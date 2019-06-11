Wins for workers — and wages — at the Legislature 

The Minnesota Legislature gets considerable criticism, much of it richly justified, for its excessive partisanship, bordering at times on dysfunction. But it deserves commendation, rather than condemnation, for its actions, largely on bipartisan grounds, on a pair of measures regarding rights of working men and women.

As part of its session-ending Omnibus Jobs and Economic Development finance legislation, it enacted, and Gov. Walz signed into law, a measure penalizing employers for “wage theft,” the wrongful withholding of wages earned by employees. The law makes it a felony to purloin more than $1,000 or to retaliate against employers who raise complaints about being short-changed. Violations could land offending employers in prison and with large fines. The sanctions in the new statute are accompanied by $4 million in funding for inspection and enforcement by the Department of Labor and Industry, along with stepped-up measures by the attorney general’s office.

Wage woes

The legislators were responding to real and worsening wage woes in the workplace.

Testimony in support of the measure from state officials, workers’ advocates, and anecdotal tales by employees themselves, together with views expressed by management forces, indicated the enormity of the problem. It was estimated that nearly 40,000 Minnesota workers lose about $12 million annually through a variety of purloining practices, including underpayment of required minimum wages, nonpayment of 1½ times for overtime compensation, nonpayment for mandatory meal and restroom breaks, siphoning of tips, and general misclassification of workers as independent contractors or otherwise exempt from various compensation requirements, among other practices.

But those numbers seem extraordinarily slight compared to the estimated annual mischief of $50 billion of lost wages throughout the country.

Most of the diminution is visited upon law-wage workers, particularly in the hospitality industry, and among janitorial and sanitation personnel and security employees. Not coincidentally, those who lose out the most often tend to be racial and ethnic minorities, women, and some youthful workers. But the plague of purloined compensation also extends up the socio-economic ladder to commissioned salespeople and others at higher wage levels.

Strongest statute

These concerns were felt across the aisle at the state Capitol. The legislation was approved by an 89-39 vote in the House of Representatives, far beyond the 16-vote DFL majority in that body, and by a remarkably resounding 65-2 vote in the GOP-dominated Senate.

The large Republican approval level for the bill may have been attributed to the recognition that honest employers should not be besmirched by unscrupulous ones. But another GOP-motivating factor may have been that, if not enacted this session, an even more stringent one could be forthcoming in the future, including provisions for civil liability currently lacking in the bipartisan measure.

Business interests also obtained some solace by a provision in the law requiring proof in prosecution of offenses that the charged employer acted with “intent to defraud,” a relatively high barrier that drew objections from some employee-advocate quarters. This elevated standard placates some business supporters by necessitating strong evidence of venality beyond mere poor recordkeeping or other inadvertent oversight.

The absence of civil remedies is a drawback in the new law, which is primarily criminal in nature. But employees do have resort to a number of existing wage nonpayment laws at both the federal and state levels that grant them rights to recover unpaid compensation for defalcations in salary, minimum wages, overtime, tips, commissions, and the like, including in Minnesota interest, penalties ranging from 6 percent to double damages, together with legal fees and costs incurred by unpaid or underpaid claimants.

Minnesota formerly had no law on the books penalizing “wage theft” by employers, other than the few relatively weak measures requiring employers to promptly pay earned compensation. Because they only are enforced through civil lawsuits, which usually are time-consuming and expensive, these laws often leave workers with small claims devoid of remedy and offer little deterrence to shady employers.

Although imperfect, the new Minnesota criminal measure is considered one of the strongest of its kind in the nation. Not only does it aid employees who are deprived of compensation they deserve by deterring prospective pilfering, but it also benefits those employers who may be placed at a competitive disadvantage by conniving competitors who can undercut their prices because they have pocketed expenses that should go to their workers.

Preemption principle

The other accolade, like the dog that didn’t bark in the Sherlock Holmes story “The Adventure of Silver Blaze,” is due for something that the legislators didn’t do.

A bipartisan Senate-House conference committee fended off a Republican-inspired effort to retroactively repeal the recently adopted $15 per hour minimum wage laws in Minneapolis and St. Paul. In so doing, they avoided setting a bad precedent of overriding local control over laws that can better the community and may, if enacted by particular municipalities, be picked up by others as well, such as the indoor smoking bans, sick leave, and restrictions on sales of firearms to minors, among other matters.

The preemption principle has been on the GOP agenda for some time in connection with other Twin Cities enactments. But its designated conferees chose to hold off, at least for the time being, in order to obtain other concessions in the sweeping Omnibus legislation, a classic example of constructive compromise in the legislative process.

But a couple of other measures that would have benefited workers also died this session.

One of them would have made nearly all employees eligible for 12-week paid leaves of absence for pregnancy, childbirth, and other family-related purposes. An expanded version of the Federal Family & Medical Leave Act (FMLA), it would have broadened the provisions of that measure, which only covers those at companies with 50 or more employees, about a quarter of the workforce, to nearly all employees, in addition to making the leave compensatory, rather than unpaid like the federal law.

A number of states, including neighboring Wisconsin have comparable mini-FMLAs. But GOP opposition in the Senate on grounds that the allowance would be too burdensome to businesses, especially small ones, stopped the measure from enactment here. That same claim of business-burden prevented enactment of the federal measure for years until it was finally adopted in 1993. It has been viewed fairly favorably, even by the business community, over the past 26 years.

Another failed effort was a proposal to lower the proof for sexual harassment claims in the workplace, from the current “severe” or “pervasive” standard to a lesser version of offensive behavior. It, too, was blocked by Republicans, but it might emerge from a different portion of the State Capitol building.

A few days after the legislators adjourned from their chambers in the second floor of the facility, following the short Special Session, the state Supreme Court, ensconced in another recently refurbished ornate wing of the Capitol, agreed to hear a case that could change sexual harassment law in the state. The jurists agreed to take up a case entitled Kennah v. Homeward Bound, in which the intermediate Court of Appeals this winter declined to depart from the existing “severe” or “pervasive” articulation for viable harassment claims. A ruling in the case, expected later this year, could yield a lower standard, facilitating those claims, or solidify its status. Either way, the outcome might precipitate further consideration of the issue during the 2020 legislative session.

While these issues and others may arise again in future legislative sessions, the legislators merit credit for what they did and didn’t do this year for the benefit of hard-working employees, honest employers, and the public.

Marshall H. Tanick is a Twin Cities constitutional and employment law attorney and historian.

WANT TO ADD YOUR VOICE?

If you’re interested in joining the discussion, add your voice to the Comment section below — or consider writing a letter or a longer-form Community Voices commentary. (For more information about Community Voices, see our Submission Guidelines.)