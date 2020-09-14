Pandemic life: Distance learning, Day 3

Distance learning, Day 3, morning:

8:00 Webinar begins for mom’s important leadership grant opportunity

8:12 Son wakes mom up

8:13 Put son’s waffle in

8:15 Son needs favorite book from Dad’s for morning meeting

8:16 Drive to pick up “The Hobbit” from Dad’s

8:30 Son’s class begins

8:31 Make coffee

8:32 Call in to webinar for grant opportunity

8:33 Consider how to lead more effectively in community

9:21 Wake daughter up

9:22 Daughter complains mom didn’t shake her leg to wake her up, thereby making it harder for her to fully awaken

9:22 Yell at daughter to set an alarm

9:23 Put two waffles in for daughter

9:35 Daughter’s class begins

9:36 Begin prepping lunch

9:39 Daughter asks for water

9:48 Out of peanut butter, find some peanuts in pantry, whir up nut butter in Vitamix!

10:06 Son asks for another waffle, frozen

10:09 Start exercise video, do 60 seconds of biceps curls

10:10 Son begins gym class

10:11 Text downstairs neighbors to apologize for son’s jumping jacks

10:13 Son asks for water

10:15 Son asks mom to hold his feet for sit-ups

10:15 Daughter calls mom into room to see the comments on her classroom page from classmate who claims George Floyd died of an overdose and anyway he was a criminal

10:16 Worry about the world

10:19 Daughter asks for eggs

10:21 Son finds balloon in closet, begins blowing up and deflating repeatedly

10:23 Frozen waffle is found on computer keyboard half-eaten

10:24 Remove frozen waffle

10:30 Class “brain break” for son is spent playing computer games

10:31 Set alarm clock for daughter

10:32 Daughter calls friends to discuss comment section drama

10:44 Put in a Target order

10:47 Mom’s mental break on phone in bedroom

10:49 Daughter stands over mom in bedroom

10:50 Mental break over

10:59 Son’s balloon pops

11:00 Stress-induced eczema flares up

11:11 Read online tips on helping kids adapt and thrive in online school. Classical music is suggested.

11:12 Open mail, read about severely reduced and online concert season for one of employers and continued financial decline of musician pension

11:13 Son plays loudly with pen at dining room table; daughter yells from bedroom

11:17 Son reports “extremely boring” Google meet, is hungry

11:22 Continue lunch prep

11:23 Board chair emails with tasks

11:24 Loud muttering, sighs, pen clicking from son’s dining room office

11:30 Complete and send assignment for board chair

11:32 “I’m starving and I’m tired and I do not like online school at all. What’s for lunch? Mom?”

11:35 Daughter emerges, announces she “can’t do this all year!”

11:36 Mom eats breakfast

Rena Kraut is a classical clarinetist and the executive director of the Cuban American Youth Orchestra.