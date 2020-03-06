Minnesota needs respectful leaders who put the health of our waters and children first

On Jan. 25 I listened to reports detailing NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly’s interview with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, including his misogynistic, verbally abusive behavior following the interview. I was incredulous.
Little did I know that a few hours later I would be equally incredulous witnessing the toxic behavior displayed by Jason Lewis at a public meeting in Ely, watching in disbelief as the atmosphere grew increasingly toxic the longer he spoke.
Lewis, having lost his seat as Minnesota representative for U.S. Congressional District 2, has now set his sights on one of Minnesota’s U.S. Senate seats. He showed up in Ely for a “meet and greet” session, bouncing from District 2 to District 8.
Inciting incivility is not leadership
At the meeting advertised and supposedly designed for residents to learn about his views, while also giving them the opportunity to tell him their concerns, Lewis displayed the most bizarre behavior by a politician that I have ever witnessed.
He had obviously come to engage copper-nickel sulfide (sulfide) mining proponents, and to do everything in his power to shut down those with a pro-water view. Not only did he repeatedly refuse to give a civil, well-spoken businesswoman from our Ely community the opportunity to express her concerns for our waters, he continually ridiculed her, and by his actions encouraged mining supporters to applaud his increasingly misogynistic behavior.
It did not take long in this atmosphere of deliberately escalated rancor for a male member of “Fight For Mining Minnesota” to jump up from his chair yelling, turn around, and hulking over the woman, to verbally attack her — venomously spewing that everything she had to say was “expletive.” By his silence, Lewis gave his tacit approval.
Hypocritical and uninformed
Lewis had earlier sarcastically asked her, “Don’t you care about the St. Louis River?” PolyMet would pollute the St. Louis River watershed flowing to Lake Superior; her focus had been on the Rainy River watershed and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCA). Logically so — she operates an outfitting business designed to encourage women to explore the BWCA.
It was a particularly hypocritical question in the first place because Lewis apparently did not care about either watershed. His question was also a classic example of an individual who is ill informed — or has no legitimate answer — so turns it back on the questioner, or the interviewer, shades of Pompeo.
Lewis needs to remember that the purpose of meeting potential constituents is to listen to everyone’s concerns, whether in agreement or not, and to do so respectfully. It is one way to learn the nuances of any issue.
The issue of buffers
Lewis mistakenly agreed with mining proponents, asserting that the BWCA was adequately protected by buffer zones — part of federal legislation enacted in 1978 — including the area where Antofagasta proposes to mine with the Twin Metals project.
In the 1978 BWCA Act, the Mining Protection Area included the Gunflint Trail, the Fernberg Road, the Echo Trail, and a thin buffer west of Burntside Lake and north of Lake Vermillion. There was no federal protective buffer zone designated along the southern/southwestern boundary of the BWCA. Highway 1 and Spruce Road areas — where Antofagasta and Teck Resources (Teck) are proposing underground and open pit mines — are without a federal BWCA buffer zone.
Also, straddling the Laurentian Divide — holding the largest deposit — Teck stands to pollute both watersheds.
Red herring
“We need these minerals.” A mining supporter in Lewis’ audience repeated the industry mantra yet again. No matter that our waters are more important and more valuable than those minerals. No matter that those minerals belong to Antofagasta and would go to Chile, ranked the largest producer of copper — by far — in the world. No matter that PolyMet’s minerals would belong to Glencore. No matter that not one corporate power — Antofagasta, Glencore, or Teck — has ever not polluted in comparable water intensive environments with comparable ore bodies. No matter that contamination from massive sulfide mining waste in an environment such as ours cannot be cleaned up. Perpetual water treatment and waste storage is mythical thinking.
The industry slogan, “Minnesota can have mining and clean water,” is the biggest myth of all. Take a look at the “Map to the Iron Mining & Metallic Mineral Exploration Mapset.” [PDF]
What chance do our waters have? None. Neither do future generations of Minnesota’s children who would pay — with damaged health and intellect — for the blind acceptance of disinformation, lies of omission, and corporate greed. Minnesota’s defining moment is now.
Here’s an alternative mantra: “We need these waters.”
C.A. Arneson lives on a lake in the Ely area.
Comments (7)
Capitalism increasingly looks like ecocide. No limits, no boundaries, eternal growth, eternal progress: all demand eternal exploitation.
I’ve long thought the Trump movement really represents the subconscious awareness that resources are limited, there is only a little time before the balance shifts into civilizational collapse, so let’s have one more generation of anything goes and nothing matters.
At the same time, most Dem/DFL leadership in this state are equally handmaidens of Glencore and Antagofasta, and on the polluting agriculture side, Cargill, Bayer, General Mills, Pillsbury, and on the PFAS side, 3M etc, so I don’t really see any leadership in Minnesota about clean water for this or future generations.
Capitalism actually protects the environment because those other resources have value too. Go look at the conditions in China, Russia, India et al once and see how well the left wing ideology of Socialism/Communism works out for the environment. The hypocrisy knows no bounds, you want everyone to drive electric cars but no mining for the minerals to build them. Or maybe you just prefer that those mines are placed elsewhere so you don’t have to see them??
To paraphrase Paul Harvey…lets hear the rest of the story. All we get here is a biased opinion of what happened at the townhall. On top of that some misleading claims about mining too. The minerals are sold on the open market. Mining is expensive which is why only a few companies do it. However all that money for labor etc goes into the local communities and even the State coffers. And to claim you can predict the future by claiming the water will be contaminated is a logical fallacy. The fact is you don’t know if any pollution will or won’t happen, none of us do. The minerals are needed… because I assume you like electricity in your house, electronic devices like cell phones and computers ….etc.
“Capitalism actually protects the environment because those other resources have value too.”
The industrial of the 19th century is evidence enough to show that this statement is not true. And, it was action taken by the government that ultimately put an end to the most rapacious behaviors of unrestrained capitalism.
“The fact is you don’t know if any pollution will or won’t happen, none of us do.”
Does his mean that Glencore and Antofagasta don’t know either? Based on their record of pollution, you might be correct.
“The minerals are needed… because I assume you like electricity in your house, electronic devices like cell phones and computers ….etc.”
Ms. Arneson already refuted this. But, Mr. Barnes, can you tell us which products that Minnesotans will purchase will come from MN copper mines?
For what little it’s worth, I agree with both C.A. Arneson and Mr. Duncan. The metals (and the profits from their sale) will go to foreign entities and foreign bank accounts, for whom the miners are no more than hired day labor, and short-term labor at that. It’s pitiful to see addicts begging for “just one more fix,” and that’s the way pleas from the area about jobs strike me.
Trapped in a dying industry that can’t help but pollute – and has done so in every single instance to date – miners (especially if they’re… ahem… middle-aged) understandably are not happy about the prospect of having to find a new career paying a living wage in a society that’s in upheaval all around them. I sympathize with their predicament.
But not enough to throw away what is perhaps the most valuable natural asset the state has for what is, in relative terms, a few shekels, especially when the money will largely go overseas to shareholders who couldn’t care less about the effect of their enterprise on the locals as long as the quarterly reports are solidly in the black. Social and economic upheaval have been part of American life from the beginning, and almost without letup. People in every walk of life have had to adapt to change, sometimes more rapidly than others, and it’s never easy to do that. Easy or not, however, when the choice is finding a new career or living in a permanently poisoned environment that’s right out of a dystopian science-fiction novel, rational people ought to lean in favor of the former.
Funny but I don’t care about flowery language, a long history in politics or some charming person to have coffee with…. I want someone that is willing to fight for my ideals and constitutionally given rights….. Period….. I don’t need a “peace and love” person (already had that phase in the 60’s), I need someone fighting for my right, as a law abiding citizen, to own a gun. Don’t need a “I love everyone” person, I need a fighter who will stand against illegal entry into our country and open borders. Don’t need a person hugging children, I want someone fighting for that child to get an education that prepares them for life after 13 years in public schools. I don’t need a person passing some unseen purity test, I need someone fighting for mining companies, that pass their permitting process, to legally start working.
I am not hanging out with Senators, Representatives or many politicians from either party, I have plenty of friends now. I want someone fighting for what I believe…. Period.
“I need someone fighting for mining companies, that pass their permitting process, to legally start working.”
And once again, I am sure you are perfectly fine with putting Antofagasta’s and Glencore’s names on the permits. Yet, it sure sounds like you are fighting for limiting the liability of foreign corporations. It sure sound like you are fighting for shell corporations.