In the battle against COVID-19, home care workers like me need protections

I’m a St. Paul home care worker and one of my clients is a 40-year-old military veteran with multiple sclerosis. Just as he served our country, I’m now on the front lines in our nation’s war to defeat COVID-19. Home care workers like me are deeply committed to protecting Minnesota’s highest-risk residents: our parents, grandparents, and loved ones with disabilities. But I want to raise the alarm that we desperately need personal protective equipment and other resources to keep our clients and communities safe.

Our state is especially vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic, because the population is aging even faster than the rest of the country. This year, for the first time in history, there will be more Minnesotans over 65 years old than school-aged children. Studies show that seniors and people with chronic medical conditions like heart disease are more vulnerable to complications from the virus and have a much higher mortality rate. At age 62, I’m at high risk myself.

Quality home care services are crucial for keeping clients safe, and also ensuring they can live with dignity. Before the outbreak, Gov. Tim Walz spent time helping me care for my veteran client during an activity called “Walk a Day in My Shoes.” As the governor helped me lift, feed and dress my client, he witnessed how essential this work is. The support I provide allows my client to remain at home and engaged in the lives of his four young children.

Home care workers play a critical role in the medical system, because we are the eyes and ears of the care delivery team. We are the first ones to notice if a client has a fever, cough or trouble breathing. Despite our vital work, we are not being given the tools we need to fight COVID-19 effectively. I have received no personal protective equipment, coronavirus training or information whatsoever.

I am especially worried about my other client, a 100-year-old woman I have been with for 15 years. Every morning, I help her take a warm shower, get her dressed, make her a full breakfast, and lay out all her pills for the day. At night, I get her ready for bed and tuck her in. She often tells me, “I’m so blessed that you’re here,” and I feel honored to provide her the compassionate, loving, professional care she needs.

We have grown very close, so I want to do everything I can to safeguard her. But I’m running low on hand sanitizer, and it is hard to find the cleaning materials I need as store shelves have gone bare. When I called my agency saying that I urgently need hand sanitizer, masks and gloves, they said I should find those items on my own.

I also asked my agency about more paid sick days, as I don’t have enough to make it through a prolonged illness. I was told that I should apply for unemployment if I contract the virus. That really scared me, because my total monthly income is only about $1,800 and it is already a constant struggle to make the rent.

I also can’t afford health insurance through my job. I don’t know how I would get tested for the coronavirus, let alone pay for medical treatment. I have started preparing my car in case I get evicted and am forced to live in it. I’ve also been stocking up on tuna fish, crackers and bottled water to make sure I can feed myself if I become homeless.

The one thing that gives me a sense of hope in this crisis is my union, SEIU Healthcare Minnesota. I have found that the best antidote to anxiety, fear and depression is action. Through my union, I sit on the Governor’s Council on an Age-Friendly Minnesota, and my colleagues and I have been trying to coordinate the expansion of services during this emergency.

SEIU members have also been calling on home care agencies, local government leaders and President Trump to immediately enact policies that protect caregivers and all working Minnesotans, including: access to testing and health care at no cost, paid leave if workers get sick or need to care for a family member, adequate personal protective equipment, infection control training, overtime pay, and reimbursement for lost wages.

Many home care clients live alone and have no one else they can rely on. As the coronavirus continues to spread, we must ask ourselves who will care for these at-risk Minnesotans if their caregivers fall ill? It is imperative that agencies and elected officials act now to provide home care workers with the support we need to protect our clients and families.

Debra Howze is a resident of St. Paul and has been a home care worker for more than 20 years. She sits on The Governor’s Council on an Age-Friendly Minnesota and is a member leader of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota.



