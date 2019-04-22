Earth Day 2019: Today it’s the atmosphere that must not be used as a free sewer

Today protection of the public commons requires that the earth’s atmosphere no longer be used as a free sewer for carbon waste products.

Some of us remember the first Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, 1970. We pulled old bedsprings and tires out of local rivers and urged a ban on phosphates that fueled weed growth in streams and lakes. The scientific word of the day was “eutrophication.” The policy word was “recycling,”’ reversing the common practice of throwing paper, bottles and cans, including valuable aluminum, into “the dump.”

Photo by Larry Marcus Jim Lenfestey

How quaint those efforts seem today, against the existential crisis of climate change. But the progress since Earth Day 1970 is instructive, as there have been many important accomplishments, most considered impossible at the time.

The underlying principle

If one principle underlies most environmental regulation, it is that public resources — air, water, land, health — should not be freely polluted by private interests. That means that public streams, rivers and lakes should not be used as free sewers, as they were in my youth, when I was not allowed to touch the toxic Fox River flowing through my Wisconsin back yard.

Instead of ruination, prosperity

Given strong Clean Water Act amendments passed in 1972 and since, that river and most others have been remarkably cleaned up. And we have blue skies over most of America, versus the airborne coal ash and asthmatic particulates of my childhood, due to air pollution laws — including the Clean Air Act’s strict enforcement amendments passed in 1970 and thereafter.

All these changes were heavily opposed as politically impossible and economically ruinous. Instead the economy prospered.

Today protection of the public commons requires that the earth’s atmosphere no longer be used as a free sewer for carbon waste products and other compounds with greenhouse effects that are radically changing the local and global climate and acidifying lakes and oceans.

The science on climate change has been clear and alarming for the 30 years I have covered it as a journalist. Today everyone should be concerned about the ecological and economic costs already apparent. As the MIT Technology Review noted, 2017 was “the year climate change began to spin out of control.”

James P. Lenfestey, of Minneapolis, is a poet and a former editorial writer for the Star Tribune. Among his books is “Seeking the Cave: A Pilgrimage to Cold Mountain.”

