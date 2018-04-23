Community Voices features opinion pieces from a wide variety of authors and perspectives. (Submission Guidelines)
Why are we still fighting over access to birth control?
I recently came across a letter written by one of Planned Parenthood’s earliest leaders in Minnesota. It said, “We are fast approaching the time when birth control will no longer be considered a controversial subject.” This would be wonderful news, except the letter was from 1933.
Eighty-five years later – in 2018 – we are somehow still fighting over this fundamental right to health care. Just a few years after the Affordable Care Act guaranteed the right to no-cost birth control, the Trump administration is now threatening to take it away from women. In response, lawmakers in Minnesota introduced the Protect Access to Contraception (PAC) Act, which would protect access to no-cost birth control for 1 million Minnesotans, regardless of what the Trump administration does.
The bill wouldn’t increase our state’s spending or create new requirements for employers or insurance companies. It simply would make sure that Minnesota law protects our access to birth control without out-of-pocket costs, using the same federal requirements we’ve benefited from for the past seven years and which have saved millions of American women millions of dollars every year.
No GOP support
But not one Republican signed on to the bill. They did not hold a single hearing on the bill in either the Minnesota House or Senate. Women should have full access to birth control as a part of their basic health care at no cost, full stop. Study after study shows that birth control benefits women, their families, and our communities. It is an economic issue and an education issue. Birth control is basic health care and should not be a partisan issue.
Republican leaders in Minnesota have turned their backs on the women of this state and, instead, are focused restricting on access to safe and legal abortion. They’ve introduced extreme bills, including legislation that effectively bans abortion. They also want to require our state to sponsor anti-abortion license plates and send the proceeds to “crisis pregnancy centers” that intentionally mislead women about their health care options.
The Legislature is also considering a bill to require doctors to offer patients the option to view an ultrasound before an abortion. Women already have this right and it is not under threat. This bill puts politics where it doesn’t belong: in the middle of the conversation between a doctor and a patient. That’s why every major medical organization – including the Minnesota Medical Association and the Minnesota arm of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists – opposes this legislation.
Women activated; legislative majority disconnected
From the women’s marches to the #MeToo Movement, women and young people are standing up for what they believe in, claiming their voice in our political process like never before. Meanwhile, the current majority in the Minnesota Legislature is disconnected from what Minnesota women and families want and need to thrive.
It’s not 1933 anymore, and lawmakers who ignore the importance of affordable birth control in favor of abortion restrictions do so at their own political risk in November 2018.
Sarah Stoesz is the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota.
Comments (9)
Misleading headline...
It should include the word “free” instead of “access to”.
Reality
Many years ago I was a regular donor to Planned Parenthood when it was focused on sex education and effective means of contraception. PP has done much good over the years in these areas. But PP has evolved into a hyper-partisan, all-purpose left-wing political advocacy group that supports abortion for any reason all the way until the baby is outside the woman's body. A solid majority of the public supports unrestricted access to abortion in the first trimester; a solid majority opposes non-medically necessary abortion in the second trimester and especially in the third trimester, including 75+% of women.
That's not the preferred narrative for PP's ideological soulmates in the overwhelmingly left-wing news media, so much of the public isn't aware that most elected Democrats are now as extreme on abortion as are most elected Republicans, albeit on opposite sides of the spectrum.
Evidence, please
Given that you describe yourself as someone who does not "rely on lazy stereotypes", please provide some evidence to back up your rather extreme statement that Planned Parenthood "supports abortion for any reason all the way until the baby is outside the woman's body."
Let's address the real issue
Republicans get away with this because people are too squeamish too address the real issue. This is a religious issue driven by conservative Catholics and Evangelicals. In this state, the power behind the Republican throne is the MCCL.
LGBTQ, abortion, contraception, sex-ed, HPV vaccine are all verboten because they find sex unacceptable for anyone other than straight, married people who are working to have kids. After all, "It's in the Book!"
In a very real sense, the Republican Party could be relabeled the Red Sash Party, after the 1984 Anti-Sex League's identifying garment.
And that's how it will remain until we understand that their doctrinal hegemony is a direct assault on everyone else's freedom of conscience.
Caricature
Here is some data that refutes your caricatures of conservative Catholics and Evangelicals, caricatures that you would never make about Muslims. At least 90% of American heterosexual couples were sexually active before marriage; several years ago a survey conducted for the magazine Christianity Today by Gallup found that 80% of self-identified Evangelicals aged 18-29 had partaken in premarital sex. Their doctrinal hegemony is not at all what you believe. Moreover, at least 90% of Catholics approve of birth control, as do Evangelicals.
P.S. I'm an agnostic, but I'm careful to be informed about people with other beliefs, and not just rely on lazy stereotypes.
"[A]t least 90% of Catholics approve of birth control . . .
Perhaps they do, in private (every Roman Catholic woman I've dated has managed to find a way to justify getting a dispensation for birth control pills). In public, I see the Knights of Columbus regularly picketing Planned Parenthood clinics.
They may not walk the walk, but the talk is what is dominating the current debate.
Birth control is never free
Let me explain. To get a prescription, you have a doctor’s visit (not free) and from that point on you are using something that requires more doctor’s visits to maintain your health and check to make sure it works (all paid for) You also may need to take off time from work and certainly are need to get there and back. Obama wasnted to have a right to access to healthcare, whether it be a NICU for high risk babies, ultrasound, IUD insertions or Viagra , even for guys outside the normal Daddy range.
The methods conservatives advise are not free or accessible. For virgins who don’t take birth control you have rapists who don’t care whether the women they violate get pregnant or an STD and those who prey on children. The abused children need lifetime psychologists focal help, those with STDs are damaged and those who get pregnant are almost always single parents, as guys who didn’t do the right thing in the first place don’t change. Children marriages - not a great idea, with another baby to be victimized.
The guy seldom handles birth control, even when he can, and it is men free of cost and responsibility. Then there are the men who claim to be pro life, but want the cost of pregnancy coverage not on their insurance. Wake up little boys, it was your little moment of unrestrained pressure with a single women who left her holdng the bills and the baby bag.
And another clue to you. Conventional married people should be able to choose to have as few babies as they want when they want them, when they want them, so they can be the best parents possible. Do you think God disagrees with this idea? He is a lot smarter than you or me.
Judge not that you not be judged. Turn around your pointing figure toward yourself. Men cause the need for birth control. They leave women they don’t love pregnant and inconvenient babies unsupported. If that is you in your current state of maturity please stay away from women unless you know they use birth control. Pay for a adult sex worker who handles the risk and be glad thatb she is fitting you in for money. When you are fit to start to have a family do so, but never criticize people who made better choices already me the way than you. Sex is never “no strings attached.”with people who challenge other’s thinking when they don’t do so themselves.
You want to take away other’s birth control? Ask the women of your family their experience with having children from sex until birth. It will open your eyes. And have you ever had sex with a women you didn’t have any desire to have a family with because you were in the mood and either she was or you could make it happen. Then force your moralizing on yourself not others.
Just a few days ago, a
Just a few days ago, a commentator on Minnpost bemoaned the fact that irresponsible people could have multiple children that they are unable to properly care for and was proposing some means to stop them from doing so.
These same sorts of conservatives seem to be woefully uninformed on the fact that a bg portion of the answer to their tsk-tsking is free birth-control (an associated education). But hey, to them it seems that that would be a further stretch than legal penalties for unworthy parents...
Yup
Free birth control is about the best money the public can spend. It pays for itself. It makes too much sense. Unless you’ve got a worldview based on hypocrisy and contradictions.