DFL at 75: still building change from the ground up

Seventy-five years ago this month, the Minnesota Democratic Party joined forces with the Farmer-Labor Party in our state to create the Minnesota DFL. That merger symbolizes the highest ideals and aspirations of our party: Minnesotans from all walks of life coming together to advocate for the common good.

The DFL has always worked to build change from the ground up, with the grassroots activists leading the way. Paul Wellstone perfectly embodies this spirit. In his first race for U.S. Senate, Paul was outspent seven to one, but he didn’t let that stop him. Wellstone campaigned relentlessly across Minnesota, slowly but steadily earning the votes he needed to get elected and fight for change in the Senate. Folks like Gov. Tim Walz, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and Sen. Tina Smith have recently proven that this spirit of grassroots progressivism is alive and well in our party.

Coya Knutson: dedication to supporting farmers

For the last 75 years, our party has stayed true to our Farmer-Labor roots. Take Coya Knutson for example. Coya was a DFLer who would help farmers milk their cows while she talked about her campaign for Congress. In 1954, Coya won her congressional campaign, making her the first woman elected to the House of Representatives from Minnesota and eventually the first woman in the country to sit on the U.S. House Agriculture Committee. That dedication to supporting farmers continues on to this very day, as evidenced by the fact that the current chair of the Agriculture Committee is DFLer Collin Peterson.

Our commitment to our brothers and sisters in organized labor is also as strong today as it ever was. DFLer Nellie Stone Johnson perfectly exemplifies this, and all that can be achieved when workers organize and advocate for their rights. Nellie was a key force behind the merging of the Democratic and Farmer-Labor parties and a champion for the rights of all working people. Her activism and dedication led to the passage of Minnesota’s Fair Employment and Fair Housing Laws and the creation of Minneapolis’ Fair Employment Commission. Johnson’s courage and tenacity continue to inspire DFLers across Minnesota to this day. In fact, Minnesotans recent sent former AFSCME member Ilhan Omar to Congress where she’s continued her fight for worker’s rights.

A big tent

I’m proud that our party brings together Minnesotans from all walks of life, and I’m proud we do the same for folks across the ideological spectrum. The diversity of opinion within our party has always been one of our greatest advantages. Unlike the Republican Party, we welcome debate and dissent, new ideas and fresh perspectives. This is the hallmark of the DFL: We’re a big tent that welcomes all.

As the Republican Party continues to demand ideological purity, DFLers are engaged in serious and substantive debates on the best way to build a better Minnesota for everyone who calls our state home. The GOP is shrinking across the country because of their party’s intolerance while the DFL continues to grow because of our inclusive nature.

It is a privilege to be the chairman of the DFL because we know that our diversity is a tremendous strength. We’re a party that reflects all of what makes Minnesota such an amazing state. There’s no one way to be a Minnesotan and there’s no one way to be a DFLer, but when we come together to tackle our shared problems, we’re capable of doing amazing things.

Here’s to the DFL’s 75th anniversary and to the dedication that our party, our leaders, and our activists have shown to making life better for Minnesotans everywhere, and here’s to another 75 years of working hard to make sure Minnesota stays the best state in the country.

Ken Martin is chair of the DFL Party.

