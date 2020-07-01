Inequality of fiscal stimulus: Is the stimulus package benefiting richer Americans more?

While the COVID-19 pandemic is growing rapidly in the United States (due to the number of cases in the states of Florida, Arizona, Texas, and California) once again, the legislators on Capitol Hill are scratching their heads over whether to put forward a second stimulus package. Yes, the U.S. might be in need of a second one.

It is beyond any doubt that the first stimulus package, known as the U.S. CARES Act, which was worth $2.3 trillion, along with the monetary policy undertaken by the Federal Reserve, boosted the economic opportunities and reduced the extent of recession. It is a no-brainer that the second stimulus package (which is on the table now and very much a possibility as well), already proposed by the House Democrats, known as the HEROES Act, will only be boosting the economy. The question that arises is whether, on the way to boosting the economy, it puts one group in a relatively disadvantageous position? In simpler words, does it make the inequality situation worse?

The economics of fiscal stimulus

The primary purpose of a stimulus package is to keep the economy afloat. Stimulus operates on both sides of the market — the demand side and the supply side. On the supply side are the businesses. The mechanism of the fiscal stimulus is to provide the businesses with the money, so that they are able to keep their businesses up and running (in turn the workers will be able to keep their jobs). By contrast, you can directly give the money to consumers (or workers) and affect the demand side of the market. The U.S. CARES Act has undertaken both supply-side and demand-side stimulus. However, there are critics of both types of policy.

The trickle down criticism: If stimulus is provided to the employers (with the idea that if the businesses survive, so will your paycheck), the employees might only get the crumbs of the whole pie (and that only at the discretion of the employers) by the time it reaches them. Further, the employers are not bound to keep the workers on their payroll (they can lay off/furlough workers to minimize the loss if they want). In fact American Airlines and Delta Airlines laid off workers after receiving the aid from the government

The direct stimulus criticism: If the stimulus is given directly to workers, they might slow down finding new jobs (those who lost jobs) or might skip work (those who kept their jobs). They have a higher reservation wage. Reservation wage is a concept used by economists to depict the lowest wage at which an individual is willing to work for pay. There are evidences that unemployment benefits indeed discourage workers to look for work.

Both sides of the argument are fair and valuable from the economic perspective. Those, in fact, are the points of argument, for instance, regarding the second stimulus check or any other fiscal stimulus. The Republicans are holding off on a second stimulus package, while the Democrats want to expand the package even more than the first one. Let’s postpone that argument for another day and instead have a look into the numbers.

U.S. CARES Act

Of the $2.3 trillion package, over half of it was acquired by businesses ($600 billion to the large cap businesses and $600 billion to the small businesses). Only $610 billion was sent to households (a $1,200 check given to American individuals whose yearly income is less than $75,000 (phases out by $99,000).

The concern is that while the owners of businesses (employers) are getting a big-money backup even if they fail (over and over), the poorer of the society remain at the back of the line (looking up to the government to get the assistance they require to survive). This has happened before, in the 2007-2008 recession, when Wall Street companies received mostly what they required from the government. The result was widening inequality.

Inequality scenario

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, income inequality in the U.S. has hit its highest point, 48.6%, in 2018. The top 1% of the households in the U.S. earn about 50% of the overall household income. To understand the extent of inequality, the U.S. ranks 4th out of 37 Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) nations, led only by Chile, Mexico, and Turkey.

The top quintile of U.S. households has consistently taken the larger share of the country’s total income. Income disparities are so heavily tilted that the top decile of the U.S. population now earns nine times as high as the bottom nine deciles. Over the last 50 years, middle-class incomes have grown at a slower rate than upper-tier incomes. The richest 0.1% earn 196 times as much as the bottom 90%, according to Inequality.Org. In fact, among all the G7 nations, income inequality in the U.S. is the highest, according to data from the OECD.

Inequality shows its teeth only over time, and the outcomes of it spirals over generations. Inequality can start right at birth or even before that (think of a malnourished mother). A child born in a poor household in the U.S. receives lower opportunities in terms of education and health. The kids from poorer households go to schools with lower resources, while the kids from richer households go to higher quality schools. Education is considered one of the basic components of human capital, and with lower human capital comes lower wages and incomes.

Fiscal stimulus works as a positive external shock to the stock of resources a household holds. With the fiscal stimulus being heavily tilted toward the big business owners, during this recession as well as the last one, the resources are not evenly distributed. If each recession causes such a phenomenon, the inequality situation soon might be out of control.

Distribution of the stimulus package and the aftermath

I am not arguing that the big businesses should not be receiving any aid at all. They definitely should, as they produce the jobs and keep the economy running. The argument is to find a middle ground where the workers will benefit as well. It is not fair that the big companies will get the government aid only to lay off more workers, but to keep the million-dollar paychecks of the CEOs (and other executives). Nor it is fair that the businesses will use the recessions to only maximize the benefit of their owners. If recessions hurt, everyone should carry the burden together. It should not be at the cost of the workers (and their generations after).

Money begets money. In the United States, if your parents are poor, you are most likely to be a poor person, and vice-versa. If you are poor because you were born poor, then it is economically unjust. Society has responsibilities toward each individual, providing an equal opportunity (in terms of acquiring labor market skills). If unable to do so, it is a social (market) failure.

With the current pandemic scenario and the stimulus package, it is difficult to imagine that the U.S. is going in the right direction in terms of ridding inequality. As a matter of fact, a $1,200 check to the bottom quintile as opposed to multimillion-dollar tax breaks (as well as other government aids) to the richer crust of the society will only worsen the situation and divide the country (at least economically) further. The result would be a group of individuals who lag much further behind their richer counterparts.

Inequality became inevitable long ago; now it might soon become invincible.

Yasin Arafat is an assistant professor of economics at College of Saint Benedict | Saint John’s University. He works on inequality and labor market policies.

