Clean cars will save Minnesotans money, cut down on pollution

Minnesota has a choice. It can choose a future where new cars and trucks pollute less, and drivers can spend less on gasoline. Or it can choose to be left behind, and watch as 40 percent of Americans move forward with better vehicles. The choice will have a far-reaching impact on Minnesotans’ wallets, public health, and the ability to choose cleaner cars.

The difference between these choices amounts to nearly $10 billion. That’s how much Minnesotans would save by joining more than a dozen states that are working to implement the Low Emission Vehicle (LEV) standards. And the people who would benefit the most from those gradually improving standards are pickup and SUV owners. They would get 70 percent of the savings because these vehicles have the most room for improvement. Despite that, auto dealerships are fighting against the standards, and Minnesota truck and SUV buyers in particular should be alarmed.

Thankfully, Gov. Tim Walz is kicking off a thorough and inclusive decision-making process that involves feedback from the general public, and from businesses like those represented by the car dealers association. Adopting a LEV program means consumers will have an easier time finding efficient vehicles of all types, including pickups and SUVs. Despite recent claims by Minnesota’s auto dealership association, the standards are a great fit for the state. Already 14 other states have adopted this program, including Colorado most recently. Earlier this year, Canada announced it was adopting this program as well. Minnesotans deserve cleaner vehicles, too.

The ZEV standard

Minnesota is also considering another program, called the Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) standard. This program would require car dealers to sell a very small percentage of zero-emission vehicles, like electric vehicles. Only about 5% of vehicles sold by auto dealers would need to be electric-powered by 2025, at the time when all types of electric vehicles, including SUVs and pickups, are expected to hit the market from major automakers.



Minnesotans want cleaner vehicle choices — in a recent Consumer Reports survey 33 percent of prospective buyers in Minnesota say they will consider buying or leasing an electric vehicle within the next two years. And another 30 percent said they’re also interested in getting an electric vehicle in the future. As prices drop and more models become available, more consumers will reap the benefits of electric vehicles, like instant acceleration, fuel savings, and the convenience of home charging. Electric vehicles also tend to get top marks in owner satisfaction from independent testing organizations like Consumer Reports.

Fewer moving parts, fewer routine visits

But there’s one feature of electric vehicles in particular that is the crux of auto dealers’ opposition to the governor’s plan. Dealerships make most of their money off financing and maintenance, but electric vehicles have fewer moving parts and therefore need fewer routine tune-up visits. They also don’t need oil changes. So electric vehicle drivers won’t be going to the dealer as often — a big win for consumers, but dealers may see those consumer savings as a threat.

The claims made recently by the auto dealership lobby to MinnPost are merely self-serving and should not dissuade Minnesotans from moving forward. Without these standards, Minnesota will be stuck in neutral, because the federal government is working to weaken vehicle efficiency standards at the national level. Adopting a clean car program helps protect Minnesotans from the dynamics in D.C.

New vehicles today are safer and more efficient than ever, and adopting the governor’s proposals helps ensure that the best vehicles will be sold in Minnesota.

Shannon Baker-Branstetter is the manager of cars and energy policy for Consumer Reports.

