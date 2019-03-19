From ‘One Minnesota’ to ‘Won Minnesota’: Why Walz and the DFL are in danger of losing their agenda this year

Slightly more than two months into the 2019 Minnesota legislative session it is becoming clearer that “One Minnesota” has morphed into “Won Minnesota” and that the DFL strategy to move its agenda is premised less on consensus than on the belief that it won the 2018 elections and its agenda deserves to be enacted. If that is the case then the DFL will get little of what it wants.
Tim Walz ran successfully on a “One Minnesota” slogan and platform. It was an effort to appeal to unity both during the DFL primary to bring together various parts of the party to support him, and to overcome polarization that grips the U.S. and Minnesota. It is unclear how much this message elected him and Democrats to take control of the House or whether it was the trickle-down effect from an unpopular President Trump, a weak GOP gubernatorial candidate, and a significant money advantage the DFL had. Yes, Walz won 54 percent of the statewide vote, but only 22 of 87 counties. He won the same places where Tina Smith, Amy Klobuchar, the other statewide DFL candidates and House candidates won. The state is geographically polarized.
Based on a majority vote, he claimed a mandate, as all victors do. He then appointed a Cabinet exclusively DFL and mostly Metro-centric. Since taking office he and the DFL-controlled Minnesota House have pursued a largely urban-liberal agenda, although there are strong elements that appeal to the suburbs. In many and most cases pursuing a “to the victor belongs the spoils” line or arguing that being in the majority means you get to move the agenda is perfectly acceptable in a political system premised upon majority rule. Yet in the case of the Walz administration there are several problems.
Narratives and messaging matter
First, even if the Walz-DFL agenda has elements that appeal to Republicans and rural Minnesota, it has failed to articulate that. It has failed to make the case to rural Minnesota how and why the gas tax, legalizing recreational marijuana or regulating guns are to their advantage. Narratives and messaging matter, and the Walz administration and the governor have done a bad job here.
Second, there seems to be a belief by Walz and the DFL that their issues are widely popular (and they maybe), fair, and correct, and therefore Republicans should simply do the right thing and go along with the DFL and vote for them. Maybe in a different era this might happen, but in the polarized “winner take all” or zero-sum-game politics of today that is not the reality. Simply having the right issues will not cut it.
Third, even in an era that was much less polarized, having the right issues was not enough. One had to do the heavy legislative work of building consensus, horse-trading, or developing coalitions to get the votes needed. Walz and the DFL are either not doing that, or not doing it effectively. Think about the recent defeat of legalized recreational marijuana in Minnesota. Walz seemed indignant that the Senate did not support it. At some point he and the DFL need to ask what is it the GOP needs to support it beyond just saying they should vote for it because polls indicate public support. The same crash of reality will soon hit when it comes to the ERA, guns, the gas tax, and a host of other DFL items.
The real art of legislating
One needs to ask what incentive the GOP has to support them and then figure out what deals are possible to be able to move closer to that. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka represents 35 GOP senators who have constituencies back home who do not necessarily support the DFL agenda. To get it through the Senate and secure GOP votes he and the other senators have to be able to tell their constituents what is in it for them. This is the real art of legislating, and so far this work or effort seems to be missing.
There are about two months to go in the 2019 legislative session. A lot can happen, and agreement on much legislation is still possible. But already we see how the DFL is losing on many issues, and may well get far less than it thought it would this year. Its strategy of “One Minnesota” may have changed to we “Won Minnesota,” thinking that straight majoritarianism would be enough to move a legislative agenda. However, with divided government and a political system that balances majority rule and minority rights, this approach is a recipe for failure.
David Schultz is a Hamline University professor of political science and a visiting professor at the University of Minnesota Law School. His latest book is “Presidential Swing States: Why Only Ten Matter.”
Mr. Walz should have run for election on a 20 cent a gallon tax increase and a “huge” increase in fees he is now proposing. That would have been the honest approach.
After Dayton has grown the MN budget by 50% in 7 years the taxpayer are seeing more of the same from the new Governor.
After the election he then proposes a huge increase in spending and taxes. It turns out that Mr. Walz is just another “tax an spend” DFL type who says he cares for the poor and middle class – but turns and taxes them.
The story goes that one reporter once asked John Dillinger why he robbed banks. His reply was “that is where the money is.” Mr. Walz understands the money is with the poor and middle class and he is out to get it.
Not sure why you’d advance an agenda for outstate Minnesota when they didn’t support you. Elections have consequences.
So the sacred “centrists” cow of “over-reach” makes it predictable comeback. That’s EXACTLY how the Democrats lost the House and Senate. Instead of fixing things when they had the chance, they left them them broken out fear of over-reach, and then lost because Republicans accused them of leaving things broken.
It’s still somewhat stunning to see “analysis” like this ignoring the fact that liberal policies don’t ignore the consensus, they ARE the current consensus.
Walz “won” on this agenda, and this agenda is a “one” Minnesota agenda because it serves all Minnesotans, whether Republican voters like it or not. The “centrist” advice that politicians abandon the agendas that win elections has been thoroughly discredited by decades of lost elections. Next.
This reflexive fear of changing a failed status quo is quite stubborn but also quite incoherent. Essentially the “centrist” analysis is that failed compromises are more popular at the ballot box than successful progress is fatuous. So voters won’t care what kind of results Walz and the Democrats produce, they’ll vote for Republicans because they don’t want Democrats to change anything? This is simply absurd.
The other obvious absurdity is the notion that Democrats could get Republican support for anything other than moving a few deck chairs around. One can only support this delusion by ignoring almost EVERYTHING Republicans actually say.
Here’s what Walz et al. need to do: Fight for and pass as much popular and effective legislation and policy you can. Then bash the crap out of Republicans for opposing all of it. THAT’S how you get the Senate back, keep the House, and then stay in power. Do the job, fix stuff, solve problems, serve constituents. Anyone who thinks voters won’t vote for that… is telling you how to lose elections.