This is not the time to reclassify vacation properties used for short-term rentals as commercial businesses

We were both raised on family farms in southern Minnesota. Around 30 years ago, our livelihood became unsustainable during the farming crisis, so we transplanted our family from the country to the woods along the North Shore.

We love the Boundary Waters, Lake Superior and Cook County. The people here come from all walks of life. There’s a camaraderie among us, no matter our backgrounds. In true Minnesota spirit, it’s a welcoming community.

Over the years, we have built three homes while working full time, selling the first and converting the second into a long-term rental. Perhaps our most interesting construction project was one we built to sell. In 2016, we began a small starter home that incorporated the design of a caboose in form, function and character. Our “art project” was different from the cabins that Tim, a general construction contractor, had built since we moved here.

Modest caboose is popular with tourists

Encouraged by friends, we first decided to try renting it to tourists in the mom & pop tradition of the North Shore. The caboose itself is modest in size. Visitors use an outhouse and must bring their own water and perhaps a little Minnesota grit to savor the experience.



Still, it wasn’t long before the caboose became a popular spot. You can truly disappear in our little neck of the woods. There’s a peaceful solitude that our guests appreciate.

We have thoroughly enjoyed hosting tourists from across the country and beyond. It’s satisfying to bump into our guests in Grand Marais, knowing that we are doing our part to help support our friends and their small businesses.

But today, we are deeply worried about our tourist community. COVID-19 dealt a powerful blow to the state’s tourism industry. We don’t know when people will be able to travel safely again, or how many will be able to afford a vacation when the economy has suffered so much.

That is why we are disturbed by news that some county assessors are reclassifying vacation properties sometimes used as short-term rentals as commercial businesses. We can’t imagine why at a time when the governor is asking Minnesotans not to visit their own cabins, some counties want to double or triple their taxes.

Critical to economic recovery

Private cabins and condos (or even a caboose) provide an appealing rental option for many families who vacation in Greater Minnesota. They will be critical to the economic recovery of Cook County and other communities that rely on outdoor tourism for jobs and tax revenue.

That is why we believe this is not the time for a major tax increase. Owners will either be forced to pull their property from the rental market, which limits lodging options, or raise prices, which would make a trip less affordable for families. Some owners may be even forced to sell.

We are now 60 years old and looking toward retirement. Since we don’t have a large amount of savings or a pension, we planned for our caboose to be part of our retirement funding, as have others with their homes and cabins. We understand that because our property earns some income that we should pay a little more in property taxes, but we shouldn’t pay the same rate as “big box” companies.

That is why we support legislation (House File 3826 and Senate File 3931) that addresses this issue in a fair way by creating a new tax classification for short-term rental properties that falls between seasonal recreation and commercial.



We are all looking for signs that some type of normalcy isn’t too far away. That includes getting back to a life where summer and fall vacations are encouraged. When Minnesotans rent their vacation homes, they share with thousands of families a cherished Minnesota tradition — the great outdoors.

We take pride in playing a small role in that tradition. Let’s work together to make sure our tourist communities will be ready when it’s time to once again experience the wonder of Greater Minnesota.

Berta and Tim Bauer live in Grand Marais, Minnesota.

