Why gender mainstreaming in city planning is the cure to the street harassment epidemic

I will never forget the day that I was harassed and followed after taking the light rail in St. Paul. This was one of the scariest moments I have encountered in a public space. My story is, unfortunately, not unique. I have friends who have been followed, filmed, and kissed, among other forms of harassment, on public transportation. Many of my graduate university colleagues feel a need to carry pepper spray or tasers in order to protect themselves. Scientific studies show that the effect of harassment resembles the same physical reaction as in PTSD.
Transportation planners should be required to implement gender mainstreaming in all comprehensive plans created for the city. Gender mainstreaming is defined by UN Women as a way to make women’s and men’s experiences a key part of the design for policies and programs to equally benefit both men and women.
The planning profession’s focus on efficiency and physical space has neglected to focus on the social aspects of the systems created. This leads to spaces built for specific groups of people, leaving out the gendered perspective necessary to create an equitable space, which inevitably leads to inefficiency.
The Americans with Disabilities Act (the “ADA”) shaped the way our public infrastructure accommodates those with disabilities through modifications like curb cutouts and buses lowering height. The ADA has increased accessibility to public transportation for millions of people, such as the elderly, and those who have strollers or grocery carts.
Gender mainstreaming will increase the collective understanding of street harassment and ameliorate it for three reasons. It will:
(1) Reduce vehicle congestion on highways because more women will use public transportation.
(2) Reduce the costs of police on public transportation.
(3) Allow for more targeted and efficient use of police time and energy to ensure safety on the light rail.
Similar to the ADA changes, gender mainstreaming in city planning could lead to increased bus stops closer to residential areas late at night, increase lighting at bus shelters, opportunities for safe ride programs for late shift workers, or better targeted harassment reporting mechanisms such as texting.
Thus, transportation planners should be required to implement gender mainstreaming in all comprehensive plans. Gender-based concerns will come to the fore by following a model of gender mainstreaming in all governmental actions, ahead of the harassment epidemic women experience on the light rail each day.
Ania McDonnell is a Master of Public Policy student at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota and a Hamline University graduate. Her research focuses on gender policy and urban and regional planning.
Comments (9)
All well and good, but does the author have any specific suggestions on what this would look like?
Thanks for reading. A part of the gender mainstreaming process would bring diverse viewpoints and opinions forward during the planning process and to the table when decisions are being made. This can be during the design and architectural phase, planning routes, or any number of things. The locality needs to implement it in every thing they do, and we don’t know what suggestions will come forward for that specific project or locality. We don’t yet know what the needs are for women on specific routes or trains or streets.
However, some places have already made some changes that have a gendered approach to them. In my article I write “gender mainstreaming in city planning could lead to increased bus stops closer to residential areas late at night, increase lighting at bus shelters, opportunities for safe ride programs for late shift workers, or better targeted harassment reporting mechanisms such as texting”
This is so important. Can you explain how it would reduce the cost of police on public transportation?
Ideally, there will be less of a need for police enforcement of better behavior, because public infrastructure will be set up so women are not forced into dangerous situations(i.e. dark street, isolated bus stop, etc).
I think increased arrests and police presence is not the solution to the problem of harassment, it’s a band aid. We can ensure that routes, streets, stops, and other planned areas have women in mind in the beginning, not at the end.
For example? This is far too nebulous for me to understand what it might involve.
My first reaction was, “what does she mean?” My second reaction was, “I can’t quite visualize this, but it seems important.”
It looks like you’re talking about a whole, slightly different way of seeing the public environment that could make public areas noticeably different in the future. We’re probably going to need a lot more women making the decisions that shape public spaces.
Anything you can do to articulate those design goals, and the difference it makes in people’s experience would be helpful.
This piece has me flashing back to 35 years ago as a third year graduate student surveying that summer’s course offerings. Included was a course title and description that even after reading it 3 times I had no idea what it was about other than some vague idea. I remember thinking: “I’m 3 years into this and I can’t even get through the course catalog without being totally confused. That can’t be a good sign”
Now, I am a self admitted left wing sympathizer, understanding of the diverse communities we live in, appreciative of the differences engendered by all of our diverse experiences; but, Ms McDonell is taking advantage of the higher education opportunities provided by the tax payers of Minnesota, she should be able to explain stuff so that all of us commoners know what she is trying to say…
Well, gee… I know what Ania means at least generally: planners don’t think about things from the points of view of women when they’re thinking about public spaces. It’s not that hard to understand, as a woman who has been in public places for multiple decades. It’s a short overview of the concept – she wasn’t publishing her master’s thesis here.
Would not a woman planner plan things from the point of view of a woman?
The Google tells me urban planners are 51% male and 49% female…