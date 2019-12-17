Minnesota’s representatives should support impeachment

This week, the U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump — only the third time an American president has faced such a vote. This will be a defining moment in our nation’s history, one that will be written about for generations to come and one that lawmakers in Congress will carry for the rest of our lives.

In the face of overwhelming evidence, pressure on lawmakers in Washington to impeach Trump is growing by the hour.

Two polls released this weekend show that a majority of Americans support impeaching and removing Trump from office.

More than 100,000 Americans have pledged to take to the streets at “Nobody Is Above The Law” rallies tonight to demand that both chambers of Congress hold Trump accountable before the House of Representatives votes this week.



A bipartisan coalition — which includes progressive organizations like Stand Up America, MoveOn, and Indivisible as well as conservative groups like Republicans for the Rule of Law — has driven hundreds of thousands of constituent calls to lawmakers urging them to support impeachment.

More than a dozen editorial boards at some of the largest papers in the country—including The New York Times, USA Today, and The Washington Post — have called for Trump to be removed from office.

Several GOP governors also say Congress should impeach Trump, as do former Republican elected officials like former Ohio Gov. John Kasich and ex-Pennsylvania Rep. Charlie Dent.

Yet not a single Republican in Congress has shown a willingness to break with Trump, including three GOP members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation.

But the evidence of Trump’s impeachable conduct is incredibly damaging. During a thorough and transparent investigation by lawmakerss in Congress, it became clear that Trump withheld nearly $400 million in military aid and a critical White House meeting in order to pressure Ukrainian officials into interfering in the 2020 election.

Witness testimony, call transcripts, text messages, and phone records all show that Trump used the power of the presidency for his own personal gain — and that he undermined our rule of law, our foreign policy, and our national security in the process. Then, after a whistleblower and several government officials came forward, Trump and senior members of his administration tried to cover it up by defying congressional subpoenas, concealing evidence, and blocking witnesses from testifying.

As Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar so aptly said, these actions amount to a “global Watergate.”

The only way to address such blatant corruption and likely criminal wrongdoing? Impeachment.

That’s exactly why the House Judiciary Committee voted last week to advance two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump — one focused on his abuses of power and another on his efforts to obstruct Congress.



So lawmakers must now decide: Will they uphold their oaths of office and defend the Constitution by voting to impeach Donald Trump, or will they allow a lawless president to go unchecked?

With the evidence we’ve seen so far, the choice should be clear. Yet only four members of Minnesota’s congressional — Democrats Angie Craig (District 2), Dean Phillips (District 3), Betty McCollum (District 4), and Ilhan Omar (District 5) — have pledged their support for impeachment. Rep. Craig said voting to impeach is “about upholding [her] oath to the Constitution and the rule of law,” while Rep. Phillips said that there is “no alternative.”

A fifth Democrat — Collin Peterson (District 7) — has said that he doesn’t “condone what the president did,” but has not made a decision on whether to support impeachment.

The three Republicans from Minnesota — Jim Hagedorn (District 1), Tom Emmer (District 6), and Pete Stauber (District 8) — have said they oppose impeachment, with Stauber going so far as to claim that Trump committed “no high crimes and misdemeanors.”

But with the evidence of Trump’s impeachable conduct uncontested and the process barreling toward the finish line in the House of Representatives, a reckoning is coming. Every member of Congress must evaluate whether he or she will be on the right side of history after taking this vote.

For the sake of our democracy, I implore every single one of our representatives to vote to impeach.

Ryan Thomas is the national press secretary for Stand Up America, one of the largest grassroots organizations in the country working on impeachment. He is a Minnesota native from Andover.



