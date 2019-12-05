Every student deserves the same hot meal, no matter what’s in the account

Richfield Public Schools made national headlines recently, and unfortunately it wasn’t for any of the good work happening in our schools. A video went viral showing more than 40 high school students’ hot lunches being thrown away because their accounts showed a balance over $15 in the negative.
As this has unfolded, we heard from Richfield’s superintendent, the principal, students, community members, state politicians from both parties, and even Bernie Sanders. But one important voice was missing — the actual food service workers at Richfield High School (RHS).
I’ve worked in the kitchen at RHS for three years. There are a lot of reasons why we do this work, but highest on the list is our relationships with students. When lunch starts and the students come in, it’s our favorite part of the day.
‘Look what I got!’
Here’s one example. A special needs student we know usually barely touches his lunch. One day last week he asked me for a turkey ham and cheese sandwich. We didn’t have one ready, but I promised him I’d make him one the next day. The following day when he got his sandwich, he was ecstatic. He was so excited, telling everyone, “Look what I got! Look what I got!” and ate not only the sandwich, but all his lunch — including his fruit and veggies.
I almost cried. That sandwich made his day — and so it made my day. If it helps him to have that sandwich every day, that’s what I’m going to give him, for the rest of his time in high school.
That’s why I love my job. That’s what we do in the kitchen. And that’s why what happened the other week was so disturbing to all of us in the RHS kitchen.
I couldn’t do it anymore
That day, just before lunch began, I was instructed to remove students’ hot lunches who were over that negative $15 balance, and instead give them a cold lunch. I took away a couple of lunches, but I had to stop. I couldn’t do it anymore. It’s wrong.
Not one of us in the kitchen agreed with this plan. In fact, the person shown on video throwing away all those lunches isn’t even a food service worker.
The Richfield School Board approved this policy of giving alternate lunches in 2017. Yes, the district needs to be accountable for its terrible implementation, but that policy should never have been approved.
It was right for the district to apologize to Richfield students. Now it’s time for the district be accountable to its employees, and apologize for putting us in this situation in the first place. We should never be involved with meal debts or giving students alternative lunches. Our job is to feed students and help them feel at home in our schools. Period.
Moving forward
Since that day, there have been many tough conversations about how we move forward. We have seen some good, including a fundraising push that raised enough to wipe out all of the current lunch debt. If we take on this challenge, and don’t just sweep it under the rug, maybe we can end up in a better place for our students and for us as food service workers. But for that to happen, it means that the district’s policy needs to change so this situation never happens again. Every student deserves the same hot meal, no matter what’s in their account.
Grace Jennings is a kitchen production cook at Richfield ISD 280 and a member of SEIU Local 284.
WANT TO ADD YOUR VOICE?
If you’re interested in joining the discussion, add your voice to the Comment section below — or consider writing a letter or a longer-form Community Voices commentary. (For more information about Community Voices, see our Submission Guidelines.)
Comments (8)
At what point did our schools become the primary caregiver for our children?
While not universal, we have before and after school daycare, breakfast, and now calls for free lunch for all. One group or another calls for another task to be imposed every month, from teaching kids how to garden to meditation.
Is there something wrong with a cold lunch, packed at home or prepared at the school? If our families lack the resources to send their kids off to school with a mid-day meal, shouldn’t we focus on ensuring that every family has enough for every member of the household to eat each day?
Efforts such as this simply paper over the cracks in our walls. They do nothing to correct the problems in the foundations that cause them.
Mr. Hamilton …. in trying to answer your question with my humble opinion, I believe that schools became the primary caregiver to children, not at a point, but over a long period of time. It has evolved in this way because there are numerous parents who should not be parents … and so schools have gradually taken on the responsibilities and costs of parenting. And there are some loving parents who just can’t make ends meet for their families. In this case, it is feeding their children. I don’t have enough space to list all of the responsibilities that schools and educators now have … it is enormous. People complain about the costs of education, and I am disturbed about that, also … but, it is because of those enormous additional responsibilities of being parents to kids whose biological parents can’t or won’t parent properly. We have become a selfish society, a me first society, an I want society, a materialistic, wasteful society … at the expense of children. Thank God for schools and educators !
I too, ate cold, brown bag lunches and was very happy with that. But, please understand that some parents don’t even wake up in the morning to help their kids out the door in the morning. I have seen numerous kids waiting for the school bus or come to school not dressed for the cold weather …. parents weren’t even awake to see them out the door. In the old days, my days, a brown bag school lunch was common … it has now become a sign that your family is poor and stigmatizes kids. I believe all kids should have the same opportunity …. school uniforms, free school lunches, etc.
It is my opinion that there are enough resources for families who have less or not enough … the problem is that some parents, and especially in certain areas, aren’t responsible enough to even seek those resources or help themselves and their children and have the attitude ‘let some else do it.’
“Every student deserves the same hot meal, no matter what’s in their account.” So what you’re essentially saying then is that there shouldn’t even be accounts if the contents are irrelevant. Free hot lunches for all students. Eliminate the account system entirely.
The school lunch program has been around since the 1960s. I usually brought a sandwich and some cookies in a brown paper bag, but when I did decide to be lazy that day and buy my lunch, it was 25 cents for the hot entree and a carton of milk or 5 to 10 cents for ala carte items. We paid the cashier at the end of the line in cash money. There were no surprises because you knew what was in your pocket.
The account system started in the 80s as a convenience that perhaps brought with it a lot of unintended consequences. The idea should be re-thought out and the taxpayers should decide how much they want to subsidize … all or none.
So you believe that elementary aged kids (let’s say 5 year olds), and kids in general, should be organized enough to plan their day in the morning and find money around the house before they leave for school. And, what if they can’t find money around the house or if mom or dad or no adult has the money available? I think you should re-think this.
Another example of the deterioration in the Farm Program. Trump’s plan to remove 700,000 people from food stamps, cut food costs in his border prisons, and add work requirements to Medicaid recipients shows he is making class warfare.
This is actual VIOLENCE. Starving Iranian children with his stupid embargoes and helping the Saudis bomb Yemeni civilians are two more kinds of violence he visits on innocents.
This man is not just a vulgar fascist, he is a war criminal.
What causes political leaders to hurt those who are already struggling?
What makes bigots blame those with the very least power for the world’s problems?
Why has conscience allowed us to publicly observe our own government making the lives of people everywhere more difficult for no good reason?
And why oh why do the rich Republicans always feel like they are the “victims”, when they control so much of the destiny of mankind?
Mr. Owens:
I like what you wrote. As a taxpayer, I can tell you that I’d much rather my tax dollars went toward feeding a hungry child than for instance, the $102 million that taxpayers are having to pay for the extra travel and security expenses so that our dear President Trump can play golf as often as he does.
And to Grace Jennings: you are an exceptional human being. God bless you for seeing the needs of hungry children. And God bless the others who serve our children hot meals. The system is broken, and it needs fixing – what good did it do to throw that good food away? That seems cruel and wasteful to me, and God bless you for following your heart. Keep up the good work! Sometimes our efforts are rewarded by God’s unseen Hand, rather than by human peers. God WILL bless you indeed – He has already blessed the children who know YOU!!!!
I certainly agree with you Mr. Owens. Do average people, most of us, actually believe that trump cares about us or the poor or disadvantaged… or any human? I have seen no indication of this. He has no idea what people in poverty, the disadvantaged, or the average person’s or even wealthy people’s lives are like … he knows about the ultra rich. He doesn’t have a clue what life is like for the vast majority of Americans …. nor does he care. I believe that trump’s attitude and values are similar to governments where dictators, the pharaohs, cruel kings ruled their countries. What a detestable man.
A wonderful article Ms. Jennings and so true. I have often wondered how, and at what level, the decision to embarrass these kids was made and who was responsible for its origin. And now I know that the Richfield School Board approved it and that is its start. I know their decisions are difficult, but in this case, wrong. Thank you for your courage, care and compassion in putting children first …. and letting us, as adults, solve the – – – – problems in our society that should not be put upon children.