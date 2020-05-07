Stimulus is helpful, but tariffs are still threatening our livelihoods

After Congress passed the CARES Act, it provided a critical stimulus to many small businesses around the country. Many of the companies who were fortunate enough to receive the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program loan will be able to directly use those funds to help keep people employed and stay afloat in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

While that stimulus money will be a vital resource for small companies like mine, there is still one major issue threatening our livelihoods: tariffs. Tariffs are taxes put on the goods we need to do business and are only making it harder for companies and workers during this crisis. Keeping them in place is counterproductive, as the impact of the Paycheck Protection Program is diluted when businesses like mine who receive stimulus money have to turn around and pay tariffs to the U.S. government.

For example, my business makes speakers, including those used for ventilators and other high-demand medical equipment. We are the only company that builds speakers for ventilators in the USA. The parts I need to manufacture those speakers carry a 25 percent tariff — more than triple the tariff rate if I simply built the entire speaker in China. If I build the speaker in Asia, outside of China, there is likely no tariff at all. The stimulus will help offset the overall costs my business is facing, but the effectiveness is greatly reduced given the tariffs I have to pay on parts I need to run my business.

Compounded by uncertainties

This has been the case for my business and others since the start of the U.S. trade war with China. Businesses have paid and continue to pay billions in tariffs, and those costs are only compounded by the uncertainties facing the world amid this pandemic.



There is a lot of uncertainty with customers and vendors around when things will go back to normal, and because of that, companies are doing everything they can to hold on to their money so they have cash on hand to stay afloat. To the full extent it can, our government needs to alleviate this situation for business leaders, employers, workers, and families across the U.S. and here in Minnesota.

That’s why it is essential that leaders both in Congress and the Trump administration push to defer all tariffs immediately. Doing so offers one of the most robust, surefire solutions to giving our economy the boost it needs during this coronavirus-induced slowdown. Businesses will no longer be hampered by the added costs and can focus on doing the essential work to keeping the economy moving.

Not a partisan issue

This cannot be a single-party issue, either. Both Democrats and Republicans need to hear the pleas from small business owners to remove tariffs. I was disappointed to see that when Sen. Diane Feinstein from California called on other lawmakers to sign on to a letter asking the Trump administration to suspend tariffs during the coronavirus pandemic, only seven members of Congress joined her. It was especially disappointing that neither of my senators, Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, signed on to the letter.

As our elected officials debate what to include in new stimulus bills to help support America’s businesses during this epidemic, they cannot ignore the calls from business leaders to defer all tariffs. Relieving the burden of tariffs will enable us to focus completely on keeping businesses afloat, not paying unnecessary taxes tariffs impose.

That is what leaders in Congress and the administration must realize: Tariffs are taxes paid 100% by American businesses, often on products that are not available in America. They raise costs for businesses and consumers and hold our economy back when it most needs a boost.

While these tariffs were meant to incentivize manufacturing in the United States, which I support, they actually punish American businesses, including manufacturers. These tariffs have forced many of us to move more production offshore. If the tariffs continue, there may no longer be American-made speakers going into our American ventilators.

It’s time to lift the weight of tariffs and allow us to get back to work rebuilding the American economy.

Dan Digre owns the St. Paul-based company Misco Speakers.



