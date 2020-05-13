What can you do when they spew lies: revisiting the Fairness Doctrine  

Did you ever wonder why Fox News and talk radio can get away with continually reviling Gov. Andrew Cuomo and/or Joe Biden and/or Hillary Clinton and/or Speaker Nancy Pelosi and/or the Obamas — to name just a few of their bugaboos — and/or just the guy down the street unlucky enough to be in their crosshairs, without let or hindrance or regard for the truth or ever allowing any of their targets on the air to defend themselves? This didn’t just start with the current president; it is the culmination of more than 30 years of the effects of a bad decision.

One of the most consequential acts of a generally transformative presidency is hardly remembered now. In 1987 the Reagan administration revoked the Fairness Doctrine. That single act revolutionized American electronic media.

Discussions at an elevated level

In the 1950s, television was pretty much limited to the three big networks with public television coming later. Still, many regard that era as the golden age of American television. Commercial television aired intellectual content such as live classical music and serious drama. Discussions of current events were at an elevated level with all points of view presented for the viewers. Personal assaults were virtually nonexistent. The same applied to radio.

This exalted state of broadcasting was no accident but the result of deliberate national policy. The Fairness Doctrine or equal time rule of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) required television and radio stations to allow presentation of the opposing view when they aired a political position and to give an opportunity for anyone subjected to a personal attack to rebut the charges on the air. Violation of the Fairness Doctrine could be grounds to revoke the operating license of the offender.

The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously upheld the constitutionality of the Fairness Doctrine in Red Lion Broadcasting Co. v. FCC, 395 U.S. 367 (1969). The court emphasized the scarcity of broadcast frequencies; the government’s role in allocating the privilege of broadcasting to some while denying access to these same frequencies to other applicants justified this type of regulation of the electronic media for the public interest. The First Amendment belongs to the listeners as well as to the broadcasters. Others would disagree.

One archetypal Fairness Doctrine case involved a small but nationally notorious radio station in Washington State. In re Application for Renewal of License of Station KAYE, 46 F.C.C.2d 600 (1974). The Anti-Defamation League had challenged the renewal of the license of KAYE of Puyallup, Washington. An administrative law judge of the FCC recommended termination of the license of KAYE for violation of the Fairness Doctrine and the station appealed to the full FCC. The station allegedly had been concentrating its broadcasting on right wing anti-Semitic racist propaganda and attacks on public officials and private persons without giving anyone a chance to reply. The case was hard fought on all sides. It was punctuated by disciplinary proceedings against KAYE’s attorney for, shall we say, excessive exuberance in representing the station. KAYE lost its license for violating the Fairness Doctrine.

Gentility was over with a vengeance

Nevertheless, KAYE’s modus operandi and not the Fairness Doctrine was the wave of the future. A few years later, Reagan’s FCC appointees unceremoniously dispatched the Fairness Doctrine and the past era of media public service gentility was over with a vengeance along with any semblance of fairness. The right to reply was yanked.

Rush Limbaugh was the first to jump into the breach followed by many imitators on talk radio. Limbaugh and the others have never made any pretense of providing a balanced presentation of the merits of controversial issues or giving the hapless victims of their personal thwacks an opportunity to reply. Cable TV – Fox News most especially — followed suit. It was KAYE all over America, all the time raucous personal invective – a new Tower of Babel. The very concept of objective truth was out.

What is to be done? Making a mistake is much easier than correcting one. Powerful interests are vested in perpetuating things as they are. They will make life difficult for anyone from a president on down who encroaches on their empire. But act the next president must to restore fairness to television and radio. Limbaugh and all the others have the right to say anything and berate anyone they please. No one wants to take that away. But those on the receiving end need a right too.

Who can be against restoring a right to reply when you are attacked? Isn’t that the American way?

Minneapolis attorney, author, and past Minnesota state representative (St. Louis Park 1978-1982 Independent Republican) Elliot C. Rothenberg argued the KAYE case before the Federal Communications Commission in 1973 as the attorney for the Anti-Defamation League.

