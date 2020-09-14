Pandemic life: Distance learning, Day 3

Distance learning, Day 3, morning:
8:00 Webinar begins for mom’s important leadership grant opportunity
8:12 Son wakes mom up
8:13 Put son’s waffle in
8:15 Son needs favorite book from Dad’s for morning meeting
8:16 Drive to pick up “The Hobbit” from Dad’s
8:30 Son’s class begins
8:31 Make coffee
8:32 Call in to webinar for grant opportunity
8:33 Consider how to lead more effectively in community
9:21 Wake daughter up
9:22 Daughter complains mom didn’t shake her leg to wake her up, thereby making it harder for her to fully awaken
9:22 Yell at daughter to set an alarm
9:23 Put two waffles in for daughter
9:35 Daughter’s class begins
9:36 Begin prepping lunch
9:39 Daughter asks for water
9:48 Out of peanut butter, find some peanuts in pantry, whir up nut butter in Vitamix!
10:06 Son asks for another waffle, frozen
10:09 Start exercise video, do 60 seconds of biceps curls
10:10 Son begins gym class
10:11 Text downstairs neighbors to apologize for son’s jumping jacks
10:13 Son asks for water
10:15 Son asks mom to hold his feet for sit-ups
10:15 Daughter calls mom into room to see the comments on her classroom page from classmate who claims George Floyd died of an overdose and anyway he was a criminal
10:16 Worry about the world
10:19 Daughter asks for eggs
10:21 Son finds balloon in closet, begins blowing up and deflating repeatedly
10:23 Frozen waffle is found on computer keyboard half-eaten
10:24 Remove frozen waffle
10:30 Class “brain break” for son is spent playing computer games
10:31 Set alarm clock for daughter
10:32 Daughter calls friends to discuss comment section drama
10:44 Put in a Target order
10:47 Mom’s mental break on phone in bedroom
10:49 Daughter stands over mom in bedroom
10:50 Mental break over
10:59 Son’s balloon pops
11:00 Stress-induced eczema flares up
11:11 Read online tips on helping kids adapt and thrive in online school. Classical music is suggested.
11:12 Open mail, read about severely reduced and online concert season for one of employers and continued financial decline of musician pension
11:13 Son plays loudly with pen at dining room table; daughter yells from bedroom
11:17 Son reports “extremely boring” Google meet, is hungry
11:22 Continue lunch prep
11:23 Board chair emails with tasks
11:24 Loud muttering, sighs, pen clicking from son’s dining room office
11:30 Complete and send assignment for board chair
11:32 “I’m starving and I’m tired and I do not like online school at all. What’s for lunch? Mom?”
11:35 Daughter emerges, announces she “can’t do this all year!”
11:36 Mom eats breakfast
Rena Kraut is a classical clarinetist and the executive director of the Cuban American Youth Orchestra.
