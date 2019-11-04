Minneapolis 2040 is a boon to the environment

Regarding the Community Voices piece “Minneapolis should address environmental impacts of its 2040 Plan,” by Keith Olstad:
Given the luxury of a conversation with Olstad, I think we would agree on a great many things. Chief among them would be the fact that humans have caused incalculable damage to the environment and that we MUST do more to protect the environment if we are to survive and thrive as a species. We would probably also agree on many actions that would help address the environmental crises we face. But we are leagues apart on our views of the environmental impacts of the Minneapolis 2040 comprehensive plan.
Olstad and his friends at the Audubon Chapter of Minneapolis think that the new Minneapolis 2040 plan will cause environmental ruin. I will argue that Minneapolis adopted one of the most environmentally progressive plans in the country. I will also argue that the Audubon Society, rather than squandering resources on counterproductive lawsuits, should focus on shaping implementation so that we can make this laudable plan even better.
Dense housing in walkable neighborhoods
My argument in favor of the environmental merits of Minneapolis 2040 is simple. The regional population is expected to grow by 300,000 over the next decade. Since I’m assuming most of us don’t think these new residents should be homeless, we must also agree that we will need to build more housing to accommodate them. Assuming you agree, the question then becomes how we build new housing with the lowest long-term environmental impact. And the simple truth is that building dense housing in walkable, mixed-use neighborhoods near frequent transit will create the smallest environmental impact as we continue to grow. The research supporting this position is extensive.
So let’s dig into this.
There are two fundamental questions that we need to ask when considering the environmental impacts of housing. First, what type of housing should we build and, second, where should we build it. Construction methods and materials are also important issues to consider but are generally too granular for a comprehensive plan.
When it comes to housing type, the choice is simple. All else equal, one triplex causes far less environmental harm than three single-family homes. A triplex uses less construction material, requires less electricity, requires less heating and A/C, requires less water, creates less impervious area, contributes less to heat-island effects, and uses less green space. The list goes on.
More triplexes to limit enviro impact
So if we agree that we need new housing to accommodate our growing population and we want to limit the environmental impact of that housing, we should build more triplexes, not more single-family homes. But the same logic applies to large apartment buildings. Generally speaking, one 60-unit apartment complex will cause less environmental harm than 20 triplexes. There are limits to this line of reasoning, but it generally holds true. Of course, not everyone will want to live in this type of housing, but at the very least we should stop prohibiting this type of development for those who do.
Where this development occurs is just as important. After all, transportation emissions are one of the most prolific sources of greenhouse gases. The choice here is simple as well. Relatively speaking, walking and biking cause virtually no environmental harm. Transit (both buses and trains) causes far less harm than personal vehicles. Thus, focusing this development in walkable neighborhoods near frequent transit is crucial to limiting transportation pollution from new development. Given that Minneapolis is a relatively walkable and bikeable city with robust transit service, then the best outcome from an environmental perspective is that most of the region’s growth occur in Minneapolis (and other cities or neighborhoods that are similarly walkable, bikeable and transit friendly). The fact that Minneapolis 2040 permits that growth and focuses it along transit corridors is something that environmentalists should be cheering, not fighting.
Just because Minneapolis 2040 is a win for environmental organizations doesn’t mean there isn’t more advocacy work for the Audubon Society to do. We still need policies that protect and expand our tree canopy, protect our lakes and streams, encourage pollinator habitats, require use of sustainable materials and green construction, and support sustainable energy, just to name a few. But first, Olstad and the Audubon Society must realize that Minneapolis 2040 was a remarkable step in the right direction toward a more sustainable future.
Michael Krantz is a planner and civil engineer living in Minneapolis.
Making Minneapolis more dense will do little for the “environment” if nature and ecosystems remain in the abstract, if consumerism is still the watchword, if most meals are still traveling 1500 miles, if the land around the Twin Cities is a veritable wasteland of corn and soybeans for hundreds or a thousand miles in every direction.
That said, if we are to make the city more dense, then we should also have a conversation about restructuring economics so starting and maintaining a small business is easier, so people don’t have to leave the city to find work.
But this response pays no attention to green space in Minneapolis.
All the 2040 plans goals involve building right up to the sidewalk or street, with a triple-decker triplex [going “up”] the only way you might avoid eliminating a lot’s green space while densifying it with a triplex. Construction of even more density with an apartment building takes almost all the lot’s green space if recent experience is any gauge.
This engineer/planner might consider what Minneapolis will present in the region’s ecology when the whole city looks like downtown, with little to no green except for ersatz “parks” like the God Medal carve-out.
Mr. Krantz, what might you have to say about the plan being imposed on the Cedar Riverside (West Bank) neighborhood of Minneapolis, specifically on the area between Cedar Avenue, I-35 and Highway 12? The plan will increase the density of the already densest area of housing in the Twin Cities, decrease parking–a huge problem for Cedar Cultural Center, Mixed Blood Theater and various businesses–and worsen an already severe peak time traffic problem on 4th Street–while simultaneously increasing the need for parking. All of which seems consonant with the 2040 plan.
Immigrant residents of the area expressed their need for expanded recreational facilities and more green space, their opposition to the planned “African Mall,” by making it impossible for the plan’s advocates, Council Member Warsame and Mayor Frey, to speak at an August 30th meeting in the area.
How does the city government’s insensitivity to the wants and needs of the neighborhood square with the 2040 ideology?
Oh sure and my guess is he does not live right near a transit corridor. We have buses already, we have had light rail and yes we need mass transit, but assuming if you build it, people will use it to the extent you hope has not proven true recently regarding light rail. What you will have are more people moving further out. Again why not build where there was already density? Exactly how many jobs are in Hopkins and Eden Prairie vs Ridgedale, Brooklyn Park/Maple Grove or in Burnsville? You could have increased buses, more bike paths and then built where there is already density. Yet neighborhood wishes were ignored and more money spent than planned. Many in those areas, don’t have enough needs to meet building it vs having increased transportation in high need areas such as more express buses in north Minneapolis.