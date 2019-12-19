Asylum seekers: We need to provide meaningful help

The Karnes detention center in southern Texas is a sobering place. Providing pro bono legal services to the women held there gave us an unvarnished view of the way immigrants are treated as they wait months or even years for courts to determine their status. The women we met were kept in large holding cells, known as the “icebox” and the “dog pound,” before being transported to the Karnes County Residential Center. Nearly all of them reported being raped or beaten before entering the U.S. They were detained far from their children and spouses. We saw firsthand how necessary — and scarce — legal assistance and other forms of support are to them and others who come to our country seeking asylum.

We did not go as partisans or activists; we went to Texas to help those who are fleeing violence understand the laws and regulations that define their future. In the process we met a mother who chose deportation over continued separation from her 2-year-old child, a Cuban lawyer whose life was threatened after she opposed illegal conduct, and a Congolese woman who was raped by soldiers and is being denied access to cancer treatment.

We volunteered under the auspices of RAICES, a highly respected nonprofit organization. RAICES provides free legal services at Karnes, an 800-person facility operated by the private prison company Geo Group. RAICES and its legal staff are an invaluable resource rarely found at detention centers. Unlike those charged with committing a crime, asylum seekers are not provided a government lawyer to handle their case. Most immigrants must seek help on their own, even while being held in detention. It’s a nearly impossible task. There is limited access to telephones and computers, a shortage of volunteer lawyers, and formidable economic barriers. A phone call typically costs $8 a minute, and detainees at Karnes cannot earn more than $3 per day.

Anxiety as center is converted

We arrived at Karnes in late September as the federal government began converting it from a women-only detention center to a family detention center. The government moved women each day without advance notice to them, their families, or their lawyers. Not knowing when they would be forced to leave, where they would be sent, or what resources would be available at the next detention center compounded the anxiety that many of the women expressed and exacerbated their serious health conditions, including cancer, HIV, and suicidality. We learned that many of their health concerns were not treated.



We watched as RAICES’ clients were abruptly removed from Karnes and their visitors turned away without being told where they were sent or how they could be reached. We knew the legal assistance the women were receiving would, at a minimum, be severely disrupted. Worse yet, it might well disappear as deadlines continued to run and the necessary papers could not be filed, putting the women at risk of immediate deportation.

RAICES represented about 90% of the women detained at Karnes. Yet it was weeks before its legal team could locate its clients. Some have still not been located. Because the government’s online detainee tracking system was not updated on a standard basis, families and others have been unable to provide much-needed support.

It is not a crime to seek asylum. Whether an individual appears at one of the many checkpoints along the Rio Grande or tries to enter our country undetected, seeking asylum is a right guaranteed by federal and international law. It is one of the ways a foreign national may legally enter and remain in the U.S.

Legal help is essential

Access to lawyers is essential to exercising this right. According to the Government Accountability Office, legal representation doubles the likelihood that asylum will be granted. Only 14% of those who pursue their cases while in detention have the legal help they need.

Some of the women we met will likely receive asylum; most will not. Last year extraordinarily few applications for asylum or other relief were granted. Each applicant must show that she suffered persecution or has a well-founded fear of persecution in her country based on one or more of five specified grounds — race, religion, nationality, political opinion or membership in a particular social group. If she fails to make this showing to the satisfaction of the immigration judge, she will likely be deported.

Without legal assistance valid claims are easily dismissed. By transferring women without notifying their attorneys and their families of their location — often remote areas several states away without meaningful access to legal services — we fail to deliver the fair treatment that our legal system guarantees and the right to seek asylum becomes an empty promise. We can, and should, do better.

Eddie Ocampo and Karen Schanfield are Twin Cities attorneys. Rachel Crane is a Twin Cities paralegal. Attorneys Rhiannon Baker of Iowa and Ashley Roth of Wisconsin are also part of this group of lawyers and paralegals that provided pro bono legal services this fall at the Karnes detention center in southern Texas.

WANT TO ADD YOUR VOICE?

If you’re interested in joining the discussion, add your voice to the Comment section below — or consider writing a letter or a longer-form Community Voices commentary. (For more information about Community Voices, see our Submission Guidelines.)