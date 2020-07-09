On toppling statues and rebuilding society

During Navy Chaplain Basic Training we participated in pluralism workshops. These workshops charged chaplain candidate program officers of different faith backgrounds with planning invocations and benedictions for mock ship holiday observances. My team was tasked with Columbus Day. Though we participated fully, we included the following “pre-ceremony comments to the commanding officer”:

There is much controversy as to whether someone can “discover” a country already inhabited by indigenous peoples. Likewise, not only did Columbus not set foot in America, but also a great deal of explorers reached here first. Columbus brought with him disease, starvation, and conquest. While his valiance and perseverance are to be applauded, out of respect for our sailors who are descendent of Native Americans, it would probably not be in good taste to celebrate Christopher Columbus as a ship. Further, it would be in poor taste in light of the tragedies that surrounded Columbus’ expeditions, i.e. the slave trades and the genocides, to go ahead with this ceremony. That said, we would be happy to provide more context and research upon request, and would still recommend the “vacation day” for good measure.

Our presentation led to much debate among my shipmates and colleagues — and it was a poignant moment for me about positive conflict and dialogue. We each committed thereafter to learn about loaded symbols and implicit bias.

Sixteen years later, protesters here in Minnesota toppled our state Capitol’s statue of Christopher Columbus.

Protests in George Floyd’s name, propelled by a desire for societal change, invoked an end to all forms of injustice. Among the protesters were Dakota and Ojibwe Indians who have been crying out for years that Columbus is the ultimate representation of genocide against Native Americans.

Another layer that shouldn’t be ignored

And yet, there is another layer that should not be ignored. Ironically, our country once used Columbus to quiet civil unrest, bridge peoples, and pursue social justice. In 1892, 11 Italian-Americans were murdered in a public lynching — a time when Italian immigrants to the United States were not considered “white.” The bloodshed led to saber-rattling between the United States and Italy, not to mention riotous demonstrations among Italian Americans. President Benjamin Harrison brought about a détente by declaring Columbus Day a national holiday, giving pride to Italian-Americans and leading to school curricula of patriotism, loyalty, and citizenship.

Nearly 120 years later this rings hollow. What happens when one person’s pride is another person’s pain? What happens when one person’s victory is another person’s loss? We may hope that the pride and the victory is on the side of the just and the righteous, but is it right to wish or cause pain and bereavement to another?

The need for soulful reflection

Indeed, it is not. Still, it is too easy to resign our efforts, believing that every action will disturb at least one group or person. Instead, with our best intentions, we should each dedicate time regularly to learning about the history of bias in our country, challenging prejudices, working toward developing and deepening a culture of inclusivity and diversity, and eradicating intolerance. We should live a life in the perpetual pursuit of justice. This means agonizing soulful reflection – examining the missteps of our places of business, our houses of worship, our institutions of education, our societal totems.

Our discoveries will compel us subsequently to tear down and rebuild structures without the guilt of former injustices. On our path to righting our nation’s wrongs, we need to be careful to explore every nuance — and when we open up the deep wounds of history, we need to navigate the path of healing together.

Rabbi Avi S. Olitzky is a senior rabbi of Beth El Synagogue in St. Louis Park.

