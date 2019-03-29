Immigration delays create an invisible wall

The Trump administration’s anti-immigration strategy includes delay and denial at a rate never before seen. Over the past two years, delays in processing of routine immigration applications have increased by 46 percent, even though the number of applications filed has fallen. The consequences to immigrants and their families, to employers, and to the U.S. economy and competitive standing in the world, are severe. Now the administration plans to close all 24 U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services offices abroad, which will further delay processing of applications by U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents and refugees seeking visas for family members, for refugees themselves, for Americans who adopt children internationally, and for members of the military and their families applying for citizenship.

A person applying for citizenship today can expect to wait two years to complete the process. A person escaping a violent family member will wait a year and a half to be approved for a visa under the Violence Against Women Act, and then wait some more for the green card that authorizes permanent legal residence. The law itself hasn’t changed and application numbers are down, and yet we now see lengthy delays for almost all applications.

This is not the way U.S. law says immigration should work.



Routine services separated from enforcement

Back in 2002, Congress separated routine immigration service from immigration enforcement. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) was created to handle petitions for family reunification, applications for fiancée visas, naturalization of new citizens, employer applications for immigrant workers, and more. Congress assigned enforcement duties to two other agencies: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

That means USCIS is charged with helping immigrants, not with deporting them. USCIS processes immigrants’ applications for U.S. citizenship, U.S. citizens’ petitions for visas for spouses and children, employers’ applications to hire doctors and engineers, and more. These are routine applications, not high stakes court cases.

Over the past two years, the government has slowed processing of routine immigration petitions, transferring its focus, energy, and money from helping people to deporting people. USCIS is funded largely by fees paid by visa applicants and petitioners. In its 2019 budget request, USCIS said more than $200 million of those fees will be transferred to ICE to pay for enforcement and deportations. Those funds should be used to hire new USCIS staff to process the backlog of applications.

In addition, the administration has slowed routine case processing by stunts such as requiring new fingerprints and background checks for many visa or work permit renewals. They now require more in-person interviews, new fingerprints and background checks, and more document submissions — even for immigrant employees who have worked in the United States for the same employer for years.

Backlog has more than doubled since end of ’16

The backlog of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) cases has more than doubled since the end of 2016 to more than 2.3 million cases. The result: greatly prolonged separation for families, delays in citizenship applications, and loss of highly trained professionals who could be here, working, and contributing the scientific and technical expertise the United States needs to compete on the world market.

A delayed family visa petition means long months of separation from your spouse and children. A delayed naturalization petition means you can’t vote in the next election. Delays in the petition of an abused spouse mean months without legal permission to work, with no income and no way to feed the children. Delays in employer petitions mean loss of scientific and engineering talent, as other countries welcome the high-performing employees that U.S. companies need.

Justice delayed is justice denied. This is true for immigrants and their families, and for employers and employees, who face longer and longer wait times for USCIS processing of their routine applications. Deliberate delay of immigration processes creates an invisible wall, keeping out legal immigrants, imposing cruel burdens on their families, and denying the United States the benefits they bring.

Lenore Millibergity is the interim executive director of the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota.

WANT TO ADD YOUR VOICE?

If you’re interested in joining the discussion, add your voice to the Comment section below — or consider writing a letter or a longer-form Community Voices commentary. (For more information about Community Voices, see our Submission Guidelines.)