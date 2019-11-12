U.S. needs to move toward single-payer health insurance

There is a national emergency here in America. I am not referring to our southern border or the impeachment inquiries or even the opioid crisis. I am talking about close to 28 million American citizens lacking health insurance. Even those with coverage struggle to afford the premiums and co-pays. Consider these statistics:
A report done by the Commonwealth Fund stated that in 2016, approximately 25% of working adults with employer-sponsored health care had such extreme out-of-pocket costs and deductibles in line with their income levels that they were not adequately insured.
A study from Harvard University revealed that 62% of bankruptcies are due to medical expenses. In a study conducted by the American Journal of Public Health found a link between 45,000 annual deaths and being uninsured.
Spending more than other nations, for little satisfaction
To add insult to injury, the United States spends more on health care than any other country in the world. Yet according to the American Consumer Satisfaction Index, satisfaction reached a 10-year low in 2015.
These are just a few of the reports I looked at. I could cite a long list of other studies and surveys that reveal much of the same. Access to affordable health care in the U.S. is at a critical stage. Even the term, “Affordable Care Act” is a misnomer. Here’s a representative example: I know of one woman who is self-employed who pays nearly one-fourth of her GROSS income for health insurance. It’s the cheapest policy available to her, and it comes with a deductible close to $7,000. Her health care costs far exceed her housing expenses. And she’s not alone. Her case is far too common.
And then there are those who have elected to go without insurance coverage because they simply can’t afford it. The tax penalty is often less than one month’s insurance premium. And so they take a gamble, going without coverage, hoping they don’t have a medical emergency.
I am an individual who is pro-life and I believe everyone has a right to — as the United States Declaration of Independence puts it — “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” We as a country are not currently living up to these ideals.
All Americans should be covered
In my opinion, it is morally reprehensible to make an individual’s medical necessities about maximizing monetary profitability. Someone who is unfortunately stricken with illness should be treated as a patient, not a consumer. It is time that America fully embraces the concept of universal health care coverage. The best way to achieve that, in my opinion, is to usher in a progressive single-payer system.
There are two primary ways to implement such a structure. The more left-wing approach would be public funding of public institutions. This method is used in the United Kingdom. All medical professionals work for the government. Medicare for All would be the second option, which is public funding for a single insurer. Physicians under such a system would still be able to run their own practice or work for a private group. A single-payer system like the bill introduced in the House as Medicare for All Act of 2019, H.R. 1384, would effectively eliminate the concept of co-pays and deductibles. (There are other options that would still incorporate co-pays and deductibles, but it is anticipated they would be far less than under the existing system.)
Many options for paying
The natural question is, how would we pay for all of this? The good news is we can pay for it and there are various ways of doing so. I have seen multiple reports of a single-payer system costing approximately $3 trillion annually. Economist Stephen Marks proposes ending the cap on payroll taxes and applying payroll taxes to all income, including interest and capital gains. He estimates this will raise close to $1.5 trillion. Economist Robert Pollin suggests two-thirds of the required funds could come from redirecting current spending from Medicare, Medicaid, and the Department of Veterans Affairs. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders advocates for a 70% top marginal tax rate on Americans earning over $10 million per year as a way to partially fund Medicare for All. According to an article written by oral and maxillofacial surgeon Kate de Klerk, switching to a single-payer system would end up saving America around $200 billion a year by canceling out administrative overhead expenses.
Whatever your opinion on this topic, I think we can all agree that America is in need of health-care reform, and it seems the natural evolution is to gradually shift into a single-payer model. Many countries already have such a system in place, such as Canada, Taiwan, and South Korea.
There was a survey conducted this past summer by the Morning Consult that found 55% of voters back a Medicare for All system that would decrease the role of private insurers, if people can still maintain access to their choice of providers. I can foresee Medicare for All becoming more popular as our current system continues to collapse. Please contact your local legislators and make your voice heard about the many benefits of single-payer health care.
Brent William Henry is an independent voter from Finlayson, Minnesota.
The problems you stated about healthcare, costs, premiums, deductibles -are true. However – we were told that Obamacare would solve these problems.
I hope you were not part in the promoting of the “lies” of Obamacare.
Given my low estimation of American voters, I am not swayed by surveys generally, much less surveys on the still-nebulous concept of Medicare-For-All. None of the plans I have read about have more than a passing resemblance to Medicare-As-It-Is.
Those with no experience with Medicare might be surprised to learn that we pay premiums (about $175 per month with the amount withheld from Socail Security plus my Medicare Advantage plan), have deductibles, co-pays, a prescription drug “donut hole” during which coverage drops dramatically, and are at the mercy of an insurer’s drug formulary. There are medical procedures that aren’t covered. It does not cover dental, visual, or auditory care.
Those who label their proposals M4All should find a new, honest label.
I just had this same discussion with my father, who has Medicare and supplemental insurance. Nobody advocating for Medicare for All seems to even understand Medicare.
I’m sure this young fellow has the best intentions, but we all know what the road to hell is paved with.
Proponents of socialized health care system always point to Canada…they do it, why can’t we, they ask.
The question isn’t why can’t we; it’s shy would we.
The only thing that is guaranteed by the Canadian socialized medical system is a spot on a waiting list. It’s a simple matter of supply and demand; everyone wants something when it “free”, but there aren’t enough people willing to work for free. The result is severe rationing.
Last year, 3% of Canada’s population waited an average of 21 weeks for some kind of medical care; many die waiting.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/sallypipes/2018/06/11/canadians-are-one-in-a-million-while-waiting-for-medical-treatment/#305e21873e7d
Worst of all, in order to keep socialized medicine viable at all, Canada has banned private insurance and clinics. The government is the only show in town.
Personally, I don’t know why any rational person would opt for that in America.
Your argument is substantially incomplete.
For instance, if you had inquired about wait times and rationing in the US you’d discover that the American system has substantial wait times and rationing:
Over half of Americans delay or don’t get health care because they can’t afford it—these 3 treatments get put off most:
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/11/29/over-half-of-americans-delay-health-care-becasue-they-cant-afford-it.html
The problem is so bad that there are 10s of thousands of premature deaths on an annual basis:
New study finds 45,000 deaths annually linked to lack of health coverage
Uninsured, working-age Americans have 40 percent higher death risk than privately insured counterparts
https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2009/09/new-study-finds-45000-deaths-annually-linked-to-lack-of-health-coverage/
The Affordable Care Act improved this situation significantly, which was predictable. The above study would appear to be bolstered by this new research:
Medicaid Expansion Has Saved at Least 19,000 Lives, New Research Finds
State Decisions Not to Expand Have Led to 15,000 Premature Deaths
https://www.cbpp.org/research/health/medicaid-expansion-has-saved-at-least-19000-lives-new-research-finds
We already have a highly rationed system that produces worse health outcomes for many relative to other countries. It kills thousands needlessly. It’s highly inefficient. It burdens many people with unacceptable financial strain.
How could it not be obvious to conclude that our system doesn’t work?
What is needed is very simple: Mandatory universal health care. It does not have to be single payer, but it could be. The key points are simple:
1. Everyone is covered.
2. There is one set of forms for all insurance companies, with all the insurance companies using the same billing and treatment codes, etc.
3. Pretty much every medical need is covered. NOT covered: Vanity medical procedures.
4. Medical bills submitted to them are paid by the insurance companies within 2-3 days.
This guy lost me at “pro-life.” If your health care plan excludes reproductive health coverage, I’m not interested.