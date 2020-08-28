Ten reasons I support the National Popular Vote

With the Republican National Convention having taken place this week, I thought it a good time to lay out the top 10 reasons I support the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact:

It will guarantee the presidency to the candidate who wins the most popular votes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. It will force the presidential candidates to campaign to voters in all 50 states. It will end incentives for presidents to pander to the political interests of battleground state voters and ignore the interests of fly-over state voters. There is simply no virtue in winning the presidency and losing the popular vote. It creates controversy, division and crisis around legitimately elected presidents. A National Popular Vote for president is in the best interest of a majority of voters and a majority of states. I’m not afraid of my ideas and believe candidates I support can win a National Popular Vote for president. National Popular Vote preserves and respects the state power to award electors. One person, one vote is a foundational principle of our republican form of government, and a national popular vote for president is consistent with that principle. Small states get jobbed under the current system, as the smallest states are reliably Democrat or reliably Republican. National Popular Vote values rural and urban voters equally. National Popular Vote will create a single member district (all 50 states and D.C.), where the candidate with the most votes wins and where only U.S. citizens can legally vote.

Article continues after advertisement

Some of these are my opinions, but they are all entirely valid. If you are on the fence about a National Popular Vote for president, I urge you to stop, think and then decide to support the National Popular Vote in your state. It’s the right thing to do.

Patrick Rosenstiel is senior consultant to National Popular Vote, Inc. He voted for and supported President Trump, President George W. Bush, Sen. Bob Dole, and President George H.W. Bush. He is the CEO of Ainsley Shea, a communications and public affairs firm based in St. Paul.

WANT TO ADD YOUR VOICE?

If you’re interested in joining the discussion, add your voice to the Comment section below — or consider writing a letter or a longer-form Community Voices commentary. (For more information about Community Voices, see our Submission Guidelines.)