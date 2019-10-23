Hennepin County must act to reduce traffic fatalities

We lost three lives in Minneapolis to traffic crashes this past Thursday. These deaths are part of a systemic safety issue on our roads. The city recently released a draft plan to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries by 2027, but many of these crashes are happening on Hennepin County roads. While the city is leading efforts to make our streets safer, Hennepin County’s actions to improve safety have been lacking. Hennepin County should be held accountable for the unsafe conditions on its wide, high-speed urban roads. Our safety as people who live, walk, or bike in Minneapolis should be prioritized above the flow of commuter traffic on county roads.

A recent city report found 95 people are killed or severely injured every year on streets in Minneapolis. That means someone in our community is experiencing a life-changing or fatal crash about every four days. For decades we have been lulled into thinking that bigger cars with more features will keep us safe. In reality, the city report reveals safety gains have leveled off locally. This mirrors national trends monitored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, whose data shows flat fatality and injury rates in recent years. This means about 37,000 people are killed in crashes in our nation every year, with no change in sight without action. This epidemic-level problem has prompted communities around the country to rethink road safety through a program known as Vision Zero.

With the belief that “one life lost on our streets is too many,” the City of Minneapolis released its draft Vision Zero Action Plan, which describes the strategies the city will pursue to eliminate fatal and severe injury crashes. To prioritize safety investments, the plan identifies 114-miles of streets with a concentration of severe crashes, known as High Injury Streets. Most of these High Injury Street miles are owned by Hennepin County, whose continued inaction means more death and harm on our streets. This plan will not be successful unless Hennepin County also pursues Vision Zero with equal or greater effort.

Living in the Lowry Hill area, I face daily dangers of unsafe county roads. When I walk to the grocery store, I must be vigilant of speeding cars failing to yield on Lyndale Avenue S. A man was killed by a driver on this particularly dangerous county road on Thursday. A police statement to the Star Tribune blamed the victim for crossing at an inappropriate place. That statement assumes there is a safe place to cross Lyndale. In some places, there is a quarter-mile between marked crosswalks, as is the case with the W. 25th Street intersection. State law requires drivers to yield to pedestrians at all intersections, but the lack of markings here leaves drivers with a sense that pedestrians do not belong. Pedestrians must scramble across four lanes of speeding cars at an unmarked crosswalk because Hennepin County has failed to invest in safety upgrades as cheap as paint.



Throughout Minneapolis, many streets with these issues are products of Hennepin County’s poor safety culture. To achieve the city’s goal of zero fatalities and severe injuries by 2027, the county needs to hear and act on the community’s safety expectations.

Luckily, the county could pursue low-cost safety improvements on county roads in Minneapolis. The Federal Highway Administration commonly recommends road diets, which convert four-lane roads into three-lane roads with a shared left-turn lane. Road diets improve safety by minimizing speed differences due to lane changes and left turns. They can even reduce delays by separating left turns from through traffic. Road diets are not the solution everywhere, but they prove safety upgrades can be rapidly and cheaply deployed. Improvements like these are often dismissed to prioritize car traffic, so the county needs to know the public supports these safety improvements.

The city is trying to solve a problem caused in part by the county’s transportation decisions. To reduce the 95 annual fatal and severe crash injuries in Minneapolis, we must expect Hennepin County to prioritize safety and partner with the city on Vision Zero. We can all help improve safety in our neighborhoods by contacting our county commissioners. Tell them why acting on Vision Zero is important for our safety.

Jed Hanson is a Master of Urban and Regional Planning student at the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs. Previously, he was a Truman-Albright Fellow analyzing multimodal safety and environmental policy for the U.S. Department of Transportation. There he supported the Safety Data Initiative, a program seeking to advance safety through data analytics, integration, and visualization. He can be reached at hans5129@umn.edu.

