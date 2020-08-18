Family road trip: Better prepare for the billboards

My children and I took an incredible road trip this summer. But it also led to uncomfortable conversations with my four children (all under 10 years old) — conversations for which I had neither planned nor prepared.

Many hours behind the wheel in the middle of the country leads a driver to disregard the seemingly endless display of billboards — especially because most address only two themes: eternal punishment for not believing in Jesus, and abortion is murder. I respect others’ points of view — even when I disagree with them or their sensational use of outdoor media. Frankly, I have rarely regarded these signs — at best scoffing as I dismiss them as a nuisance or just background “chatter.”

But I’ve also always been baffled by what I presume must be an expensive endeavor with little bang for a lot of buck. I’ve often wondered: to what end?

Just like the ploy of the candy in the retail checkout aisle, I realized this summer, might this be a similar approach? That is, the billboards aren’t placed for the driver; they are there for the passengers. And really, tragically, the billboards are placed for the ones staring out the window, playing the license plate game, taking in the country, counting the cows and reading the signs — pouring over every letter, and picture, and word.

If my children begging and pleading me to take them to Wall Drug after the fortieth “you’re almost there” sign wasn’t proof enough … indeed, children are impressionable.

The Book of Proverbs charges us to “train up a child in the way s/he should go; and when s/he is old, s/he will not depart from it.” Millennia later, the Alter Rebbe taught that “when a child begins to speak, the parent should begin teaching the child verses of Torah.”

I reject John Locke’s theory that a child’s mind is a blank slate, that is, they are ready for imprinting and engraving. The rabbis teach that there really are four types of students: the sponge, the funnel, the strainer, the sieve. The sponge absorbs everything; the funnel effectively is in one end and right out through the other; the strainer passes the wine and retains the lees; the sieve removes the chaff and retains the meal. In my experience, these are not different types of students, but better, these are different stages in life. All children begin as a sponge. Disagree or not with John Locke, irrespective of with what they begin, children “impressionably” take everything in, soaking up all that is around them and carrying it with them throughout their life.

I do believe they are akin to sponges. In fact, the most central prayer to Jewish liturgy – the Shema – emphasizes the parent’s responsibility explicitly. Parents need realize that one of the most basic tenets of parenting is educating our children, but that also means creating a safe space for discussion, providing deeper context, and reframed perspective.

Road trips may provide us seemingly (and positively) endless family time, but they are also force-feeding a baseline education that lacks nuance, condition, or discourse — all in the form of a plenitude of billboards. Which means: Before you take that road trip, realize that making sure you packed your bags may not be the only way you need to prepare.

Rabbi Avi S. Olitzky is a senior rabbi of Beth El Synagogue in St. Louis Park.

