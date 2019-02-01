On Venezuela, our government is lying to us again

Our government’s illegal economic sanctions have created a crisis in Venezuela, where there is a lack of medicines, medical supplies and food supplies. This week the Trump administration illegally impounded billions of dollars of proceeds from the sale of Venezuelan oil in the United States. These dollars are needed to buy medical supplies and medicine. Our government is acting as a rogue regime as it defies international laws and norms. No doubt, Venezuelan society is divided, but instead of our fostering division we should support the call of Mexico, Bolivia, Uruguay and the Vatican for dialogue in Venezuela.
Americans should recall that it is John Bolton, President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, that among others in the G.W. Bush administration led us into the quagmires in Iraq and Afghanistan. Bolton reportedly is thinking of sending 5,000 U.S. troops to Colombia to be on call in case they are needed in Venezuela. Any U.S. military operations in Venezuela will be met with resistance. Do we want another war? More U.S. soldiers dying for oil and minerals? This is what this intrigue is about. It is a lie that we are defending democracy and freedom in Venezuela. They already have both.
The opposition is now represented by Juan Guaidó, who appointed himself president, with the support of the Trump administration. This same opposition, funded by a coalition of the rich and our tax dollars, boycotted the May 2018 elections. Why? Because they knew any candidate they chose to run against President Nicolás Maduro would lose. The opposition is not the majority. We are being told the election was fraudulent. That is just another regime-change lie to convince Americans to support another intervention for oil.
In 2016, Trump ran on not getting us involved in regime change interventions that have bled our national treasury and led to thousands of U.S. soldiers deaths and tens of thousands who have sustained catastrophic injuries. Recall we have been lied to by successive governments, including the pretext used by President Barack Obama for attacking Libya, which is now a nation in turmoil and a training ground for terrorists. Every intervention makes us enemies, not friends.
Wayne Nealis is a writer and longtime peace and labor activist living in Minneapolis.
Comments (8)
Maduro is no good. He has destroyed that economy. Supporting him would be absurd. We should not intervene with military force though. Venezuela is a prime example of how Socialism fails. As for the money, Maduro et al simply pocket it like Mubarak did in Egypt etc.
This article is so bad that I mostly agree with a comment by Mr. Barnes.
I would dissent in that this isn’t real socialism In Venezuela- its kleptocracy masquerading as socialism.
I’ll win you over yet Pat! They don’t have a pure Socialist system but Maduro did push Socialist policies when he took office and just gradually became basically a dictator over time. Venezuela should be thriving with all the oil they have to sell. It’s a sad state of affairs and unlikely the people will be able to rise up and overthrow the tyrant(s) as guns were basically banned in 2012. I doubt they can have meaningful elections without the UN or some other body stepping in.
This is a breathtakingly dishonest article.
The crisis is not a result of U.S. sanctions. It is due to the corrupt and incompetent authoritarian leaders that have destroyed the Venezuelan economy and its democratic institutions. There’s no food, there’s no medicine and a full 10 percent of the population has fled the country.
The idea that the last election was fair would be laughable if the result wasn’t so tragic. When you arrest opposition politicians and journalists, censor media and use state media to promote yourself, intimidate voters and engaged in outright fruad, its no suprise that outside observers consider the election a sham. Its not just right-wingers – its groups like Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International. This is a guy who, when his party lost the legislature, just created a new body and took awat their power. You should be embarassed to consider these kinds of actions democratic.
I get the instinct to reflexively defend Maduro becauae he and his predecessor claim to be socialists. They reality is nothing of the sort. They have robbed the country blind and devastated the lives of the poor. If anything, Maduro and Chavez are a lot like Trump, except that Venezuela doesn’t have the checks and balances to keep tryants from taking over and destroying the country.
As someone married to a Venezuelan, I’m shocked at how poor this article or post is. I’m no fan of Trump or his policies, but Venezuela is way beyond “divided”. How misleading and uninformed this is!
Nicely spun…Socialist dictators need love, too. Even if the people under Maduro’s thumb are starving, at least Capitalists arent making any money, which is all that really matter when you get right down to it.
And its not just the U.S. It’s Canada. And the UK. And France, Germany, and the E.U. I agree the answer isn’t to invade. Its to have new elections. Fair elections, unlike the ones last year. To oppose that is to be a cheerleader for authoritarianism. To be a cheerleader for government oppression.
Perhaps our State Attorney General will file charges against the U.S. government for all of the illegal acts. It would be wise to get several other states to join the action and bolster the case.