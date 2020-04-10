The hope of spring in these unsettling times

The year’s at the spring, And day’s at the morn; Morning’s at seven; The hill-side’s dew-pearled; The lark’s on the wing; The snail’s on the thorn; God’s in his Heaven— All’s right with the world!

Unfortunately, we no longer live in Robert Browning’s world.

As in years past, the natural order of spring remains unaltered. Melting snow-pile meringues reveal their hidden treasures, early crocuses stretch awake, and bird song greets the dawn. But, with our human world now reduced to four walls, nuclear families and self-contained walks, it’s a little difficult to find much comfort in our annual rite of renewal.



We all deal differently with the wrenching uncertainties of COVID-19. Although Minnesotans are a generally compliant lot, a few folks continue in blissful denial of the new realities — blithely living their unabated lives, thereby endangering their vulnerable neighbors. And if they are in positions of leadership, compromising the health and well-being of their captive constituents and employees with such self-centered vanity.

Fixated on maintaining their status quo, some individuals, companies and even governments defiantly challenge the right of a republic to act in the public interest. These dissidents present the greatest danger to our survival – both personally and constitutionally. Freedom of choice is never absolute. No one who chooses to live in a civilized society has license to ignore their shared responsibility for communal safety.

The hardest part: waiting

The waiting is the hardest part. One method of coping with the lack of certainty and void of trusted guidance is to mentally assign limits to our willingness for sacrifice. Hunker down for two weeks. Endure four weeks of hardship. Maybe just until Memorial Day? Optimistically, but decidedly unrealistically, some of us might expect a definitive conclusion to what has been an adventurous challenge, after which things can return to what we once knew as normal.

Despite the chest-thumping rhetoric, this is not a war that will end with a date certain armistice. The troops will not triumphantly disembark to resume their civilian lives. As the immediate crisis peaks in country to country, state to state, town to town, rolling waves of illnesses are expected to continue for many months. That prognosis suggests a best-case scenario of evolving contractions and expansions of hard restrictions and voluntary guidelines until an effective vaccine and treatments are widely available – if only for this viral strain.



Consequently, changes once thought of as temporary inconveniences to our daily lives will morph into permanent transformations as we necessarily become accustomed to the new realities of our ongoing vulnerabilities. Although creatively adopted out of necessity to preserve the public health, many of those initial modifications will become institutionalized. Not everything will revert to the way it was, nor should it, as the world settles into a new equilibrium.

Innovation is often prompted by precipitous events, and we are already discovering new practices that make more sense than old mores. New ways of doing business are being explored and adopted in all walks of life, from health care to education to food services to entertainment. And that’s a good thing.

The world is indeed flat

Renewal is also inevitable in governance as the fallacy of self-sustainable nationalism is debunked yet again. The world is indeed flat. Stark dichotomies in federal, state and local leadership are laid bare in crises, especially those that impact our individual health and safety. Quite appropriately, there’s a greater appreciation for competent leaders and dedicated workers at all levels and in all sectors.

Perhaps therein lies the hope of spring in these unsettling times. A newfound respect for the true heroes among us in this brand new world.

John Gunyou has served in various state, regional and local positions in both the public and private sectors. He is now retired and living in Minnetonka.

