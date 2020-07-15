Lawmakers must deliver bold, decisive police reform now

Minnesotans should be proud and heartened by Gov. Tim Walz’s call to action to reform policing in Minnesota. Conversely, we should also be ashamed and angered by some legislators’ refusal to seriously discuss police reforms with the governor.

Equally distressing are the responses from the Minneapolis and St. Paul police unions, which try to deflect blame on others rather than acknowledge their part in fanning the flames of community unrest.

An overwhelming majority of research has found that both systemic and individual racial biases operate against African-Americans and other people of color in police departments nationwide. In Minnesota, data from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD), the Minnesota Historical Society, and the University of Minnesota outline racial disparities in policing here. For example, MPD statistics indicate that officers use force against Black people seven times more frequently than against whites, even though Blacks constitute only 20 percent of the city population, and were engaged in behaviors similar to their white counterparts when stopped by police.

In addition to the irreparable loss of life and injuries to victims and their families, police misconduct costs Minnesota taxpayers millions of dollars each year. All Minnesotans, no matter their race, ethnicity or other status, pay when police wrongfully injure or kill members of the public. From 2007 to 2017, Minnesota cities and counties paid out $60.8 million for police misconduct claims. Further, $12 million of that $60.8 million came from Greater Minnesota — areas with much smaller populations and far fewer financial resources. About $24 million was paid for 2018 to 2019 (including the $20 million paid to the family of Justine Ruszczyk Damond). Conclusively, it is in everyone’s best interest to reform our police departments.

By focusing on the damage caused in the aftermath of demonstrations about George Floyd’s death, rather than the actions of police who fueled the anger and the damage, the Minneapolis and St. Paul police unions appear tone deaf to community concerns about racially biased policing.

Union casts blame elsewhere

Despite grudgingly conceding that the lead officer may have been wrong in killing Floyd, the Minneapolis police union absolutely refuses to accept its part in creating and sustaining the police culture that resulted in Floyd’s death, and the subsequent demonstrations and destruction. Instead, the union blames the mayors and the governor. Further, while refusing to address the community’s repeated concerns regarding systemic racial bias, union President Bob Kroll blamed politicians for labeling the union as “racist,” while referring to even the peaceful protests against Floyd’s death as “terrorist movements.”

Similarly, the St. Paul police union focuses on blaming the mayors and governor for not preventing property damage, and defends its use of arbitration in officer discipline. While the St. Paul union acknowledges room for improvement in policing, both unions ignore their parts in the root cause of the anger and frustration that ignited the property damage – the disproportional stops, arrests, injuries, and killings of unarmed African-Americans by Minnesota police.

In light of the police unions’ tone-deaf responses, the need for decisive and far-reaching police reform is even more evident.

Systemic legislative reforms needed

Platitudes and half-step measures have never sufficed to end ongoing, systemic problems and challenges in this country. Indeed, only bold, courageous, and decisive steps — designed to get to the heart of the problem – have resulted in meaningful change. This was true when President Abraham Lincoln signed the 13th Amendment freeing slaves, and when President Franklin D. Roosevelt implemented the New Deal during the Great Depression.

In this same spirit, it will take significant amendments to the Peace Officer Standards and Training Act, as well as to the Public Employees Labor Relations Act, in order to affect meaningful reform of Minnesota policing. These amendments should include:

eliminating candidates and officers who are affiliated with or support hate groups;

emphasizing de-escalation and community support by requiring increased training in both areas, as well as internships with non-majority businesses and clients (it would be naïve to assume that de-escalation always works, but in most police/civilian interactions, force is neither used nor necessary);

removing arbitration in cases alleging excessive use of force, racially biased policing, and retaliation against colleagues who report misconduct;

forfeiture of pension benefits following sustained cases of serious bodily injury or death resulting from excessive use of force; and

increasing the authority of Minnesota’s community members to influence all of the above.

Support competent police officers

While I acknowledge that Minnesota police departments must undergo tremendous legislative and cultural reforms to stop their racially disparate practices, I also acknowledge that competent, caring officers provide a valuable, necessary service to the public. Their work is mentally and physically demanding, often frustrating and dangerous; they see the worst of human nature daily. I say this not as any excuse for bad behavior — there is no excuse for the killing of George Floyd, or Philando Castile, or for the injuries and pain of countless other victims of police brutality — but as an observable truth regarding policing work. In light of these considerations, Minnesota must find ways to support the many deserving officers who serve and protect our communities and understand the need for change — perhaps through paid periodic sabbaticals in the communities they serve, and back-up assistance from other professionals when they answer calls for mental health crises and domestic disputes.

Minnesota legislators should act immediately to reform policing in our state. Such action would benefit Minnesota’s African-American communities and other communities of color, who have suffered disproportionately due to police misconduct; Minnesota taxpayers, who must pay the hefty bills for police misconduct; and the competent Minnesota police officers who serve us. Those legislators who fail to act should be voted out of office.

Constance Tuck Brown is a former chair of the St. Paul Police Civilian Internal Affairs Review Commission (PCIARC).

