Lifting up disruption left many Americans vulnerable to the vagaries of COVID-19

Since the early 2000s, pundits have touted the value of disruption. Disruption represented innovation. Disruption replaced the old with the new. Disruption exemplified scrappy entrepreneurship. Disruption created new conveniences. Disruption defined creativity. In 2009, Facebook founder and multibillionaire Mark Zuckerberg put it best: “Move fast and break things.”

Disruption defined more than our businesses or economy. For many, it delineated our highest aspirations.

Suddenly, we face the ultimate disruption. COVID-19 represents the most profound challenge to daily living — and human life itself — the U.S. and the world have seen in over a century.

So what’s the problem? Based on the values expressed and embodied by so many over the last 15 years, disruption demands celebration. Displacement? Growing inequality? People left behind? Don’t worry about it. We’re busy disrupting.



Yet this particular moment reveals the ways in which lifting up disruption weakened our society and left so many so vulnerable. An entire labor category — so-called gig workers — have no more gigs. Television news tells of long lines at food pantries. Small businesses are shut down. Grocery staples run short. Xenophobia is on the rise. Rent comes due even as paychecks disappear. Employer-provided health care disappears as millions get laid off. The lucky cower in fear at home while the unlucky risk their lives to deliver necessary goods and services. Health care professionals fighting COVID-19 find themselves underequipped and overwhelmed. Terror of the unseen pervades every minute of every day.

An entire system premised on precarity for the many and profits for the few, laid low by a sub-microscopic organism.

One hundred years after the last global pandemic — the 1918 flu epidemic, which killed more than 600,000 Americans and 50 million people globally — we seem to be stuck in the same spot. The United States, the most powerful nation the world has ever seen, is ill-equipped, ill-prepared, and paying a high price for it. The past teaches us this: Thousands will die. Even with many weeks of social distancing and up-to-date science, the latest models suggest the virus will kill up to 240,000 Americans.

How did we get here? Debates over the lack of early testing, the lack of state and federal preparation, and even the broad institutional refusal to take decades of epidemiological warnings seriously have already started. What remains undebatable is how disruption — as our highest aspiration — left us especially vulnerable to the vagaries of this virus.

Back in 2014, historian Jill Lepore noted that “innovation and disruption are ideas that originated in the arena of business but which have since been applied to arenas whose values and goals are remote from the values and goals of business.” What did that get us? Accountability? Compassion? Community? Conscience? Equity? Democracy? Nah. Move fast and break things.

Nearly everything is thoroughly broken. Now what?

How we answer that question will define what is to come. As historian Nancy Bristow made clear in her excellent book “American Pandemic,” the searing experience of the 1918 flu outbreak changed little in America. But history does not determine what comes next. Even as we face the unthinkable, we must also face the future. As we do, remember this: We hold the power to make a different world.

Michael J. Lansing is an associate professor of history at Augsburg University and author of “Insurgent Democracy: The Nonpartisan League in North American Politics.” His current project is “Enriched: Industrial Carbohydrates and the Rise of Nutrition Capitalism.”



