation.
Humanly possible
The constituion doesn’t disagree - it doesn’t say one way or another. There is no constitutional prohibition on the government providing insurance to low-income people.
Is it really too much to ask that all humans - low income, disabled, even feckless - have access to affordable healthcare? Can’t we do everything humanly possible to help people out?
"The powers not delegated to
"The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people."
Health insurance, or care is not delegated to the United States by the Constitution. If the various States wish to offer it to everyone, they can. So your argument belongs in St. Paul.
Just low-income? I consider myself politically moderate, but it seems ridiculous we haven't followed nearly all other civilized nations in ensuring that everyone has access to healthcare. Medicare for all.
Medicaid Work Requirement
I am one of those individuals which would be greatly effected by this stupid idea. For one thing it is very hard to look for work when you have to do community service. Also if they really want to help us get work they should fund public transit so we can take jobs on suburbs not on the bus line. This is one of our greatest barriers to employment. When you have to take 3 to 4 buses to get to work, this is totally crazy. Often you wait in the cold without a bus shelter for more than a half hour. If you have asthma you simply can't be doing this in Minnesota cold weather. Forty percent of jobs are temporary and we need the health insurance because agencies often have assignments which are 2 to 3 months. It takes that long to get health insurance from agencies. Some of us need health insurance to work. The means test is very costly. I know I have a degree in Social Work and know how costly it is to do it for food stamps and GA and other programs. To really save money, I am in favor of single payer health insurance. Everyone would be covered then. To really save money, do $1,000 guaranteed income for everyone. You would not need the means test for anything. I could actually do what I am good at: tutoring children in writing skills. I could put a computer in my apartment and write books and bring in more income to my household. This would put more money into the economy.