For a richer season, celebrate generously

I am pledging to do the holidays differently this year. Too often the season’s many demands and indulgences — the shop, travel, eat, repeat-cycle — have left me busy and bereft to the point that I am blind to the real opportunity of the season: to sustain our most important connections and build new ones. Meanwhile, the abundance on display — from glittering shop windows to piled-high buffet tables — make it too easy to forget that this season’s luxuries are only available to some of us.

So, this year I took what I am calling the Plenty Pledge and it has already transformed my season. It’s simple, really. When I have enough and a little extra — in terms of time, money, food or connections — I will share some of that extra around. My hunch is that if you join me, it will make the season richer for you and those around you.

It’s as easy as adding an item to your grocery shopping list — maybe something that’s special for your family this time of year — and bringing it to your local food shelf. Or filling your gift list with people in your life who would appreciate a donation made in their name to feed families struggling with hunger. You could also use some of your conversations to help spread the word that 1 in 11 people are hungry, right here in our community, and that 1 in 8 children will be wishing they were back in school over the holiday break, because they rely on meals served at school to be fed.

If you remind people they can help, I am sure you won’t be accused of dampening holiday spirits with these figures. Instead, your pledge to get the word out will likely be a welcome new addition to the conversational routine and folks will be interested in your efforts to change things up.



The time is right to transform our holidays. In fact, it’s urgent that we find ways to spread the joy more equitably. Minnesota’s food shelves reported more visits than ever last year. Nearly three-quarters of the people who ask for food help are working families dealing with underemployment and the rising costs of living.

Imagine eating vending machine food — not just when you’re on a work deadline and are stuck at the office — but day after day, including holidays. Imagine eating gas station food on Christmas Eve, not just when you’re filling your tank on your way to and from festivities. People are left with only these options this because there’s no market with fresh food for miles and miles and even if there were, the sweet and empty calories are the only ones within their budget.

This season, let’s pledge to celebrate generously and tackle our most pressing issues while we’re at it. For my part, I pledge to bring hunger out from the shadows and tackle it this season. What will you do this month?

Happy holidays! Here’s to a season that nourishes us all.

Allison O’Toole is the CEO of Second Harvest Heartland.

WANT TO ADD YOUR VOICE?

If you’re interested in joining the discussion, add your voice to the Comment section below — or consider writing a letter or a longer-form Community Voices commentary. (For more information about Community Voices, see our Submission Guidelines.)